Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) CEO Guido Oelkers on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guido Oelkers - CEO

Henrik Stenqvist - CFO

Milan Zdravkovic - Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Rajan Sharma - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Uhde - SEB

Victoria English - Evernow

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Viktor Sundberg - ABG Sundal Collier

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you so much, and welcome everybody. Really a pleasure to familiarize you with our Q3 results. You've seen this and I think without further discussion. Let's go straight into the meat. Forward-looking statement, you know, please take note of this. And with this, I go straight to Slide 4.

And you know, when you look at the results, I think we are quite gratified by the fact 27% top line growth, 18% EBITDA growth. Very pleased with the performance of Elocta and Alprolix and you know, for those who have seen some news, you know we sell Elocta and not ELOCTATE, and very gratified by the performance, you know it was 30% for the quarter, and over 40% for both products, year-to-date and very strong patient growth.

And, when you look at the Gamifant, we are, let's say, we're SEK67 million. You just have to see this in view of - you know this is an ultra-rare disease. We had a couple of patients that weaned off and there were some inventory movements, as explained.

But overall, we're actually very happy with our year-to-date performance of Gamifant, and where we are considering the label that we have and obviously, our main focus is on broadening the label very strong performance with Synagis and also with Kineret, particularly after the very strong Q2.

And at the same time, we were able to prepare our future. Dove is a very important acquisition for us because it takes us into the broader realm of hematology and we have been able to opt-in early for BIVV001, which demonstrates our commitment to the area in hemophilia but are also is a signal that we are very excited about the results and we think that we have, with this product, the future in our hand.

And we have completed, obviously, the acquisition of emapalumab and related assets and very happy to have 100 people now in Switzerland that basically allow us to take this to the next level. So when you basically go straight into the next slide, what you can see here is - and I think that may not - we have made - maybe not yet done the best possible job to explain this, but we have now a very nice portfolio of actually pre and on-market assets.

And when you think it through, you know what we now have created with Doptelet in the different indications, CIT, IDP, CLD; and with Gamifant in the different indications, indication expansion with Kineret, with 8897, and this BIVV001 primarily, we will have a very nice cadence of launches of key indications in the key geographies over the next five years.

And as you would expect, in an average year to have around three main indications to be launched in either Europe, U.S., or Rest of World, and that gives you, let's say a sense that we - the company is obviously extremely well positioned for future growth.

And so maybe we go into the details now of this presentation, it's reasonably straightforward. We'll go through Elocta performance. As you can see here, strong quarter-on-quarter growth and the good news is that we have very strong patient growth on an incremental basis quarter-on-quarter and that is not fully reflected as obviously you have seen the Q2 summer period is always a bit of a tough one.

But it's nice to start on a high and growth is coming from the key EU5 markets. Actually, we have also nice growth in the U.K. and we have now reimbursement in 27 countries and this shows that we - our world is still very positive and we keep growing this product at the right rate.

When we go then into Alprolix, there let's say, the sales quarter-on-quarter is a little bit more mixed. And basically what you can see here is - but we have 34% growth versus previous year. And also for Alprolix, very strong patient growth, even though not as many patients are initiated on a quarter-to-quarter basis. So frankly, I mean, let's say the Q2 could have been a little bit too good, but overall, trending is actually very positive and strong underlying growth.

And when you then come to the fundamentals of our Hemophilia business, we think that we have - we continue having a very strong momentum. We can further gain patient share by launches in new markets, you know Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, but also you know still significant growth opportunities for us in many European markets.

We think that the individualized therapy, given the very low ABRs. that you can achieve with this, and then - and that also enable patients to live the life, have an active life as opposed to adjust their life to the profile of the product that is - that this is resonating our Liberate Life campaign has gained significant traction in many markets and we don't get the sense that we are losing, I would say, this aspiration of spot versus new therapies.

There is obviously a new - there is obviously a demand, but we think that we have a credible alternative and we don't think that it's going to be one size fits all because there will be people with different needs and we think that we are addressing the needs of large group.

