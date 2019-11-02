There Is No Economic Rationale For Brexit

The only mitigating impact could come from a fall in the pound, but that has gone up in response to an increased likelihood of an orderly exit.

Economic damage has already been done, and this will get worse.

This has moved the debate to "get it done," which has almost completely obscured the economic rationale.

Brexit has so exhausted British politics and society that many would want to see it disappear, whatever the solution.

Brexit seems to have become an end in itself, which isn't surprising as the three-year saga has so dominated and stressed the body politic and the country that a resolution, any resolution, is often preferred above the status quo.

But lest we forget, there is very little economic rationale for Brexit, quite the contrary. Brexit voters were promised a bonanza of "taking back control," exiting the EU would be easy and only have upsides.

It would allow an additional 350M pounds a week for the NHS (the British healthcare service), while staying in the EU would risk open the floodgate of immigrants with an imminent Turkish membership of the EU and a whole lot of other promises that turned out to be dud (see for instance here, here, here and here).

Those who warned of considerable economic cost have been painted as belonging to "Project Fear," a supposedly disingenuous attempt to browbeat voters into voting remain.

While we're still awaiting the final outcome (to be decided in a general election on December 12), much of the smoke has cleared up and none of the Brexit promises has aged well, to put it mildly.

The economic cost

It isn't difficult to come up with reasons why Brexit will do economic damage to the UK economy. Here are the main ones:

Uncertainty about when Brexit will happen and what shape it will take.

Cutting loose from the UK's main trade partner (exit customs union and single market, common agricultural and fisheries policies, etc.).

The time required to negotiate a trade deal with the EU and the uncertainty over its final conditions.

The time (and associated uncertainty) to negotiate trade deals with much of the rest of the world.

Uncertainty

While it is true that the UK didn't fall into a recession immediately after the Brexit vote in 2016, the prospect and uncertainty of Brexit has already created significant economic cost. From Prospect Magazine (our emphasis):

The Centre for European Reform, the Bank of England and others have estimated that by late 2018 the economy had already suffered lost growth of over 2 per cent compared to how it would have performed. Given the further slowdown in the economy since, the figure now is likely to be nearer 3 per cent. In other words we would have been some 3 per cent richer as a nation, more innovative and more competitive. Why? Because the main hit has indeed been to investment, which is essential for innovation and growth.

The reality is simple; business investment is largely predicated on being able to foresee the future with any kind of confidence (trade conditions, cross-border supply networks, etc.). The more murky the future picture becomes, the less inclined businesses are willing to invest.

This is particularly damaging as investment is the way new technology enters the economy, raising productivity, wages (at least potentially) and increasing efficiency. It's the main motor of economic growth.

By extension, this uncertainty won't disappear overnight if the date and even the form of Brexit become clear (perhaps after the elections late this year).

Britain has to negotiate a new trade deal not only with the EU, its main trading partner, but also with much of the rest of the world as exiting the EU also means exiting all the trade relations that the EU has with much of the rest of the world.

Trade deals aren't easy and can take decades to negotiate, and the UK doesn't have any experience (it's outsourced to the EU) nor does it have anywhere near a sufficient amount of experts who can negotiate new trade deals on so many fronts at once.

That is, the uncertainty will be prolonged, and its depressing effect on business investment will continue.

Geography

Whatever the exact form of Brexit, the UK will have looser relations, and hence more obstacles, to its main trading partner, the EU.

Cross-border business is to a large extent a function of proximity, with trade flows rapidly diminishing as distance increases. In this light, severing ties with the major trade area next door was always going to bring economic cost.

Taking back control

There is a reason why some big businesses (most notably the billionaire press barons) want to get rid of those "unelected bureaucrats from Brussels" and see this in terms of a national liberation.

The problem is this is mostly nonsense. For starters, there aren't all that many bureaucrats in Brussels, about the same number it takes to govern a medium-sized city like Marseille.

But much more importantly, most of the EU rules and regulations are underpinning the Single Market, creating a level playing field for business. It is difficult to overstate the importance of this. From The Atlantic:

In Europe, greater integration among national economies turned out to be a force for greater competition within individual economies. The very same politicians who disliked free markets at home agreed to promote them at the European level. Why? Because everyone understood that the single market required independent regulators as well as a commitment that individual countries would not subsidize their domestic champions.

The author's (Thomas Philippon) article is a summary of his book (The Great Reversal: How America Gave Up on Free Markets), describing how competition has been stifled in the US but liberated in the EU in the last two decades.

The fact that the US economy has experienced a notable increase in market concentration is widely known (see for instance here, here and here), but it's much less widely known that the EU hasn't suffered the same experience. In fact it has experienced quite the contrary, and this is the result of the Single Market.

The differences of approaches in the EU and US can perhaps be summarized as a pro-business approach (US) versus a pro-market approach (EU) where the former tends to respond to business needs and lobbying, while the aim of the latter is to maintain a competitive and level playing field that could very well run afoul of dominant business interest.

Unfortunately, pro-business policies are almost invariably taken as being pro-market while it's often in the interest of dominant businesses to stifle competition and erect and maintain barriers to entry.

This is why pro-business policies tend to result in increased market concentration which we have witnessed in the US (but not the EU), and more importantly, decreased market competition has significant cost:

Much higher US prices compared to the EU in a host of industries (cable, airlines, telecom, etc.) a notable reversal versus a couple of decades ago.

A boost to corporate profits.

Pressure on wages (which have risen just 0.3% a year since 2000).

Pressure on business investment, which has remained low despite record profits and record low interest rates.

