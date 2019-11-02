Ocean Yield: 10.2% Yield After Dividend Cut

I've extended my position at a historically conservative price of 52 NOK/share and may add more in the coming days.

The dividend cut seems clear at this point, but the company continues forward as a stronger and more independent entity, less reliant on the one asset than before.

The company incurs a heavy impairment for the continued activity of the FPSO, resulting in negative profit for the quarter.

I follow Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) closely. Aside from being a large holding in my portfolio, which I am seeking to increase even further, it's an interesting and geographically close company. Over the past year, the focus has been on the sustainability of the dividend in light of the FPSO trouble the company is facing. I've been hesitant to double down and increase my allocation to my own target levels because of this.

As of 3Q19, we have even further clarity as to this, and I figure this to be an excellent time to update the thesis on the company.

3Q19 - Clarity brings confidence

Over the past few months, I've held off on purchasing more on the company due to the uncertainties facing its short-term dividend stability at current levels. Recent information has indicated that if the FPSO isn't chartered, the company will reduce the dividend down to a level which would mean a yield of about 10-11% at today's share price.

The quarterly results for the company were as follows:

Increase in EBITDA to $57.2M quarter-on-quarter.

Continued limited contribution from four "specialty" vessels without long-term charter contracts.

Negative profit after tax of -$63.2M, down from $5.3M in 2Q19 due to impairments.

Several new investments in two dry bulk vessels (to 2020 Bulkers), a new Ethylene gas carrier (Navigator Gas) and a handysize dry bulk vessel (Interlink Marine). As mentioned in the parentheses, all of these vessels already have long-term charters with large customers.

EBITDA backlog which includes these recent four purchases continues to be solid and extremely well-diversified.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

However, the main source of news we should focus on in this quarter is the negative net profit and the FPSO impact both now and going forward.

The vessel is currently being demobilized in India, but the costs for this demob are already included in current provisions of $14.8M - so no additional costs there.

However, the company now expects the final decision regarding its investment prospects not to be made until 2H20, which of course is new information not known before today. The impairment of $68.4M which heavily affects the quarterly results reflects estimates for the future earnings - or lack thereof - until a potential contract startup date.

I contacted company IR regarding the impairment here for further clarity and whether it is possible there's more need for it even prior to the stated current date of the decision. The answer was that the current impairment represents a little more than half of the current book value of the FPSO, and this impairment indeed is set to represent a potential new contract in 2H20. New impairments might be necessary if the company is not able to secure new opportunities within a "reasonable" time.

As a result of this, the company has also provided clarity insofar as the dividend goes.

A 21% dividend cut

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

The company will cut the dividend by 21.47% due to lower cash flow as a result of the lack of FPSO charter. This is something I guided for several months ago when the company first communicated the risk. Unlike many other companies that are not only unclear but also downright opaque - such as Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) - Ocean Yield has been exceedingly transparent in its communication regarding this, which is of course something to applaud. The daily stock price for Ocean Yield has taken somewhat of a hit.

(Source: Avanza)

However, this clarity now means that the market is pricing in the upcoming dividend cut. A 5%, or even larger drop, as a result of this only (to me) represents a buying opportunity. Why?

Let's check.

Risks following the cut/Ocean Yield going into 2020

Aside from the FPSO, Ocean Yield naturally still has a number of risks to take into account. First, the company owns other vessels that are currently either not active in long-term charters or are trading short-term contracts out of a lack of long-term contracts available.

These are specialty vessels, and I've written about them before.

(Source: Vesselfinder)

The Connector is a subsea construction vessel and can install equipment to a depth of 3,000 meters. It's able to operate in extremely harsh environments thanks to sophisticated DP3 technology. Previous operations have included the installation of power cables and umbilicals.

This vessel is currently trading on short-term contracts, and the company expects lower utilization rates during 4Q/1Q due to weather effects. It came in at a slightly negative profit of -$3.4M during 3Q19.

The FAR Senator and FAR Statesman are so-called AHTS, or Anchor Handling Tug Supply, vessels which are used to handle anchoring for oil rigs, including towing and securing. They can, however, also be used in other capacities such as supply runs and emergency response vessels.