And then we - and then I think you know when you look also realistically year to date and I think this is many times forgotten, factor replacement therapy is here to stay, because when you look at the data of some of the latest introduction in the non-factor space, that actually cannot show the results without additional factor consumption.

So, you know it is also the - by definition, if you - you know the kind of activity level that you need, you cannot achieve with new therapies. So if you want to have an active life, there is actually no alternative, and we think that with the Fc fusion we have the best factor replacement therapy in our stable.

So, coming now to the broader realm of hematology, so when you think it through, we are very happy with our existing products and the way they're doing. We think that we, with the very strong focus on individualization and protection with the data we have and we are now in the process to further generate we have a very strong alternative for patients in our stable.

We have now acquired Doptelet. Doptelet comes into the market environment. Well not yet acquired, we have an intent to consume the deal within the next few weeks, and it looks very positive in this regard.

But we are entering into a market with $2 billion with an underlying growth rate of 5% and let's say - and as we can - we believe that we're coming was a better product, highly efficacious, no food interaction and not associated with liver toxicity and oral.

So we think that there is going to be a significant opportunity for us in this regard. And on top, we are going to be the first as it looks right now, TPO that will be indicated in the CIT indication which is very material, given the number of patients; 70,000 patients concerned overall in the U.S. So if you get a couple of those, that will make a material difference to our revenue forecast readout second half - sorry, second quarter next year.

And then we have BIVV001, and when you look at these data in once a week environment, and you have in the 65-microgram dose - milligrams dose, you have an activity level of 18% after a week.

We think that we have the future in our hands and this is - this cannot be matched by current available new treatments and so we have an unprecedented level of protection with - let's say, there is a promise of very low side effects and so the trade-off decision that you have to take here is very favorable. So overall, a very nice franchise and we made great strides to complement this portfolio in Q3.

So, coming to the acquisition details, I think we have reported on this. Here, you can see this is more per usual. We have three indications as I talked about it. We have the tender offer out there and we expect to finalize it on 8th of November 8, end of business. So mid of November this year, it is going to be - going to come into play.

And as I outlined, very excited about this transaction, because it also comes with a team of over 120 people and in our business team we get also an R&D set up in United States, which we think is very important for us, because you need to be close to the key opinion leaders and thinkers in the largest rare disease market of the world, and that very clearly bring us closer and we were excited about the quality of work that has been performed at Dova.

So, coming to immunology, I think we are gratified - I mean the backbone business, Kineret is still plowing along, with Gamifant entering, obviously a space with high unmet medical need. And overall, when I look at it on a year-to-date basis, I think this is a very positive performance and we'll talk a little bit more about it. And you know - and obviously, we are now preparing Synagis for the RSV season and to have positive indicators there.

So coming to the next slide, here you can see the overall uptake and I just want to remind everybody, let's say that the key season for Synagis, as you know, is in Q1 and Q4. So you know the - in Q2 and Q3, you are essentially preparing, let's say, for the next season. And therefore, you know the shape of the curve looks a bit counterintuitive even though we have made substantial progress.

Kineret, obviously, as I've mentioned, doing extremely strong and let's say and in Synagis, we are obviously now really laser sharp focused on the new season and we have very strong signals, the RSV season is making its way now from the South. We have a very strong update - uptake data from Puerto Rico and we can see that the number of referrals is actually at a very encouraging level, so very positive about Synagis.

And maybe we can then talk a little bit about Gamifant. And when you think about Gamifant, Q3 with SEK67 million, the sales pattern for this ultra-rate disease is obviously volatile. I mean we looked at many different launches that have happened over the last 10 years in this overall rare disease space and very few are able to achieve a straight headline, and so are we.

And basically, I think what you just have to recognize is our current label includes, give or take a 100 patients. And as we explained, there are around 1,700 to 1,800 patients in the United States. So if you have a couple of patients that are weaned off, then you have - and you know plus the inventory let's say movement, you have by definition, a little bit more of a lumpy sales uptake in the earlier - at the earlier stage.

