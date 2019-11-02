PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) CEO Ron Stewart on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Kurt Abkemeier - CFO

Ron Stewart - CEO

Greg Owens - Executive Chairman

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

Zachary Cummings - B. Riley FBR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2019 PRGX Global, Inc., Earnings Conference Call.

Kurt Abkemeier

certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance that are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these factors, please refer to PRGX Global, Inc's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, its reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. PRGX undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation also contains references to certain non-GAAP financial metrics such as EBIT, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, metrics that we use internally to measure our operating performance. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures in net income or loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available under the Investor Relations portion of our website at prgx.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Thanks, Kurt and welcome everyone.

So we've been very busy this quarter as we move to reduce our overhead cost structure, further improve operating margins, and move towards adjacent services profitability to achieve meaningful improvement in EBITDA and free cash flow in future quarters, as discussed in our Q2 earnings call.

As promised, we made substantial reductions in our overhead and operating expenses, taking over $10 million of costs out of the business on an annual run rate basis, which will become more apparent during the fourth quarter and throughout next year.

We also reduced our losses in adjacent services to near breakeven during Q3 and expect to be profitable on a smaller revenue base starting in Q4. We also made real progress towards completing our data conversion for our new Epiphany data infrastructure, formerly referred to as DX3, and developing our next generation audit platform, which we call Panoptic.

We believe these platforms will have positive implications for continued cost reduction, improved client experience, and accelerated audit capability starting in 2020. Now, with respect to our financial performance for the quarter, while we met analysts expectations for revenue, our results were below our internal expectations.

Lower revenue and an elevated level of bad debt expense, which we do not expect to recur, resulted in adjusted EBITDA dropping below our expectations. As noted previously, we are taking necessary actions to get SG&A in line with our revenues, but it will take a few quarters to see the full effect.

Revenues for our Europe and Asia-Pacific Recovery Audit business segment declined year-over-year, primarily due to headwinds of foreign currency exchange relative to the dollar, stabilization in several U.K. retail clients following strong first year performance on new audit scope, and changes in merchandising and our internal accounting processes at several U.K. clients.

Global commercial recovery audit and contract compliance businesses showed continued strong revenue growth for the quarter, led by excellent results in the North America commercial audit business. This is important for us as we see our Commercial Recovery Audit business as a meaningful growth engine for the future.

Our Americas Retail Recovery Audit business was down slightly compared to the same quarter in 2018, primarily due to reduced claims production in Canada and continued challenges getting valid claims converted on a timely basis at two large U.S. retailers. We believe we have solved for one of these client situations with a recent scope expansion. I would note that we also had very strong contribution from several North America retailers.

As we noted on the Q2 call, we decided to rationalize adjacent services to reduce our EBITDA losses in Q3 and turn to positive EBITDA in Q4 and beyond. During Q3, we made the decision to further reduce the scope of our pursuits in this segment, which impacted Q3 revenue and Q4 revenue projections.

The good news is that we came very close to EBITDA breakeven for Q3, significantly ahead of our committed timeline. While our overall financial performance did not meet our overall expectations, we are pleased with our progress in positioning the business for strong EBITDA improvement in 2020 and beyond through reduced overhead and operating expenses as well as continued success in the marketplace, as the industry leader in the Global Recovery Audit business.

With these opening comments complete, I will turn it over to Kurt to provide more detailed financial information on the quarter.

Kurt Abkemeier

Thank you, Ron.

In addition to providing a review of the quarter, I'll be discussing our increased focus on profitability, a topic that I introduced on the last quarterly call. Some of the actions we are undertaking to achieve increased profitability, and the discussion of our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019, and our preliminary view of 2020.

Moving on to the quarterly results. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $42.3 million, a decrease of 2.4% to the third quarter of 2018 on an as reported basis, and a decrease of a half-percent on a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

There was general strength in the dollar across almost all of our currencies this quarter, especially with increased Brexit anxiety during the quarter that created about a $500,000 currency exchange rate headwind during the quarter. As for some color on quarterly revenue performance in the service lines and regions.

Recovery Audit Americas increased 4.1% year-over-year on an as reported basis and up 4.6% on a constant-dollar basis. The commercial business within the segment was relatively strong with a few large client engagements beginning to generate revenue during the quarter. While the retail part of the business decreased modestly, primarily driven by some weakness in Canada.

