Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Big Tech earnings

Despite Google's continued dominance in ad sales, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) fell 4% AH on Monday after reporting quarterly figures that showed costs (like R&D spending) continuing to rise faster than revenue. Showing it has life beyond the iPhone, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) beat Q4 expectations and issued strong guidance for the holiday quarter, lifting the stock 2% amid a big boost from its Wearables, Home & Accessories segment. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares also traveled upward, rising 4.6% , as strong double-digit gains were seen across nearly all metrics.

Twitter is axing political ads

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will ban political advertising on its platform next month in an apparent swipe at Facebook (FB), which has received criticism in recent weeks over its policy to neither fact check nor remove political ads placed by politicians. "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Twitter's Jack Dorsey declared. Paying for reach removes individual decisions to follow an account or retweet, he points out, "forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money."

5G goes online in China

China turned on its 5G networks ahead of schedule - after initially targeting a 2020 launch - amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S. that has turned into a battle over tech supremacy. President Trump said earlier this year that "the race to 5G is on and America must win," and has been seeking to convince other countries to ban Huawei from their next-generation networks. China Telecom (NYSE:CHA), China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) all unveiled 5G plans that start at around 128 yuan ($18) per month, though experts have warned of challenges to adoption, including price and a lack of 5G capable handsets.

AT&T lays out price for HBO Max

AT&T (NYSE:T) played it safe with its new streaming service HBO Max by selling it for $14.99 a month, the same price it currently offers for HBO, and making it free for current HBO customers. That compares with Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) standard $12.99 plan, and pricing for Disney Plus (DIS, $6.99) and Apple's TV Plus (AAPL, $4.99). HBO Max, which will launch next May, will offer HBO programs, hit shows and movies from the Warner Bros. library, as well as new content from prolific TV producer Greg Berlanti and actress-producer Mindy Kaling.

Alternative (alternative) protein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares plunged a staggering 22% on Tuesday after the company warned on a post-earnings conference call that discounting could be dialed up as competition in alternative protein heats up. "We do anticipate we'll be doing more promotion through trade and discounts going into the future," noted Executive Chair Seth Goldman. Volume spike... More than 28M shares swapped hands, representing nearly 50% of all BYND shares outstanding, as the expiration of the IPO share lockup further weighed on the stock.

Revving up the world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) owner PSA officially agreed to join forces through a 50-50 share swap, creating the world's fourth-largest automaker. "In a rapidly changing environment, with new challenges in connected, electrified, shared and autonomous mobility, the combined entity would leverage its strong global R&D footprint and ecosystem," the companies said in a statement. The deal calls for paying a special dividend of €5.5B to Fiat investors and for PSA to spin off to its shareholders a €3B stake in parts maker Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF). It's also likely to be approved by the French government, which shot down a merger with PSA's French rival Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) just five months ago.

Industry divide over emissions standards

Along with Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), General Motors (NYSE:GM) is backing the Trump administration in its clash with California over pollution standards. The decision pits them against leading competitors, including Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Ford (NYSE:F), who this year reached a deal to follow the state's stricter policies. Obama-era rules from 2012 called for a fleet-wide fuel efficiency average of 46.7 mpg by 2026, compared with 37 mpg by 2026 under the Trump plan.

Vaping gloom

Altria (NYSE:MO) wrote down its investment in Juul by more than a third on Thursday, recording a $4.5B pretax charge against its third-quarter earnings. There wasn't a specific event or factor that led to the write-down, but the company cited the Trump administration's plans to remove flavored e-cigarettes from the market, as well as e-cig bans by U.S. cities and states, and countries across the globe. U.S. Altria invested $12.8B for a 35% stake in Juul late last year, valuing the e-cigarette maker at $38B.

Hong Kong in recession

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority chopped its policy rate by 25 basis points, tracking the Federal Reserve which cut rates for the third time this year and indicated the possibility of a pause in the easing cycle. Two of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF), also s;ashed their key benchmark rates in the city, their largest market, which officially fell into a recession amid the months-long protests. The economy shrank 3.2% in Q3 from the period just before, marking the worst quarter-to-quarter drop since 2009.

Bid to resolve Brexit impasse

The U.K. appears headed to a December general election after opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn dropped his objections to an early election, saying he's now satisfied that a no-deal Brexit is off the table. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that an early vote will break the legislative stalemate by securing a clear majority to pass his Brexit plans. The last national vote in 2017 ended in a "hung Parliament," making it difficult for the government to pass legislation.