And for me, key is not now to get excited about this, but to be clear about the North Star. The North Star in the United States is the enabling of - enabling 1,800 patients to have access to this medicine.

And that's really what is at - really at our foremost idea basis. Debate is it actually a primary and a secondary or is it one HLH and how many of those patients really have a genetic signature. And we are very keen to drive this debate. And in the meantime, we have very encouraging signals interim results on the secondary HLH in children MAS and this looks very promising.

We have shared interim data with the FDA and we intend to do this shortly again. And we have initiated now the - we had the program - process now to initiate the secondary study in adults, during the course of this quarter.

So, actually the main focus is really enabling the larger patient population and that's really the markup in my books of success, and we just have to accept that there is a bit of lumpiness in the sales, but all the indicators that we have tell us that we are able to penetrate more hospitals, we are able to make the product - regain momentum in the primary HLH community further.

But you know it looks - for me, it looks very positive, but the materiality of the sales will kick in once we have unlocked the secondary indication and this will make then a significant difference also to our economic results.

So coming to the financial results, I would like to refer to Henrik, before we then round it off.

Henrik Stenqvist

Thank you, Guido, and good morning everyone.

So let's look at the financial summary of the quarter. Revenues, as we saw, amounted to SEK2930 million, that corresponded to an increase of 27% and 22% at constant currencies. The year-on-year growth was driven both by our product sales of Elocta and Alprolix and of course the new products in immunology.

Elocta sales for the quarter was impacted by positive revenue adjustment of SEK35 million related to the French pharmaceutical taxes. We have the same kind of adjustment in France in Q3 2018, but then it was EUR52 million positive for Elocta. And in terms of organic growth, that is adjusting for Synagis; this was 17% for the quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 74% and year-to-date is 76%. The slightly lower gross margin for this quarter compared to previous quarter was due to the seasonal product mix effect coming from lower sales of Synagis, but also lower sales of Gamifant and lower royalty revenues.

And as a natural consequence of the RSV season and corresponding expected higher sales on Synagis, we expect gross margin in Q4 to increase compared to Q3.

EBITDA increased by 18% and reached SEK1,099 million for the quarter, corresponding to a margin of 38%. In a similar way as in Q2, the seasonality of Synagis revenue impacted the EBITDA margin negatively in Q3. On the other hand, operating expenses for the quarter were a bit lower due to the lower activity level during the summer period.

And for clarity, we have not yet booked any expenses to the restructuring provision from Q2 as this is expected to start gradually in Q4. The Q3 EPS number was SEK1.84, a decline of 20% for the quarter, mainly impacted by the increase in amortizations following the investments in intangibles and the higher number of shares.

Furthermore, the operating cash flow of SEK995 million for the quarter and the SEK2,658 million year-to-date is signaling continued strong operating cash flows. And as a result of that, net debt amounted to SEK7.6 billion at the end of the quarter as we completed the acquisition of emapalumab and related assets amounting to SEK4.9 billion and divested the priority review voucher for a consideration of just about - above SEK900 million.

The next slide shows the development of operating cash flow per quarter and our cash conversion over EBITDA calculated on latest 12-month basis. We see a continued very strong cash conversion, close to 70% of EBITDA. The net debt of SEK7.6 billion at the end of the quarter corresponds to pro forma leverage of less than 1.5 times.

The contemplated acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals, which will be debt financed is expected to increase this leverage in Q4. But with the continued strong operating cash flow, we will be able to de-leverage quickly. And as a reminder, operating cash flow and the cash conversion will have a seasonal pattern because of the strong seasonality of Synagis, meaning a slightly lower cash conversion in Q4.

And with that, I hand back to Guido. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes, thank you, Henrik.

And we're going to round it off with our financial outlook. Basically we see the results in Q3 as very encouraging. We are very upbeat about it. When you think about, you know the - and the quarter-to-quarter effect, if you take away some of the considerations for Elocta then gross - organic gross would be even higher.

