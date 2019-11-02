Continental Resources: A History Of Consistent Results

Continuing operational improvements may allow it to do better than that.

Continental can pay for its current $0.20 per share dividend, $1 billion in share repurchases and $1.3 billion in debt reduction with approximately $54.30 WTI oil between 2019 and 2023.

It has been negatively affected by wide natural gas differentials, although this should be helped by the near-term completion of two NGL pipelines.

Continental Resources (CLR) has been able to consistently deliver according to expectations operationally. While operational risk is low, it is still subject to commodity price risk though. Continental's cost structure is favorable, allowing it to generate at least $2.9 billion in positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil (while growing production by 12.5% per year) between 2019 and 2023. It plans to put these funds towards a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction.

Consistent Results

Continental has managed to deliver consistent results from its Bakken wells, with its 2019 wells tracking similarly to its 2018 and 2017 wells to date. It mentioned that its 2017 and 2018 wells paid out in approximately one year, and it expects its 2019 wells to pay out similarly.

Source: Continental Resources

Continental's SCOOP SpringBoard wells have also performed to expectations. It managed to bring wells into production ahead of schedule, resulting in SCOOP SpringBoard oil production beating its Q3 2019 target by 31%, while the Q4 2019 oil production target was increased by 9%. These increases are due to the timing of wells coming online though, and not due to well-level outperformance.

Source: Continental Resources

The consistent Bakken performance and the earlier-than-expected production from SCOOP SpringBoard wells contributed to Continental's daily oil production increasing by 2.3% (total production was up 0.3%) in Q3 2019 compared to Q2 2019.

This production growth came despite Continental's non-operated Bakken production declining by 6,000 BOEPD from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019 "due to weather and other transitory issues". Continental's operated Bakken production was up by 3,000 BOEPD over that period. The transitory issues were described as curtailments due to offsets and the impact of that lessened significantly by October.

Notes On Differentials

Continental's natural gas differential continues to be fairly wide, coming in at negative $1.11 during Q3 2019. This is influenced by weak prices for NGLs and has gone against Continental's prior expectations that the natural gas differential would improve after Q1 2019. As it stands, Continental's natural gas differential has averaged negative $0.90 over the first three quarters of 2019 and appears likely to end up near the low end of its negative $0.50 to negative $1.00 guidance range.

Realized prices for NGLs are expected to receive a boost in the coming months from the November start of the Elk Creek pipeline serving the Bakken and the Q1 2020 start for the Arbuckle II pipeline serving Oklahoma.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Oil Differential -$4.77 -$5.11 -$5.15 Natural Gas Differential -$0.60 -$0.98 -$1.11

Continental's oil differential has met expectations and is currently averaging negative $5.01 over the first three quarters. It should end up near the middle of Continental's negative $4.50 to negative $5.50 guidance range.

Share Repurchases, Dividends And Debt Reduction

Continental has indicated that it could generate around $5 billion in positive cash flow between 2019 and 2023 with an average of $60 WTI oil during that time period. This includes the cost of investing in production growth of 12.5% per year.

Continental has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. It may also pay out around $300 million in dividends by the end of 2023 with its current $0.20 per year dividend, and it is targeting a $1.3 billion reduction in net debt over five years. These items add up to around $2.6 billion.

If WTI oil averages $60 during 2019 to 2023, then Continental would have another $2.4 billion to put towards dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction.

Source: Continental Resources

I previously estimated that a $5 change in WTI would affect Continental's cash flow by around $2.1 billion over that five year period. Thus at around $54.30 WTI oil, Continental would generate just enough positive cash flow to cover its dividend, complete its $1 billion share repurchase program and reduce its net debt by $1.3 billion by 2023.

Oil prices have been bouncing around a bit, but the current 2019 to 2023 strip (including actuals up to now) is at approximately $53.35. This would leave Continental around $400 million short of being able to do all three items.

Conclusion

Continental Resources has been a consistent operational performer. Its well-level results have been predictable and have met expectations. Operational risk is not a significant factor against Continental reaching its goals.

Continental is subject to risks with commodity prices (including differentials though). The natural gas differential issue should improve somewhat with the completion of a couple NGL pipelines over the next several months. Continental's cost structure is generally favorable as it can still deliver around $2.9 billion in positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil between 2019 and 2023 while growing production by 12.5% per year. This would be enough to reduce its net debt by $1.3 billion, do $1 billion in share repurchases and cover its $0.20 per share dividend while leaving a little left over.

Current strip is slightly below this level, but given Continental's consistency and ability to deliver operationally at or above guidance, there isn't much downside risk to its cash flow projections at various oil prices, and there should be some upside potential. Thus, I can see Continental being able to deliver $2.9 billion in positive cash flow over that five year period with $53, $54 WTI oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.