Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Brunswick Corporation

The company recently sold off its fitness assets and made acquisitions to further bolster its footprint in the watercraft industry.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend-paying up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today's look at Brunswick Corporation (BC) highlights a strong player in the watercraft industry. The company has gone "all in" on this segment by selling off its interests in the fitness business. However, the boating industry's economic sensitivity leaves us cautious about the company's long-term operational stability.

Overview

Brunswick Corporation is a company that designs, builds, and markets recreational watercrafts, including boats, engines, parts, and accessories. The company sells globally to more than 170 countries. It was founded in 1845, and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.

Source: Brunswick Corporation

The company's $4.1 billion of annual revenues are split pretty evenly among three business segments: Boats, Propulsion, and Parts/Accessories. While the company sells into international markets, the majority of its business is tied to the United States market.

Source: Ycharts

Over the past decade, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.79% while EPS have grown at a CAGR of 2.71%. The watercraft business heavily correlates with the economy. Both revenues and earnings were substantially impacted when the recession occurred a decade ago.

Fundamentals

To gain a better understanding of Brunswick Corporation and why it may be susceptible to certain operating conditions, we will review its core fundamentals. To do this, we first look at key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: Ycharts

We can see that Brunswick Corporation is very "lean" on profitability. In other words, it doesn't generate cash streams efficiently, less than three pennies per revenue dollar wind up as cash flow. A company like this requires healthy, consistent volume to spread its fixed costs/overheads out and generate cash flow.

In the chart below, we see what happened in 08-09. The business saw a tremendous drop in revenue, which caused operating margin and FCF to drop through the floor. The company hemorrhaged money during the recession.

Source: Ycharts

A company that is susceptible to disruptions like this needs to have a well constructed balance sheet. If the balance sheet is overleveraged, it can expose investors to risks should an unexpected downturn occur.

Source: Ycharts

Fortunately, Brunswick's balance sheet isn't as bad as it looks initially. The company is sitting on $366 million in cash against $1.13 billion in total debt, a ratio of just 3:1. When we strip out a pension settlement charge, the company's current leverage ratio is 2.28X EBITDA. This is below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. There is really no way to know for sure if this balance sheet will sufficiently protect investors in the event of a recession, but Brunswick Corporation does have some financial flexibility.

Dividend & Buybacks

The company had to cut its dividend during the last recession, and has been rebuilding it since. The payout has increased each of the past seven years. The current dividend of $0.96 yields 1.63%, which probably isn't going to excite yield focused investors.

Source: Ycharts

While the yield is somewhat lacking, the dividend has exhibited solid growth. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 50.8% thanks to a huge raise years ago. Over the past three years, the growth rate has been 14.1%, and the most recent increase is in lock-step with that. The dividend is currently well funded on the basis of projected 2019 FCF of $260 million. With total dividend expenditures of about $80 million, this puts the payout ratio at approximately 30%.

Source: Ycharts

The company has gotten more aggressive with buying back stock in recent years. Brunswick completely exited the fitness business by selling off its fitness assets for $490 million. Some of these proceeds were used to retire shares, which are now down to 85 million from 95 million a few years ago. More buybacks are coming as management recently increased its buyback authorization to $600 million.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Brunswick Corporation's growth prospects moving forward will be tied to the watercraft business, as the company has made strategic moves to further align itself with the industry.

The company sold its fitness business for $490 million in May. Brunswick Corporation also has made recent acquisitions to bolster its marine business, including its $910 million acquisition of Power Products in 2018. It also acquired Freedom Boat Club, a marine franchising company earlier this year for an undisclosed amount.

The company's marine business is more profitable than the fitness business was, and the recent acquisitions give Brunswick nice exposure to virtually all aspects of the industry. The company is now involved in everything from engines to boats, to parts and accessories, to service and even shared access. For those that don't know, shared access programs such as Freedom Boat Club is a membership that consumers pay for that provides access to a fleet of boats without having to take on the full costs of boat ownership.

As we alluded to early on, the boating industry is extremely economically sensitive. When people fall on hard times, the boat is typically an early cut from the budget. We illustrated this when we saw how much revenues plunged during the recession in 08-09. This remains the most prominent threat that Brunswick Corporation faces. Investors in Brunswick will want to make sure the company maintains fiscal responsibility during peak economic cycles (in other words, don't overleverage in the name of seeking growth) so that the company can control the damage when the next recession inevitably comes.

Valuation

As the case with many cyclical businesses, the stock does well during economic up-cycles. Shares of Brunswick Corporation are currently trading at more than $58 per share, which is near the top of its 52-week range.

Based on average estimates from the analyst community, Brunswick Corporation is slated to earn approximately $4.26 per share for the full 2019 fiscal year. This assigns an earnings multiple to the stock of 13.71X.

Source: Ycharts

We can see in the above chart that the PE ratio is at the high end of its 10-year range, and that the stock has typically underperformed following peaks in the forward PE ratio. If we check out the FCF yield charted below, we see a similar datapoint in that the stock's value from a FCF standpoint is currently poor with a yield of just 1.43%.

Source: Ycharts

While we can conclude from the above data that the current valuation of Brunswick Corporation is unattractive, it's often a poor decision to invest in cyclical stocks at the top of industry uptrends. These stocks tend to get crushed in a recession, and the proven track record of economic sensitivity displayed by Brunswick Corporation has us avoiding the stock completely for the time being.

Wrapping Up

Brunswick Corporation is an interesting business that performs well within the watercraft/boat industry. However, it's difficult to overlook the potential disruptions in the business when we are this far into an economic cycle. Management's decision to sell off its fitness business only increases exposure to such disruptions. This is obviously done with long-term growth in mind, but investors should remain wary of a potential recession wreaking havoc on the business.