This coupled with the strong momentum we have on patient acquisition, we feel good. We prepare the future. Gamifant looks very promising. Yes there a bit of lumpiness, but the opportunity is so large that we're on a good way to enable broad pool of patients and now Doptelet gives us a fantastic opportunity to broaden hemophilia into the realm of Hematology, which we think is very exciting.

And we feel very much confirmed by what we have started and expect strong revenues for the year. Don't see, at this juncture, any reason to deviate from our forecast for this year in top line, but also not in bottom line, but as you can see from the third quarter results, we're on a good way.

You know I think this is a - I think it's reasonably straightforward, maybe this is good time now to open the discussion and be ready for questions as it may arise.

Rajan Sharma

Firstly just on Doptelet in chemotherapy induced indication. So that looks like it will probably be the major differentiator for the product, if the trial is a success. I was just wondering if you could kind of walk us through the Phase III trial design and what the challenges are in that setting, given that physicians currently manage thrombocytopenia by reducing chemotherapy. Is that something you can control in the clinical trials?

And then second, just a question on Elocta. So we've seen Hemlibra kind of make broad reimbursement wins in Ireland [Technical Difficulty] what you're seeing in those regions and what your expectations are going forward. Just on Elocta and were there any true-ups in the hemophilia royalty there, because it doesn't seem that that's consistent with the sales trend?

Guido Oelkers

Yes. No, with regard to Doptelet you know now in the CIT, I think if you could bear with us, because we currently, have not consummated the transaction and I think it would be appropriate for us to come back to your questions. We can provide, to the extent possible, in a more bilateral discussion, some further color. Definitely in the Q4 earnings we would go in great lengths into this.

But at this stage, we have not consummated the deal, so it would feel a little bit inappropriate now to go into this. But you know the - I mean, obviously, we think - we share your excitement around CIT. And we think we are optimistic that the CIT indication can be enabled during Q2 next year.

And also it's - I mean by - we have the read-out, whether we have a positive read out in the study. But I think it would go too far now at this stage, and I'm just mindful of the current state of the transaction. The other thing is with regard to the U.K. and Ireland. I think the - I think the headline is impressive, obviously and reality may vary, yes so - so I think you know the - our understanding of the - of the tender situation varies a little bit from the impression that has been generated.

We think that there is going to be an opportunity for a new tender in the U.K. mid of next year. And there - where basically everybody will then be invited to be - to participate. So I don't think you can I would - I would think you know that this already constitutes progress as such, and we - and frankly we have not lost any patients on a net basis in the U.K. or Ireland.

And in Ireland, let's say, we have made an announcement or we'll make an announcement on the current status of the tender and if you know with the NTR coming, I think you have to recognize that currently we have - we are in the markets there.

So yes, there will be patients who will want to benefit from alternative treatment. Our ambition is going to be to make sure that patients understand the tradeoff and then we will see you know what the - what the impact of those two initiatives will be in reality.

So, I would have there, Rajan, a more nuanced view, but I agree that the headlines when you - when you basically just focus on this un-reflected looks impressive, but the reality, we think, may vary.

The - and we will make an effort, to be honest, to make sure that, that the reality is different. With regard to the royalties, I think you have two effects, and I think we need to hold our horses obviously for the presentation of Sanofi later during the day, where you will get a good view from them on what the business is, but you have there also different effects. You know you have - we commented on this, that we are very optimistic at least about Sanofi's ability to drive the business globally, given their phenomenal footprint.

Christopher Uhde

Can I just start by asking you, I - you got cut off on the last comment, you said about optimistic about their ability to drive sales in rest of the world, but then...

Guido Oelkers

Yes. You got cut off. Yes, I just realized you know I felt a bit lonely. Yes, no the - so basically, just coming back, basically you look at Sanofi, I mean this is probably one of the most, the strongest engines in the emerging markets and has a very broad international footprint overall, yes. So you will see, I guess you know this is at least our hope, you will see compensatory effects in the royalty development and - but I don't want to comment on this much more, because I think it's really a Sanofi's privilege to comment on their performance later this afternoon.