Both of these vessels are currently in a standstill in terms of charter payments until the 31st of October, with the expectation that the standstill will continue after this date (and as of publishing here, it has). No revenue has been recognized for the quarter, and this may continue going forward.

However, these vessels are really the significant assets (including the FPSO) not currently actively contributing (positively) to the bottom line. Aside from that, Ocean Yield's strategy for the past few years has been the acquiring of less specialized vessels, such as bulk, container vessels, crude vessels, gas carriers and so forth. This gives the company larger flexibility should such vessels have trouble finding charters. While it may be tricky to find charters for a specialized vessel such as these, finding a contract for a dry bulk vessel, barring no oversupply on the market, should be considered easier.

Given that the average charter tenor rate remaining is almost 11 years, and given the diversification of the customer base, one could - and in this contributor's opinion, should - consider the company to be a far better, defensive and resistant operator than it was prior, when much of the company's profits came from the FPSO/specialty vessels. At that time, Ocean Yield was more or less "just" playing out the contract time of that one or several vessels. Now the company has acquired a truly interesting portfolio, customer base, and experience. It's making a name for itself.

So aside from these vessel-specific risks going forward, which could now be considered priced in at the lower dividend rate, there's very little immediate danger that could threaten the company's fundamental financial well-being.

That is why I consider the company a buy, with a current buying opportunity, and it is with this that I close the book on 3Q19.

Valuation & Thesis

My thesis, and as such, my valuation prospect regarding the company haven't changed materially in any way.

I consider Ocean Yield's valuation sufficiently depressed in terms of price/earnings to represent the lower-earning power as a result of the FPSO and the other three vessels' lack of steady employment/contract.

The market has been trading the company at a historically lower price for months already due to the fear of this. The company had already communicated the new intended dividend months ago - which means that the actual impact here is something I expect to be comparatively small. Today's drop of 3% represents the ex-dividend date, and while there may be some slight volatility ahead, I consider the company's dividend starting 2020 to be covered.

Ocean Yield is a company I consider very investable, especially at its listing on the Oslo stock market, given the volume and FX exposure here (quite favorable at this time). Ocean Yield sports:

A modern fleet of 63 vessels , growing annually, with an average age of only 3.7 years.

, growing annually, with an average age of only An appealing vessel mix, including Chemical/Product Tankers, Crude tankers, Oil-Service, Dry Bulk, Container vessels, Car Carriers, Gas Carriers, and FPSO/Service vessels.

A well-filled contract backlog of ~11 years, with an EBITDA backlog of $3.3B.

A large company with a >$1B Market Cap.

Because banks are reducing shipping exposure and equity capital has grown more expensive, the moats to enter the sector or to acquire new assets for credit have increased.

This is not the case for Ocean Yield, however - the company has access to funding at excellent terms, proven by the latest placement of the corporate bond at LIBOR + 6.50%. The company has also refinanced several debts, which has lowered costs, with the first bond (OCY03) maturing in April of 2020 - this one just around $90M.

The company is already active in converting vessels to scrubber-fitted operation in order to comply with upcoming regulations. Two of the company's gas carriers are to be run on ethane going forward, and ballast water treatment systems are being installed.

So, as I see it, fundamentals, portfolio, vessels, green initiatives/compliance, everything was already on track here even prior to 3Q19. What wasn't clear prior to this was the actual dividend going forward into 2020.

Now that the new dividend level has become clear, we can deem what we'd be willing to pay for the company. Given the relatively modest dividend cut - yield is after all still 10% on the new dividend payout - I'm not going to adjust any targets at this point. To those that say that Ocean Yield has traded at this numerical share price previously I say, yes, it has. But it didn't have the same portfolio of ships or contracts at the time. It is a better company today than it was back then.

Ocean Yield remains an appealing company, and I remain LONG. I've at this point extended my position to a full holding, and I'm even willing to increase this further if the price should drop lower, which is telling. Ocean Yield is after all a higher-risk company than a defensive consumer staple. Yet I consider it to be safe going forward, all things considered.

I believe you should consider looking into the company to see if it meets with your investment criteria.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At a share price of 50-53 NOK/Share, I consider Ocean Yield a "BUY". The company's future prospects have clarified somewhat following the dividend cut/adjustment, and the future for Ocean Yield seems safeguarded at the very least thanks to an extensive contract portfolio and appealing diversification.