As in the past, there have been some isolated cases of delays in revenue realization due to changes within the internal financial processes of a handful of our clients that have lengthened out the time between claim generation and revenue realization.

Recovery Audit Europe Asia-Pacific declined 11.4% on an as reported basis and 6.2% on a constant-dollar basis. Retail Recovery Audit within the segment was relatively weak in the U.K. and Europe, largely due to a difficult year-over-year comp with strong performance in 2018. While the commercial business in Asia-Pacific was also experiencing some challenges.

A particular strong move in the U.S. dollar during the quarter accounted for the 520 basis point difference between reported and constant-dollar results. As for Adjacent Services, revenue was down $800,000 year-over-year.

Results from the third quarter of '18 included two particularly large advisory projects that were non-recurring in nature which largely accounts for the reduction year-over-year.

As recently discussed, we are rationalizing this part of the business and expect a general reduction in revenue that will be outpaced by expense savings, such that we manage this business profitably on a smaller scale until we can find the right mix of capabilities that enables us to scale this line of business profitably.

Moving on to gross margin. Gross profit and gross margin from continuing operations for the quarter was solid, with gross margin continuing a multiyear trend of expansion for flat increased performance. Gross profit for the third quarter was $16.8 million and gross margin for the third quarter was 39.6%, essentially unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2018.

With the execution of recent costs reduction initiatives, we would anticipate further improvement in our gross margin performance as well as additional expansion opportunities as we leverage our future platforms to improve productivity.

Moving on to adjusted EBITDA. It was for the third quarter of 2019, $5.6 million compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2% of revenue.

The reduction in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year was primarily attributable to three things. One, a $1 million reduction in revenue; two, elevated bad debt expense levels; and three, generally higher people related costs as hiring ramped up during 2018 through mid-2019.

To provide a little more detail on these three areas, on the last of those three points, we believe we are hitting an inflection point on elevated staffing levels as we've made targeted cost reductions to right size certain areas of our business. So I don't expect to call this out in the future other than in a positive way.

With respect to the second point on bad debt expense, this is mostly related to only a few clients and for a variety of reasons. About $400,000 was from confusion within our clients on who found the claims PRGX identified, which ultimately gets accounted for as an adjustment against revenue as opposed to bad debt expense.

This is an honest mistake this arises from time to time. I would note that this would account for part of the difference between our reported revenue results and any initial expectations. About $100,000 was from client bankruptcies, which would be a typical reason for bad debt, the inability of a client to pay.

And about $500,000 was due to disagreements between PRGX and clients on whether a fee is owed to PRGX. These are yet to be sorted out and some we would be expected to collect and some we would not. Some of these bad debt impacts during the quarter are also related to elevated bad debt expense from the first and second quarter of the year.

We had expected some of these to be resolved during the second or third quarter to be a net benefit to adjusted EBITDA. But because some of these have yet to be resolved, they continue to be a drag on adjusted EBITDA, but are now completely reserved against.

While I can't ever really say for certain that a bad debt issue is completely resolved, it would appear that this is largely behind us, as these issues related predominantly to invoices from 2018, and we aren't seeing a similar elevation from invoices in 2019.

One last point on adjusted EBITDA. As for Adjacent Services, we almost broke even on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the quarter. We took action during the quarter to reduce expenses and recognize revenue on some advisory work from a sourcing project, which helped skinny up the adjusted EBITDA loss during the quarter.

We are committed to getting and keeping this part of the business at break-even or better, until we can find the right set of services that we can scale up profitability. As for net loss, net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million and was largely driven by the same factors impacting revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance, as all other expenses and income below adjusted EBITDA were consistent with levels from prior quarters.

Moving onto the balance sheet and cash flow statement. We ended the quarter with $11.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $36 million in debt, and $38.1 million of net accounts receivable. Turning to capital expenditures, they were $4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

As for the full year of 2019, we would expect cash CapEx to be around $13 million to $14 million. To provide a rough break out of the CapEx spend, I'll note that there are four general buckets.