Christopher Uhde

Should we go back to the previous questioner or shall I stay on?

Guido Oelkers

Yes, please.

Christopher Uhde

Okay.

Henrik Stenqvist

Can you repeat that...

Guido Oelkers

Can you repeat the other question? Maybe we were cut off from the other question, let's say, there.

Christopher Uhde

Yes. So, I guess in terms of Gamifant, can you comment on the proportion of adults there? And I mean, is pricing a factor in the results at all, pricing changes?

Guido Oelkers

In the - not in Q3, and we had - there are some, these are primary adult patients, let's say, obviously and we had less of those in Q3 and some of them were weaned off or moved on and that basically affected because they are heavier patient, that affected our results in Q3. And it is - and then plus it's never perfect with, so they come - patients come in and you know in that we had a couple of more patients coming in September, but then you don't have them for the full course, and therefore you have a bit of lumpiness. I hope you know that this is basically overall washing out in the next couple of months, this effect.

Christopher Uhde

And then, when it comes to Hemophilia, so Alprolix is down a bit as you pointed out and it's a little bit like what we saw before last year. And then similarly, if you exclude the one-off for Elocta it's slightly down sequentially. Is this - are we talking - is this the same kind of thing as we saw with Alprolix last year in Q3 and is there anything else going on and can you comment on sales impact of Hemlibra in Germany at this point?

Guido Oelkers

Yes.

Christopher Uhde

So is it during the quarter end - sorry, yes, during the quarter and then since...

Guido Oelkers

Maybe I'll give you a reference point. So you know the effect, when you compared at least Q3 2019 versus Q3 2018, actually our growth in '19 without those special effect would have been even larger, yes, let's say than what we have shown in our results because the effect and basically the clawback of the, let's say, that basically has happened here is just, you know, this would have been part of our sales during the course of the year, anyway.

Yes, so we are not having here an extraordinary benefit, it is just that we realized this during the - during the quarter end. But I think the marker of progress because you have a lower activity level; first of all, probably there have been some adjustments of inventory between Q2 and Q3.

Very difficult, to be honest, to get a good grip on this because these are decisions we have definitely not induced it of the hospitals, but what we see is a very strong progress in the patient acquisition on the net - netting off and we haven't seen, on a net basis, material impact of Hemlibra. In fact, we have gained in Germany, very substantially. It is one of our strongest growth markets.

Christopher Uhde

And so that's the same then for Alprolix?

Guido Oelkers

That is the same for Alprolix. In Alprolix, we obviously, we have head-on-head competition with CSL and let's say - and there it is just overall growth is very material still, you look at the year-to-date growth, very strong. Yes, there has been an adjustment on the - there is no adjustments, sorry, there is - the relative growth rate in Q3 is lower than the year-to-date.

But this is partially is seasonally driven and you would also over time obviously see that the relative growth which cannot be at that historical level, because we have significant market shares now, in the meantime, obtained in a number of markets and it will take us some time, also, to unlock again new opportunities.

We are not on the scheduled, for instance, in Spain and we are rolling out the product and also now in Central Eastern Europe, where it's not material, and in the Middle East. So you know - so there is - there will be still significant growth, let's say, and we see very strong patient acquisition there.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, great.

Guido Oelkers

Yes, but there is nothing - there is nothing wrong with - to be honest, with the - you know the quarter-on-quarter comparison is not reflective of the progress we are making with the product, of the demand growth of the product.

Christopher Uhde

And then for Synagis so, should we see this early stock buildup as potentially weakening the sales performance in Q4? I mean if they already have it now, they don't need to buy as much later.

Guido Oelkers

I would say we see it more as an offsetting effect for the reduction of inventory after the last season. And then, basically, you would have the build-up. I'm very optimistic for the Q4 performance of synergies, because all the indicators tell us like, referral rate very strong even double-digit increase. We have - let's say we know from the last season, we had a 2.5% organic growth rate. We see that which we reported we-- all the indicators that we have now tell us it's better, yes.

