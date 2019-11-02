Alpine Income Property Trust Begins U.S. IPO Rollout

After the IPO, PINE seeks to expand its portfolio using its debt-free balance sheet and $100 million revolver.

The firm is launching as a U.S. REIT focused on single-tenant, net-leased properties.

Alpine Income Property Trust has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) spin-off is a real estate investment trust with a focus on single-tenant commercial properties in the US.

PINE will have a debt-free balance sheet and access to a $100 million revolver post-IPO for its growth plans.

Company and Business

Daytona Beach, Florida-based Alpine Income Property was founded in 2019 and manages single-tenant commercial properties in the US with an "initial portfolio" of 20 retail and office properties with a combined annualized base rent (CABR) of about $12.5 million.

The firm is externally managed by Alpine Income Property Manager, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO), a Florida-based real estate company managing 2.4 million sq. feet of income properties across the country and about $16 million in real estate loan investments.

Management is headed by Director, President and CEO John P. Albright who has been with CTO since 2011 and was previously Co-Head and Managing Director of Archon Capital.

The company's properties, according to management, are located primarily in proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas, as well as other areas that it considers to be in favorable demographic and economic conditions.

Management also notes that 18 of the 20 properties are on a triple-net lease basis, representing about 82% of the company's CABR of $12.4 million, of which about 39% accounts for tenants that have, or whose parent has, an "investment grade" credit rating from a recognized credit rating agency.

In H1 2019 and H1 2018, the firm had a net income of about $1.9 million and approximately $1.8 million, respectively, representing a growth of 4% or about $78,000 year-over-year.

The firm's largest tenant is Wells Fargo (WFC), which management notes has obtained an "A+" credit score from S&P Global Ratings, and accounts for 25.1% of PINE's CABR.

Market and Competition

According to a market research report conducted by Rosen Consulting Group, the U.S. single-tenant net lease market grew steadily over the five years ending 2018 as investor demand continues to rise.

For the year ended June 30th, 2019, U.S. employers created a total of 2.2 million new jobs for the year ended June 30th, 2019, and 2.7 million new jobs for the year ended December 31st, 2018.

In the five years ended 31st December, 2018, businesses created a total of 12.9 million new jobs, as shown by the graphic below:

Data from the US Census Bureau shows that the US population has reached 327 million in July 2018, which represents an increase of 11.1 million over the five years ended July 1st, 2018, and an average year-over-year growth of about two million people.

The Rosen Consulting Group anticipates that due to population growth and household formation, as well as job creation and wage growth, the US economy will keep growing and thus will demand for commercial real estate rentals.

Unlike a gross lease that places responsibility for many expenses with the owner of the property, the net lease model "shifts the majority or entirety of expenses" for property-related taxes, insurance, maintenance as well as utilities and capital expenditures, to the lessee, in addition to rent payments.

Management says, based on the company's initial size and currently-debt-free status, that it believes PINE is positioned to grow, noting it will focus its acquisitions on deals that are "often below the deal size that many of [the company's] competitors pursue", noting that even smaller accretive transactions can impact its net assets value in a meaningful way.

Financial Performance & IPO Details

PINE's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue but at a decelerating rate

Stabilizing adjusted FFO

0.27x leverage ratio

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 6,046,887 7.1% 2018 $ 11,719,549 38.6% 2017 $ 8,454,498 Operating Income (Margin) Period % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 1,927,080 3.9% 2018 $ 4,014,955 29.6% 2017 $ 3,099,011 Adjusted FFO Period Adjusted FFO % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $4,520,351 6.6% 2018 $8,770,636 59.3% 2017 $5,507,028 Net Income Period Net Income % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 1,927,080 3.9% 2018 $ 4,014,955 42.7% 2017 $ 2,812,769

The company had $9,574 in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities on June 30, 2019.

PINE intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to purchase the 20 properties that will constitute the company's initial portfolio of properties.

Listed managers of the IPO are Raymond James, Baird, B. Riley FBR, Janney Montgomery Scott, D.A. Davidson & Co and BMO Capital Markets.

Commentary

PINE is seeking public capital to launch its REIT and gain access to further funding for expansion purposes.

Management says it will focus its growth efforts on "transactions that are often below the deal size that many of our competitors pursue."

While this is a tried and true way to acquire properties at a lower price, they can also be inferior properties if not acquired well.

The firm will have ample firepower for its ambitions, with a debt-free balance sheet and access to an undrawn $100 million revolver line of credit.

The parent company of the manager is CTO, from whom PINE will be acquiring the initial portfolio and from which it will have a right of first offer for CTO's single-tenant, net leased properties.

CTO has been in business for 109 years and "has paid an annual dividend since 1976."

PINE's pricing and valuation assumptions at IPO will be critical, as will its initial pro forma distribution yield.

