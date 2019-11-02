October NFP Breakdown: Mostly Upbeat Jobs Report, With Little To Spur Inflation Concerns

Stocks liked the news, and Treasury yields perked up by a few basis points.

Despite this, wage growth is on the soft side, which caps inflationary concerns.

The October NFP clocks in at 128k according to the Establishment estimate, 3.6% for U3 and 7.0% for broader measures of unemployment.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The BLS reports job growth of 128k for the month of October and a slight uptick in the U3 unemployment rate to 3.6%, up .1% from last month's reading. Similar to last month, the gap between the household (241k) vs. establishment (128k) surveys remained large, but that difference has come in by quite a bit since August.

The U6 unemployment rate is at 7.0%, which is near the lowest level going back to perhaps 2001. I'd point out that the expansionary period between Oct. 2002 and leading up to the GFC never offered up a U6 below 7.5%.

Policy Implications

BLS Establishment Data

One of the softer points in the report is wage growth, according to Capital Economics' Michael Pearce. In his words:

In year-on-year terms, wages are rising by just 3%, not fast enough to put meaningful upward pressure on inflation.

Average hourly earnings moved from $28.12 in September to $28.18 in October: .213% for the month.

Dovishly bent Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari seconded Mr. Pearce's sentiment. The recent Fed cut in the face of a 3.6% unemployment rate may not be a wise move from a longer-term standpoint, but it's hard to argue that we are seeing the lid pop on wage growth.

Bloomberg - 27% chance of a recession in next 12 months

The Bloomberg recession tracker is tracking at 27% presently, which is off quite a bit from late 2018, while still well off the lows from about 15 months ago. As shared earlier in this piece, the unemployment rate at present is unambiguously strong, but we need to bear in mind that the U3 rate, while important, is still a lagging economic indicator.

Composition

CNBC

The GM strike took considerable wind out of the headline jobs figure.

So the manufacturing metric is capping unemployment at present, but will likely result in a boost next month. I read that as the NFP is under-reporting the situation at present and will over-report next round.

Retail has undergone a slimming (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect?), shedding just shy of 200k jobs since Jan. 2017. Trade disputes rattled the industry, but the October report estimates modest increase.

Government jobs slipped a little (3k). This matters because census hiring in August and just general government hiring in September had given those jobs figures a shot in the arm.

Market Impact

S&P Futures (SPY) approved of the report, spiking immediately upon its release and tracking about .75% higher than its prior close. The NASDAQ 100 Index (QQQ) was similarly impressed.

ThinkOrSwim - 10Yr Note Futures

Most of the Treasury yield curve (AGG, IEF, TLT) has taken a bump higher on Friday after the release. As mentioned earlier in this report, the increase in yields may have less to do with ramped up inflation expectations and more to say about prospects for real economic growth.

All told though, 3-4 basis points is hardly enough from which to draw any meaningful message about the economy.

Wrap-Up and NFP Review Montage

Econoday

The report looks to have been more positive than not. I have not mentioned yet that the revisions for August and September were highly impressive - up 95k!

The consensus estimate was handily beaten. But I'm less interested in headlines jobs figures beating economist estimates and more hopeful that the flow of hiring will spur optimism in the C-suite. Managerial animal spirits have arguably been damp of late, and several positive surprises in the retail spending and hiring fronts may be just what this important group needs to execute on more CAPEX and hiring.

I'd love to know your take on the October NFP, and which data jump out at you. I'll include a link to the BLS summary; you may be interested in reading Tables A (Household) and B (Establishment) in further forming your opinion on the report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.