We'll need to still convert. You know nothing beats money in the bank. But what we can see in terms of indicators from the - because we said there were certain leakage points that we wanted to address and let's say like improving number of cycles giving, improving the number of overall referrals and scripts. Just to take advantage of the current labor, we also things there is a case to be made to expand the labor, so you know our synergies would still looks good.

Christopher Uhde

And then - so last two questions are, I guess on - so on R&D or as last question really. So should we be expecting any more restructuring costs during the year and is there any other, I mean what other explanations are there for the, the low - I mean relatively low after making the adjustment?

Guido Oelkers

No, I think the R&D expenses will increase during Q4 because there are quite a number of studies that we are, let's say, that we are - that we are now commencing like you know secondary for instance HLH in adults. So you know it's - you should see the Q2 expense line more like, you know, like the summer period, but now a lot of things are ramping up so we are not going to slowdown in R&D. Henrik you want to comment on the restructuring?

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes, we don't expect any further restructuring expenses and we have not yet charged any expenses to the reserve that we made in Q2, but that will come gradually from Q4 and onwards.

Victoria English

I'm calling to ask, I'm curious about your comments on replacement - factor replacement therapy and whether you see any scope within your development strategy or investigating gene therapy. I'm mentioning that because there are a number of other companies that are looking into gene therapy and I'm just wondering what your thoughts are?

Guido Oelkers

Yes. You know absolutely, I mean you know we - I mean basically when we look at the means we have at Sobi, the size of the company and the overall risk reward decisions that we have to take within those let's say business in this realm. We think that we are extremely well positioned with BIVV001, because you know very high probability of success, very favorable profile, with those existing therapy even versus new therapies; essentially the promise of normalizing the patients for four days out of seven, yes.

And then you'd say, yes, well, would you now need more - do you need to diversify to the gene therapy. Then you have the question mark around hepatotoxicity. With gene therapy, you have the question mark whether the effect size can be sustained and then you have the question asked, you know, is this - are the vectors of today already the vectors of tomorrow. And there is a debate and I'm not professing that we have now the ultimate wisdom on this.

I think what we are currently doing is more looking at it from a perspective that we say you know we feel quite good with what we have with Alprolix every other week. We have very encouraging data points from Ireland, where a very significant trough levels can be obtained after one or two weeks of dosing. We have BIVV001 knocking at the door creating a lot of excitement in the - in this key opening leaders and the medical community and also, I think it's maybe a little bit under-appreciated but hence we believe in this product and we have opted in early.

So I don't think it's coming immediately, but we will obviously - we are not ignorant to the fact that we think that this is something we want to look at on a continuous basis. But I think the gene therapy piece is also, the question is going to be how impactful is it going to be, particularly in our territory, being Europe, what is going to be the pricing and let's say - and you know and the funding of this.

So we are not totally - to be honest, we are, at this stage a little bit more reluctant to jump on the bandwagon. I know it's very fashionable and it is very much - and the promise of cure is obviously phenomenal. But when you look at the profile of BIVV001, you're pretty close to normalization, yes.

So you know the - so we think that at this stage, maybe not, but we will continuously review the area, and when we feel that risk reward decision is looking differently, we probably will think about something. But for now we are covered, but it doesn't mean that we are against gene therapy. I mean that's - we see that, I mean we are not oblivious to this, yes.

Eun Yang

I have a couple of questions on Gamifant. Number one - first, what do you think is you know the need in order to get the secondary HLH indication on the label and have you spoken with the regulators in terms of requirement for approval. And second question is, as you're moving into secondary HLH population, which is much larger than the primary form. We're also confident that there is some off-label use. So how are you addressing the pricing point, which could be more accessible for secondary HLH population. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Eun. Let's say - so first of all we have - as I mentioned interaction and I would refer to - actually we have Milan here as well, and he will talk to it through in a few seconds. So we had already interactions with the regulator. And let's say, they indicated to us that what they would like to see and we'll work on this. And obviously with regard to the price, we have made a step in this regard.