First, audit development spend, which helps with the productivity of our auditor activity, is expected to be about $5 million, which is consistent with prior year's levels. Second, replacing some very old equipment in use, which is making up for under-spent in prior years, is expected to be more than $1 million.

Third, investment in next-generation data platform, auditor platform, and auditor tools should be about $5 million. And fourth, development of some tools in Adjacent Services will be about $2 million. Lastly, I'll note that we exited 2018 with $1.9 million of CapEx and accounts payable, such that adjusting for this carryover, we would anticipate our CapEx spending patterns to be relatively flat year-over-year, because the cash CapEx for 2019 includes the carryover in accounts payable from 2018.

I'd like to provide an update on our cost reduction initiatives. In short, we've made great progress as the team came together to figure out how best to execute on this initiative. As we had stated on the last earnings call, we expect to reduce expenses by about $10 million on a net annualized basis. As of now, we have met this goal and look forward to the impact becoming more apparent in our future results.

Now, I'd like to turn to guidance for the rest of the year. As we have only one quarter left, we are providing guidance for the fourth quarter. We are setting guidance for the fourth quarter of a range for revenue of $46 million to $49 million and a range for adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million to $13.3 million.

I think it is worth noting that the performance within the fourth quarter guidance range of $11.5 million to $13.3 million for adjusted EBITDA would be the best quarterly result for the Company in over five years. Turning to 2020, we are providing a guidance range for adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $30 million.

Our confidence in achieving this level of adjusted EBITDA stems from the net $10 million annualized savings we have been working on over the last two quarters. This guidance range would imply an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of about 400 basis points over 2019 and a level of around 17% for 2020, which would be the highest level in over a decade at PRGX.

And we won't be stopping there. As we enhance our systems, tools, and processes, we expect further efficiencies to be gained and an additional potential expansion of our adjusted EBITDA margins over time. While we're not planning on providing revenue guidance at this time, I will note that adjusted EBITDA guidance range is based on a relatively flat assumption for 2020 revenue.

No matter the case, we will be working as hard as possible to grow our business profitably to enhance the valuation of the business. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Thanks Kurt.

So as you can tell from Kurt's comments, we're making good progress against our commitment to reduce overhead expenses, improve operating margins, and eliminate unprofitable service offerings in the near-term.

At the same time, we are delivering on our very important technology initiatives, which will enable the longer-term strategy of highly automated and integrated recovery and compliance audit services. That said, in spite of a very detailed process of re-estimating revenues at the end of Q2 by our most experienced recovery audit professionals, we fell short of our internal revenue expectations for Q3.

Now, as we have discussed previously, the nature of the contingency-based revenue model, such as in the recovery audit business, makes forecasting revenues extremely complex and challenging.

To address this challenge longer-term, we are pursuing a strategy of claim acceleration and integration. Moving the audit process closer and closer to the actual transaction, and ultimately to claims prevention, identifying the discrepancy before invoice payment or promotional billing.

We have made considerable progress in acceleration over the last few years, modifying our legacy audit tools, processes, and infrastructure to reduce the time between transaction and audit finding. However, even with these improvements, the large majority of our revenue is still contingency-based and subject to potential delays and variability in realized value of claims.

Ultimately, we want to move to a subscription or at least a hybrid model that moves from being paid solely on the discrepancies we find, to a service model where we are paid to prevent errors. To get to this model requires a sophisticated and high-performance data ingestion engine and technology powered audit platform that can identify discrepancies much earlier.

This data ingestion engine is our Epiphany platform, which is live today with over 90% of our client data converted. The technology powered audit platform is called Panoptic and will be ready for initial client conversion starting in early 2020.

Full conversion of our clients to the Panoptic platform as well as the more advanced automation of the audit processes will take place over the next couple of years, but we are on our way. We believe that these technologies will revolutionize the recovery audit industry and position PRGX well for the next generation of source to pay compliance.

In the meantime, we must continue to operate and execute in our existing environment to meet or exceed our revenue forecasts each quarter. Now, we have multiple initiatives and activities underway to support our continuous improvement.

First, we are continuing to accelerate and automate audits in their legacy platforms to move revenues forward and improve margins. This has been an active program at PRGX over the past few years, which has yielded excellent results.

