Saratoga Investment Corp. Produces More Illusory Dividends With More Dilution

At some point, probably soon, the stock will start trading below book value as shareholders realize that the share issuance is paying for the dividends.

Moreover, dilution to shareholders is now out of control. The company added 18% more shares this quarter. Since 2014, the company has increased shares over 70%.

I'm updating my previous analysis of Saratoga Investment Corp., which was controversial and upset a lot of readers. I stated SAR can't afford its high dividends.

Saratoga Can't Afford Its Dividends On a Basic Cash Flow Basis

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) produced a very disturbing Q2 report ending August 31, 2019. This article will update my analysis of the company. You should first read my article of July 29, 2019, "Saratoga Investment Corp.'s Dividend Yield is Illusory."

I follow stocks that essentially do the exact opposite as Saratoga. They pay both dividends out of real cash flow and also buy back stock rather than issue stock to reduce the shares outstanding. This has the long-term effect of increasing dividends per share. I started the Total Yield Value Guide to track these kinds of stocks. But sometimes it's interesting to contrast that with the exact opposite kind of stock. I don't know, maybe it's just a morbid fascination since I think no good thing will happen to companies that consistently dilute their shareholders and use the dilution to pay for dividends.

Anyway, I wanted to do a short update, especially since one of my followers brought it to my attention and he thought that everything looked fine this quarter. And that my thesis was incorrect.

Cash Flow, Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow

I'm parodying the real estate phrase about location. Everything about this company relates to the cash flow statement. As I pointed out in my last article, the net income statement is basically irrelevant. It's all about cash flow and specifically what is going on in the cash flow statement.

The most essential question is - can Saratoga really afford its high dividends on a cash basis? After all, SAR now pays out $2.24 in dividends on an annualized basis on a stock price of $25.43. So it has a stated yield of 8.8%.

The answer is no. For two reasons. The cash flow statement shows that basis underlying cash generation does not cover the cash payments. And two, the company has been massively issuing shares to pay for the dividends and other things. Lastly, I am going to show you some things about the company's most recent SEC filings that are quite shocking.

Share Dilution

I am sad to tell you that the company just increased its shares outstanding this quarter by 18% to 9.168 million from 7.764 million last quarter.

Over the past 5.5 years, shares have grown on average over 10% per year on a compounding basis. That means since Feb. 2014 they have increased over 70%.

Just in case you think this does not matter since the book value per share has been increasing, here is what that means. Your stake in the company just lost 18% this past quarter. If the dividends do not rise by 18%, your share of those dividend payments just got smaller by the difference that the dividends rose and the number of shares that increased. And that is what happened. The dividends rose only $0.01 from $0.55 to $0.56, or just 1.8%. So your share of the dividends paid just lost or got diluted by 18% - 1.8%, or 16.2%.

Here is an analogy: The baker increased the pizza pie size by 1.8%, but your sliver of that pie went down by 18%. You would have a net smaller share of the total pie by 16% - the pie being the dividends being paid.

The same is essentially true of the book value per share. Yes, the book value per share rose by 1.7% to $24.47 from 24.06. But your share of the total book value decreased by 18%, so you had a net dilution of 16.3% - just about the same as the dividend dilution.

Obviously this nonsense can't go on forever, or shareholders will start pushing the stock to below book value - because why would new investors come in and buy the stock knowing that they would get continuously diluted like this? The offering price to new investors would have to get below book value so that new investors in the stock issuance would get at least some form of a bargain.

What Happened to Cash Flow?

The best way to look at the situation is to view my markup of the actual statement below:

Source: Hake markup of the cash flow statement Q2 10-Q filed by SAR

First, note that for the six months ending Aug. 31, 2019, SAR paid out $7.13 million in real cash dividends.

How did it pay for that? Well, there was an increase in NAV (which includes both real cash gains and non-cash gains) of $15.228 million. The cash flow statement shows that deducted from that were $9.469 million in non-cash generating items. This leaves just $5.739 million left to pay the $7.13 million in dividends.

Now it was covered by two things: An issuance of shares of $35.875 million and also changes in working capital. The changes in working capital included a delay of the management company receiving its fee of $1.948 million. That delay adds in cash or more importantly saves cash paid out. It is going to happen next quarter. So in a sense, it really is not a source of cash and actually makes my case even further that the dividend can't be financed 100% by operations.

Now the company issued the shares to also finance the portion of investments it made in CLOs that the sale of investments did not cover. Nevertheless, it is still dilution to shareholders.

Making Things More Complicated

I hope you follow me so far. I am going to make the analysis a little more complicated. I wanted to compare what happened with the Q1 cash flow statement to what happened in the Q2 statement. The difference in the line items will tell us what occurred in the quarter ending August 31 in terms of cash flow. Here is the picture from the Q1 cash flow statement.

Source: Hake analysis of Q1 10-Q by SAR

This shows that in Q3, the dividend payments were $3.62 million. But there was a negative amount of -$2.851 million generated to pay for those dividends in Q3. Again the total $6.473 million drain on cash in Q3 (dividends plus spread and operating losses) had to be made up by working capital changes and $34 million in share issuances in Q3.

Are you getting the point? SAR really can't afford the dividends it is paying.

Some Shocking Statements in the Latest SEC Filing

On Oct. 11, 2019, SAR filed a Form 497 with the SEC. This is a Supplement #2 to its Prospectus Supplement dated July 11, 2019. I wanted to casually read through it to see if there any reasons why the company can't afford its dividends. What I found is pretty interesting.

First of all, look at this table the company presents about its costs:

Source: Form 497 Oct. 11, 2019, filed by SAR

I was shocked to see that management fee is so high - twice as high as the average hedge fund - at almost 4%. Then reading a little further I understood why:

Source: Form 497 Oct. 11, 2019, filed by SAR

I have highlighted the part that is amazing. The management fee is based on gross assets - not net assets - as virtually every other mutual fund out there does. The company even clearly states that as it borrows more money, it gets a higher fee.

So here is how that works. Banks and lenders require a 5% to 10% equity sliver (maybe even less for SAR) for every $1 million borrowed. So SAR has every incentive to constantly issue shares so that it can borrow 5x to 10x more. This is because for every $1 million it raises in equity, it can then charge 10x more in management fees for that $1 million, than the average mutual fund or hedge fund would do.

That is why there is so much dilution at SAR. Now I don't know if that is par for the course with all business development companies ("BDCs") - and I suspect so - but that is appalling. Shareholders have no shot at making any money. The inherent expense line is -17%. Where are they going to find investments, even with leverage, that can cover that nut?

In fact, SAR admits this. Here is a statement it makes in the supplement:

Source: Form 497 Oct. 11, 2019, filed by SAR

This shows that for every 1,000 invested, even with a 5% return by the company, there would be 20% dilution in expenses compounded each year. So by year 4.5 or so, the whole $1,000 would be eaten up in expenses, even after a 5% return on investment.

Summary and Conclusion

What that means is that the book value will fall dramatically. That is, unless it can continually sell shares at prices above book value and not pay out dividends that make that book value decrease.

By the way, I have even gotten into the 20% incentive fee, which is also abnormally calculated from most other hedge funds. I will leave that to another day.

At some point, this game will be up for Saratoga Investment Partners. They need to generate enough cash to pay their dividends, lower the management fees to not be such a burden, make CLO investments that cover the spread with cash returns, not PIK returns, and cut out their incentive fees until shareholders have been undiluted through buybacks generated from excess cash flow.

But I doubt that will ever happen here. There are no incentives on management's part to do that.