Let's say, in the higher dose to enable, let's say patients but - the thing is that we don't - because of the label, we cannot obviously encourage usage there. What we do is, we will focus totally on broadening the indication by the clinical trials. That's really our main focus. Maybe Milan, you want to talk about both indications.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So, hi Eun, this is Milan. So, as we discussed earlier, we reported some early data in patients with SOJA that develop secondary MAS. And we continue to feel that these data are very, very encouraging. We had a dialog - a constructive dialog with the FDA around this data set and we plan to meet with the FDA again, once we have data from at least a 10 evaluable patients. So once we have an agreement with the Agency around what the requirements are, then we will update you on how that looks.

And as we've already mentioned, we plan to initiate the adult study of the patients in the secondary HLH in adults in later this year. And once we start accruing data, then we will also meet with regulators to bid on the standard requirements.

Eun Yang

Can I ask you a follow-up question. So in the third quarter, again within sale, I mean there is some negative impact from inventory shift, but do you see some negative impact from pricing perspective on secondary form?

Guido Oelkers

No, I think, we actually the heavier patients that we had to have actually they're primary HLH patients and let's say and they were a group of patients that got off the drug. And no, we haven't seen this. I think you know also for us, that's the reason why we said you know sale is obviously important.

We are a profit organization. It's clear, but you know, our primary focus is now enabling the secondary indication and we have encouraging signals as Milan just pointed out for children now and we will promote the debate because there is this - obviously the suspicion that there is a genetic signature with secondary HLH patients as well and we will engage into this debate and will set up a various Centers of Excellence now in United States and work there with - hand-in-hand with the key opinion leaders, because we understand that there is a significant demand and how we can do the best for patients here.

Viktor Sundberg

Yes. And thank you for taking my question. So I just wanted, first, if you could comment on which markets you compete right now with the Hemlibra in Europe? Of course there are reimbursement in U.K., Ireland and Germany, but I wondered if any other markets - if you compete in any other markets in Europe.

And secondly on the Dova acquisition, will that be consolidated into your numbers for the first quarter in 2020, if that is materialized. And my final question was, if you could give any more details on the strong development of Kineret, maybe some details, what drove the strong beat in the quarter and what is your expectation for the future. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes, you're welcome. We - I mean Hemlibra as such is available now in Europe, basically nearly everywhere because it is in, they got approval in the non-inhibitor application some time ago and they are - they got - sorry in the inhibitor application some time ago, and the non-antibiotic indication obviously earlier during the year. and they're basically now going through the pricing approval processes and they are visible obviously now in a number of markets and - but we haven't seen the effect yet on our business.

Let's say, in terms of patient acquisition. So you know it will take some time, we'll see you know when I think you know - the good news is in nine months from now, we will have a good - we will have a good perspective here on what the impact is and then we don't probably need to speculate too much anymore. Yes.

And let's say, with regard now to Kineret. I think there it is, we have changed the focus, commercial focus in - in the U.S. and changed leadership there. This is very beneficial because it brings it down now to - down to earth. It's obviously, as we reported, there is a huge increase of scientific interest in the product.

Yes and represented by the significant number of publications that are coming out on IL-1 inhibition every year. That stimulates clearly the product and then it's Europe, the sales indication, and we have a number of ideas how to expand the product further. The product is very current, yes. Then - sorry, there was a third element of your question, can you repeat this?

Viktor Sundberg

Yes, it was about the timing for consolidation of...

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes. Well, we are now in the process between signing and closing. And what we've communicated is that we are expecting this transaction to close by mid-November and that would mean that we would consolidate it by mid-November. That is just us our expectations.

Viktor Sundberg

Yes. Thank you very much.

Guido Oelkers

Already given Q4, but definitely Q1, if it closes, good.

Operator

Guido Oelkers

Yes, thank you so much for your interest and very much appreciate it, the question and hope that we could, let's say, makes this reasonably interesting for you. But just to sum it up, very confident about performance of the company today, and very happy that we were able to prepare the future for the group. And there is something to do, but this is what the - what the team is up for. Appreciate it, yes, and wish everybody a great day.

