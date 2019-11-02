Encana: Its Domiciliation In The U.S. Won't Be Enough

But the company's leverage and some of its assets will still drag down its stock price.

Management intends to move Encana's domicile in the U.S. to address the company's valuation disconnect to its U.S. peers.

Based on several metrics, the market values Encana at a significant discount to some U.S. producers.

During the third-quarter earnings, Encana's (ECA) management announced its intention to establish the company's corporate domicile in the U.S.

Corey Code, the CFO, explained during the earnings call the goal was to gain access to deeper pools of investment capital and address Encana's valuation disconnect to its U.S. peers.

But even if this move materializes, investors should expect the market to still value Encana at a discount to many of its U.S. peers.

Encana compared to U.S. producers

Encana bought assets in the U.S. over the last several years, and it now operates a majority of its production outside of Canada. During Q3, production in the U.S. represented 60.8% of the company's total production.

Thus, management's comparison with U.S. peers is valid up to a certain point. Besides, management highlighted the domiciliation in the U.S. wouldn't change anything to the company's operations. Encana will still be exposed to the current challenging Canadian oil and gas environment with its Montney and Duvernay assets that represented 39.1% of the company's total production during the third quarter.

Leaving this caveat aside, I compare Encana to U.S. producers that produce a similar amount of liquids: Parsley Energy (PE), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO), and Diamondback Energy (FANG).

Source: Author, based on company reports

With its higher production volume, Encana seems to have a scale advantage, but its assets spread over several North American areas don't favor synergies and cost savings.

Source: Encana Q3 investor presentation (appendix)

In contrast, the U.S. producers that I selected operate in concentrated areas, mostly in the Permian Basin. Thus, Encana's higher production volume doesn't impact the comparison - from a scale perspective - with these U.S. producers.

An important valuation gap

Let's first compare Encana and its U.S. peers based on their respective flowing barrel valuations. This metric represents the valuation of the companies' daily productions, and it's calculated by dividing their enterprise value by their daily production (EV/boe/d).

I've estimated the companies' daily productions based on the midpoint of their respective full-year daily production guidance range. Also, the calculations depend on some assumptions, but the impact on the results isn't material. For instance, I ignored Concho Resources' expected asset divestiture in Q4.

In any case, based on flowing barrel valuations, the chart below shows Encana's valuation discount to its U.S. peers seems significant. The market values Encana at a flowing barrel valuation of $20,657/boe/d while investors trade U.S. peers at flowing barrel valuations from $48,208/boe/d to $67,992/boe/d.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Encana deserves a lower flowing barrel valuation because of its slightly lower liquids production mix. But this difference doesn't justify such a significant valuation gap.

A similar discount exists when you compare the valuations of the producers' proved reserves, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The valuations based on land, or net acres, reveal an even bigger discount for Encana. The market values Encana's land at about $6,438 per acre compared to a range of $27,837 to $39,236 per acre for its U.S. peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Encana's significant discount is related to the lower value of its Canadian assets. For instance, the Canadian producer Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) recently sold some land in the Montney area - where Encana owns 793,000 net acres - at a valuation of C$5,208 (US$3,957) per acre.

Encana's leverage also justifies a lower valuation compared to its U.S peers. At the end of the third quarter, management announced the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.1, which is higher compared to its U.S. peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Encana's valuation at less than half the valuation of some U.S. producers, based on flowing barrels, reserves, and land, is significant.

But Encana deserves a lower valuation compared to these U.S. producers. The company is still exposed to the depressed Canadian oil and gas industry with its Montney and Duvernay assets. Besides, Encana's capital structure is less safe than its peers.

Thus, the domiciliation of the company in the U.S. will not close the valuation gap between Encana and its U.S. peers. The company's Canadian assets will still drag down its stock price as long as uncertainty in the Canadian oil and gas industry remains high. And management still has to reduce the company's leverage.

Conclusion

With the valuation ratios exposed above and taking into account Encana's assets and capital structure, a valuation gap exists between the company and its U.S. peers. But investors shouldn't consider the decision to move the company's domiciliation in the U.S. will have a significant impact on the stock price over the long term. Instead, investors should keep on focusing on the company's operational and financial results.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.