Natural Gas: Enough Cold Exists In The Outlook Over Next Couple Of Weeks To Keep Prices Above $2.50

Persistent eastern Pacific and Alaskan Ridge keeps the cold coming into the Lower 48; forecast models has shown signs of cold waning mid-November though confidence is low on that.

Natural gas inventory build of 89 BCF for the week ending October 25 comes in slightly more than consensus of 86 BCF.

Investment Thesis

Forecast models recently have shown signs of cold waning mid-November in support of the bears (though uncertainty exists with that). There needs to be stronger/more convincing evidence of warmth mid-November for prices to move lower. Regardless, there's enough cold in the two week outlook to keep prices at least within a range and above $2.50.

Natural gas futures snaps three day winning streak after inventory build comes in larger than trade consensus

On Thursday, the December contract settled lower about 1.90% or 5.8 cents ($0.058) to $2.633/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract settled down 4.9 cents ($0.049) to $2.732/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 4 cents ($0.040) to $2.697/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 3 cents ($0.030) to $2.568/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month December contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 2.07% to $20.81.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 6.51% and 3.42% at $15.80 and $13.29, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 6.33% and 3.51% at $115.84 and $27.68, respectively.

EIA inventory build of 89 BCF comes in larger than trade consensus of 86 BCF; surplus vs. last year and the five-year average widens

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 89 BCF for the week ending October 25. This fell within the trading range of 66-94 BCF, and more than the consensus estimate of 86 BCF. The build of 89 BCF for the week ending October 25 is compared to the 49 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 65 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,695 BCF vs. 3,136 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,643 BCF. This further increases the surplus of current levels vs. last year and the five-year average. Stocks are now 559 BCF higher than last year and 52 BCF higher than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of October 21-25.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas production flat week over week while demand increases; U.S. demand rose across all sectors except for power generation

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas remained the same/flat as in the previous report week, averaging 99.1 Bcf/d. That puts the year/year at a surplus at 7.8 BCF/d (99.1 BCF/d vs. 91.3 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand increased week/week another 1.5 BCF/d from 82.8 BCF/d to 84.3 BCF/d for the week ending October 30, with the year/year up 2.5 BCF/d (84.3 BCF/d vs. 81.8 BCF/d).

Dry natural gas production topped 95 Bcf/d, the highest on record, on October 27 and 28, but ultimately remained constant week over week. U.S. demand rose across all sectors except for power generation week/week. LNG exports also increased week/week. Overall, the report was in favor of demand with more week/week increase. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending October 30.

Source: EIA

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending October 30.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Cold pattern, courtesy of persistent eastern Pacific and Alaska ridging, hangs in tough into mid-November as below-average temperatures dominate Canada and much of the Lower 48

Forecast outlook remains largely consistent with my previous report as forecast guidance across the board including the GFS and the ECMWF continue to support cold into mid-November.

A large and deep upper level vortex over central Canada, supported by a persistent eastern Pacific ridge further upstream, will continue to play a significant role in the weather pattern across the nation over the next couple of weeks. This broad cyclonic upper level feature rotating around central Canada will send perpetual/incessant reinforcing shots of cold air into the central and eastern U.S. (especially the northern tier states) over the next couple of weeks. This will ultimately result in colder-than-average temperatures across much of the country for the balance of the next couple of weeks. The coldest of temperatures will be found over the Rockies/Plains before shifting eastward from the Plains to the East Coast late this week and over the weekend. There will be a brief break in the cold November 4-5 before another reinforcing shot of cold air comes in over the northern U.S. November 6-10. The focus of the coldest air mass at that time will be on the North-central and Northeast U.S. Figure 7 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 2-7) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting a piece of the Polar Vortex plunging into the central and eastern U.S. late next week into the weekend.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 8-13) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

There are signs as advertised by the forecast models, however, that this persistent cold pattern driven by a stubborn Gulf of Alaska/Eastern Pacific Ridge (fed by the large blob of warm ocean waters in the eastern Pacific) will begin breaking down. Forecast models have been projecting a gradual northeastward re-treat of the aforementioned upper vortex/trough in central Canada. The next cold shot is forecast to come in after November 10, but because of this northward retreat, the worst of the cold looks to be over Canada with lesser impacts over the Midwest/Northeast U.S.

Final Trading Thoughts

Quite a bit of uncertainty lies in this 11-16 day time period regarding the evolution of the upper vortex and the southern advancement of the next cold shot associated with it. Models have been pretty quick in dismissing the cold in the past which adds to the uncertainty surrounding warmth mid-November. Details could become clearer over the weekend or early next week. Regardless, there is enough cold in the outlook through November 14-15 to keep prices above $2.50 in the near term.

Expect a price range between $2.50 and $2.70 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.50 and $21.50. Should forecast models turn colder over the weekend, the December contract will break the $2.70 level.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 12 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.