Secondly, we must continue to train and develop our audit teams to constantly align with their clients on audit scope and any requested changes in the work that we platform. Communication and documentation are very important.

Finally, we are investing in sales and marketing to expand our base of clients and increase the volume of claims going through our audit process funnel. We rely on adding new clients and expanding scope in existing clients to give us a larger base of claims to work with. We are having a very strong year in sales thus far, adding 54 net new clients year to date and 69 existing clients were we added new scope.

We had a healthy pipeline of new clients and existing clients' expansion opportunities and expect to finish the year in a very strong position. While our financial performance in 2019 will fall short of our original expectations for the year, we expect to deliver a profitable year with strong momentum for EBITDA and free cash flow improvement in 2020 and beyond.

As Kurt mentioned in his comments, we expect Q4 to deliver the highest EBITDA performance in years. I want to remind you that we have a very solid business here at PRGX with real opportunity for future value creation and expansion.

The Company has made considerable progress over the last several years and we are well positioned to realize meaningful and sustainable performance improvements going forward. Remember, we are the largest and only truly global recovery audit and compliance firm in the world, with almost 50 years of experience in this field.

We are the industry leader. We have an amazing list of clients, many of which we have served for decades. And we continue to win new clients and gain market share versus our competitors. Bottom line, our client base is solid and growing.

Our core Recovery Audit business is highly profitable and we have considerable opportunity to continue to improve operating margins through our Epiphany data infrastructure and next-generation Panoptic audit platform.

As described earlier, we are well down the path of our digital transformation, building on our Epiphany and Panoptic technology platforms to drive our business into a more strategic and integrated position with our clients. In the near to medium term, we have taken significant cost out of the business over the last two quarters, which will translate into higher EBITDA and free cash flow in 2020 and beyond.

And finally, in the face of a slowing economy, I would point out that our business performs consistently well during periods of growth as well as periods of recession. Source to pay compliance is constant and largely impervious to economic trends.

We appreciate your continued confidence in us, and now with my comments complete, I will turn it back to Sadarious for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Alex Paris from Barrington Research.

Christopher Howe

This is Chris Howe in for Alex Paris. I had several questions here, but let me start specifically with some of the comments that you made on the quarter. Within the Americas division of Retail Recovery, you mentioned the two large retailers.

One you reached a resolution with, the other is still pending. Can you provide some additional color here as when you expect the resolution from this other retailer? Is it imminent and what's the financial impact if there isn't a resolution in the near-term?

Kurt Abkemeier

So this is not to imply that we are completely frozen in terms of revenue. The revenue has slowed down or delayed because of internal approval processes with this client. They've gone through a recent change in their accounts payable processing and we have a different and a new approval process that we have to go through that is bogging us down and slowing down approval with a significant number of claims.

So it's not that it's not going to happen, it's a matter of just continued delays in this process. Now, we're having regular discussions and we're trying to elevate the issues so we can get it resolved. And we have every expectation that we will break through and get this settled.

But it has had an impact on Q2 and in Q3. Now, the other situation that you - that I mentioned in the call has had a similar kind of a problem where the delays in approvals and getting claims approved has been an issue. And we've expanded the scope of that relationship and we think that starting really in Q4 and definitely in 2020, we'll see a much smoother transition and approval process for our claims.

Christopher Howe

That makes sense. So the revenues are still coming in. It's just a matter of timing and just some deferral towards the resolution?

Ron Stewart

That's right. But these are claims we thought would be coming through on a more timely basis and it impacts our revenues.

Christopher Howe

And then about profitability, the $28 million to $30 million you're expecting in 2020. As far as the rationalization of the business lines within adjacent services, contract compliance, can you talk about the profit improvement that you're expecting in 2020 from these two parts of the business? And in regard to contract compliance, what has the reception been so far in regard to your time and materials element that you introduced into the fee structure?

Kurt Abkemeier

Sure. Yes, as for the composition of the $10 million of net annualized savings, a few million would be from Adjacent Services. So keep in mind, we've committed to take that to an EBITDA break-even basis, worst-case scenario. So that's going to be $3 million, roughly $4 million a year that we've taken out cost wise.

With respect to contract compliance, I don't know that we necessarily really pulled much out of that. That's a good business for us. We look to be growing it. The balance of it is really going to be coming from some corporate positions and some in our traditional recovery audit part of the business.