Here is Philippon again:

I estimate that the basket of goods and services consumed by a typical household in 2018 cost 5 to 10 percent more than it would have had competition remained as healthy as it was in 2000. Competitive prices would directly save at least $300 a month per household, translating to a nationwide annual household savings of about $600 billion.

And this doesn't even include the effects of reduced business investment, which are likely to be at least as substantial, as the reduced investment doesn't only lower spending, but it also reduces potential supply, productivity and economic dynamism.

The EU Single Market is a much more pro-market approach and many of the EU rules and regulations that the Brexiteers want to be liberated from underpin the Single Market, maintaining a competitive level playing field for business.

This makes little sense to us. It's confusing pro-business policies (like deregulation) with pro-market policies, throwing away the baby with the bathwater like:

Access on favorable terms to the largest competitive market next door.

Complicating supply chain integration (with stuff like just-in-time production basically becoming impossible outside the Customs Union).

Making the UK less attractive as a place for foreign FDI (as a result of the reduced access to the EU, which has been a major driving force for the large FDI inflows that the UK benefited from).

There is of course another reason why part of Brexiteers want out, which is the libertarian vision of a deregulated economy, which can't be implemented within the EU. This seems to be the vision of the billionaire newspaper owners that have thrown their weight behind Brexit.

One thing that has to be realized is that this further compromises access terms, Here is Michel Barnier, the EU Brexit negotiator:

British companies risk trade barriers to the European Union if a future government seeks to abandon EU standards on workers' rights and environmental protection, Michel Barnier has signalled. In an interview with the Guardian and seven other European newspapers, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said any British government would face a "proportional" response if it sought to roll back core social, environmental and consumer standards. The EU and UK have agreed to negotiate a free-trade agreement as part of Boris Johnson's revamped Brexit deal, but Barnier stressed that tariff and quota-free access to the EU were linked to maintaining regulatory standards. "Access to our markets will be proportional to the commitments taken to the common rules," he said. "The agreement we are ready to discuss is zero tariffs, zero quotas, zero dumping."

So there is a trade-off here, apart from the fact that we think the vision of an unregulated economy profoundly confuses pro-business with pro-market policies as competition is something that has to be actively fostered and maintained with the cost, and the consequences of not doing so coming into focus with the US experience the last couple of decades (discussed above).

Cost estimates

There are various cost estimates of Johnson's deal.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) calculates that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will leave the UK £70bn worse off than if it had remained in the EU, that is, growth would be 3.5% lower in 10 years' time under the deal.

Changing Europe, an academic research network, says that Johnson's plan is considerably more damaging than May's. Looking ahead 10 years, it estimates that Johnson's plan would cost Britons £800 per head and that doesn't even include productivity effects, which makes matters considerably worse:

However, economists are convinced that reductions in trade also affect productivity. The literature suggests that a 1% decline in trade reduces income per capita by about 0.5%. If, then, we combine this productivity effect with the trade impacts summarised above, we arrive at per capita GDP figures of -4.9%, -6.4% and -8.1% for May's deal, Johnson's proposals and a WTO Brexit respectively, as compared with membership.

Then there are the government's own projections, which provide results in the same ballpark (a 6.7% blow to economic growth). From Business Insider:

Note also the minute upside from regulatory flexibility, which is the prime moving force for the libertarian Brexiteers.

The pound

The best way to play this, as we argued in a previous article, is via the pound/dollar exchange rate. With receding prospects for the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, the pound has been rallying:

We also suggested leveraged ETFs, but that's probably not a good idea. Compare the chart above with the one of a 4x leveraged GBP long ETF:

The 4x leveraged ETF doesn't provide all that much additional bang as it suffers from considerable negative roll yield. It's an instrument to hold for a few days max (although one could argue shorting it longer-term could provide a pretty healthy return).

The pound will mostly move to the beat of election polls, where the conservatives are a slight favorite to win the December 12 elections that will decide the fate of Brexit.

The latter isn't guaranteed though, and there could be another hung parliament resulting in more insecurity. This isn't a done deal yet. Even crashing out without a deal could still be possible (The Independent):

Hardline Brexit-backing Tory MPs will vote for Boris Johnson's deal because it paves the way for crashing out of the EU with no agreement next year, one has revealed. John Baron was accused of "letting the cat out of the bag" after describing the strategy as the reason why the new deal is "a fundamental improvement" on Theresa May's doomed text. The risk of a no-deal Brexit would only be delayed, not removed, because of Boris Johnson's insistence that the transition period will must end in December 2020 - little more than a year away. Experts believe there is little chance of negotiating a permanent deal with the EU by then - which would mean the UK losing its trading and security ties with the bloc.

While the economic impact of Brexit is thoroughly negative, the pound has risen on the increased prospects for an orderly Brexit, even if Johnson's Brexit is a near-hard Brexit.

Should that situation persist, it removes the main counterbalancing force that could mitigate the economic impact of Brexit.

Conclusion

The UK has tied itself in knots for the past three years deciding on how to exit the EU. The resulting exhaustion has produced a situation in which sight is lost on the merits of the whole exercise, and at least from an economic point of view, there aren't really any.

The uncertainty has already done considerable damage as investment stalls and productivity growth diminish, and whatever the form, trade deals with much further away territories can't make up for less favorable access to the UK's main trading partner next door and take years to accomplish.

What's more, the vision of some Brexiteers of an unchained and unregulated tiger economy flies in the face of an appreciation of what the Single Market actually is and what it has accomplished.

Compared to the more pro-business-orientated policies in the US the last 20 years or so, the more pro-market approach in the EU should be embraced even if it is hidden from sight by national economic problems of a number of EU countries.

There is a reason populist parties in the EU have largely abandoned the desire for leaving the EU as these realities sink in.