Ron Stewart

Now, let me respond to your question about the time and materials, the receptivity of our contract compliance clients with time and materials. We break that up into three buckets. First of all, for all new contract compliance arrangements or contract compliance clients, we began with putting on the table either a time and materials option, or a hybrid time and materials and contingency.

And that seems to be going fine. We're continuing to win new business and clients. From a coming out of the box here, seem to be receptive to it. For our existing clients, we come up for renewals and we're putting the idea of the - of time and materials or hybrid in front of them and making that - all those are options in the agreements. And again, that seems to be going well.

Now, the clients that where we're not coming into a renewal situation. We've had a number of them where we've gone out and had the conversation of where we want to go. And I'd say there - we're early days, but we've had people understand it and they're sensitive to it. And we've had some - with one particular client, quite a bit of success in moving to that kind of a model.

But our intention is to, over time, move all of our client contracts to that kind of a model and grow from there.

Christopher Howe

And then my last question. As you continue to extract profitability from the business, whether it's now, or in 2020, or beyond 2020, can you go through with just your priorities, your utilization of free cash flow as it increases over time? And what sort of investments are you considering into, whether it be product extensions to enhance the client experience, or other investments internally?

Kurt Abkemeier

Sure. I'll take a stab at part of it and I think Ron is going to want to follow on with more of the product specific element of your question. But - and I hope I'll answer this the right way. We've been ramping up with the cost takeout during the back half of the year here. We would expect it to be fully ramped such that we'd be meeting our guidance range of $28 million to $30 million.

As I also noted, we'll be looking to further refine our systems, our tools, our processes, as some of the CapEx that we've been spending over the last few years is to really improve that going forward. And we will continue to get those efficiencies and invest in those tools wherever we think we'll get the right return on an investment.

Having said that, that would result in increasing EBITDA, flat to decreasing CapEx over time. And there are other areas too, probably, where we'll be able to realize lower expenses than we've had, such that our free cash flow, as we've mentioned it, should be in the neighborhood two times the level that it's been more recently. So we expect to have a lot of expansion there. With respect to the product part, I'll turn it over to Ron here.

Ron Stewart

Sure. And we've got several very clear objectives that we're committed to. First, as Kurt was just talking about, is driving the business into higher EBITDA, higher free cash flow from operations. And we've talked about that quite a bit.

Secondly is to implement and convert the technologies that we've been developing over the last couple of years, and that specifically is the Epiphany platform and the Panoptic audit platforms. So our job, we've got almost all of the data.

We'll have all of the Epiphany data loaded by the end of this year, which is very significant and audits will start to be produced. We'll have some additional enhancements to that platform, but a lot of the heavy lifting is behind us now, especially around the conversion - the initial conversion of data.

With regards to the audit platforms, those - these platforms are supporting all parts of our audit business and we're going to begin the rollout of these platforms to our clients in the early part of 2020, specifically January. So we will invest next year in getting the audit platforms rolled out to clients and getting all the audits up and running.

And we have some more development work to expand certain functionality that will be needed, as well as to continue to develop automation that the audit professionals can use to accelerate these audits. So we are going to continue to invest primarily in our audit business next year and drive from there. And we'll revisit what our priorities are in 2021 and beyond.

Zachary Cummings

So I guess just shifting over to the retail recovery audit business and the United Kingdom. Can you talk a little bit more around some of the impacts that you experienced there? I know you were facing a tough year-over-year comp, but it sounds like there were a few other additional impacts that really impacted revenue growth in the quarter.

Ron Stewart

Well, the one area that was the largest single factor was of course the currency fluctuations against the dollar. So that explains that part. And then the second would be stabilization. We brought on, as you may remember, we were successful in winning expanded scope and new clients at the end of 2017 in the UK which was great.

We onboarded those clients in early 2018 and we had a lot of startup and we did very well coming out of the box on those clients. And now, those have stabilized and we're starting to see more of a normal trend in terms of revenue generation from some of those new clients.

Secondly, we have some retail clients in the U.K. that have changed some of their merchandising practices that impacted the number of claims that we generate and the number of discrepancies. They've effectively simplified their merchandising process and this is something that we see retailers go through from time to time.

And they change their merchandising procedures over time on a pretty consistent basis. And we had a couple large clients where that has been the case. And then we have others that they've improved some of their internal processes and claims have come down. So those were the major reasons. We haven't lost any clients or made any big changes that we see as concerning on a long-term basis.

Zachary Cummings

And then in your press release, you mentioned that just going forward, you're going to have a more conservative claims conversion for the core recovery audit business in comparison to what was assumed going into 2019. So can you share some of your thought process behind what's really driving your more conservative assumptions and how you're thinking about building upon that going forward.

Kurt Abkemeier

Yes. This is Kurt. I'll try to take a stab at answering that first. I think it's digging in perhaps a little bit deeper, client by client, to understand the different dynamics. This is a very complex business, the contingency-based model. It's very atypical. You don't see many companies with that kind of a model.

You have complexities with the timing of when the revenue gets realized, the volume of it. And there are so many different facets to it that ultimately determine what the final number is, that when you're at the beginning of a year or a beginning of a period, you might have a decent sense of what you think you'll be able to realize.

But there are so many moving parts that it's not always easy to get a tremendously good bead for where you're going to come out on a quarter or for the year. So I think that there's probably a little bit more of an appreciation for that. Me coming in from the outside, this is the first time that I've come across this kind of a model that it's something where perhaps I've - more of a sensitivity that we need to kind of scale back and account for some of the risk in the timing and the amounts. And that you will see that in our guidance going forward. Does that make sense?

Zachary Cummings

That's helpful. Thanks, Kurt. And just one final question. It sounds like you're hoping to move away from just a purely contingency based model going forward to maybe more of a hybrid subscription and contingency-based model. Have you had any initial conversations with customers about this type of model, or is this more so a conversation to be revisited once you have all of your updated data platforms and new core recovery audit platform launched and ready to go next year?

Ron Stewart

We speak to our clients about this kind of a model and gauge their reaction to it. And I think every time, we have a discussion with a client about the idea of a preventative type of model versus a recovery model, there's very good receptivity to it. And then the question of how you bill for that because obviously, if you're preventing versus recovering, it's hard to be contingent on prevention.

And so that's something we're going to have to work through, but there are some models that we see in other industries that we think makes sense that we will be working towards. But the whole point that I was making earlier in my comments about moving to that kind of a capability, you have to be able to process the data in a very rapid, almost real-time fashion, and be able to identify claims and present those claims or those discrepancies either before a payment occurs or before a promotional billing occurs.

So you've got to have a very high-performance data infrastructure, which we feel like now that we've brought it online and very excited about what it's going to mean to us. And you've got to have the audit platforms that can support consistent, improved, automated audit processes.

And that's what the Panoptic platform does for us. So we've been working on this for the last few years to get it to this point. And we think it's - now, we're ready to start to take it to market. And it won't all come online in January or the early part of next year. It'll take place over time. But it's a much healthier and a much more consistent, predictable model than what we've had in the past.

Zachary Cummings

That's helpful. And then just one final question just building on Chris's earlier question around this. With free cash flow expected to increase over the coming quarters, how would you rank your uses of cash in terms of looking at potential acquisitions, investing in some of your organic processes, or potentially repurchasing some of your stock down here at these levels?

Ron Stewart

Well, as we've said in the past, we are first going to invest in ourselves and make sure that we're covering our transition into our digital platform. So we'll continue to do that, as we've talked in the past. We'll be open to accretive acquisitions. We'll be opportunistic about that. That's not something that we see in the near term but we will surely keep our eyes open.

And then as we have in the recent past, we buy a stock when we think we're - it's advantageous for us to do so. So we'll look at that and then we'll look at paying down debt. So there are plenty of things we can do with the capital. But first and foremost is we've got to complete this digital transformation and pivot into a new delivery model that is really going to make the difference for PRGX long-term.

Ron Stewart

Okay, Sadarious. It doesn't look like we've got any other questions but I appreciate your assistance today and all of you on the call. Thank you very much for joining and please let us know if you have further questions or want to discuss anything. We appreciate your participation and look forward to speaking with you in 2020 when we talk about our Q4 performance. Thanks so much.

