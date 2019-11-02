Church & Dwight: Resist The Urge To Buy The Dip

It can be tempting to buy a large dip on a consistently expensive stock, but shares are not yet ripe so investors should continue to wait on the sidelines.

Household products conglomerate Church & Dwight (CHD) has been a fantastic investment over much of the past 18 months. Since trading in the mid $40s in April of 2018, the stock has ascended to as much as $80 per share since then. Such appreciation had pushed the stock into expensive territory from a valuation standpoint, and the stock got walloped this week after a solid quarter was not enough to meet such lofty expectations. Despite the recent drop in shares to what is currently $68 per share (a 16% fall from 52 week highs), shares are not yet suitable for value conscious investors - despite the stock trading at its lowest level since February.

In order to illustrate just how prohibitive Church & Dwight had become at $80 per share, we will project out earnings a few years. Analysts are currently projecting full 2019 EPS of $2.48 per share. The analyst community is also currently assigning an average per annum earnings growth rate of 8.31% over the next five years.

This would create an approximate earnings projection as follows:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 EPS $2.48 $2.69 $2.91 $3.15 $3.41

We can then look at Church & Dwight's median PE ratio from the past decade, which is 23.86X. If an investor bought near the 52-week highs we saw in recent months, it would take until sometime between 2022 and 2023 just to see shares fall back down to a level near historical norms.

The earnings multiple on shares against 2019 earnings was an eye-watering 32.25X. When a stock trades at this high a multiple, there are two outcomes. Either the business is seeing extraordinary growth and the multiple is justified or the stock eventually begins to revert back towards an appropriate figure. While Church & Dwight is a fantastic company, it doesn't have anything close to the growth needed to sustain that multiple.

We began to see the consequences of this overvaluation when the third-quarter earnings came out this week, and the stock quickly shed about 9% between then and the current writing of this article.

Source: YCharts

A drop on a well-known blue-chip such as Church & Dwight would typically imply some sort of catastrophic development, but that wasn't really the case. We thought that Church & Dwight turned in a fine, "business as usual" quarter.

Source: Church & Dwight

The company saw organic growth of 3.6% for the quarter and had the pricing power to be able to generate that despite volume slipping 0.7%. The company also remains on track to deliver full-year earnings growth of 9%, as well as margin expansion.

In all, Church & Dwight sells a portfolio of niche products centered around its core Arm & Hammer brand of baking soda. The company has excelled at maintaining strong profitability and returns on investment, with operational competencies and well-executed M&A.

Source: YCharts

But even given the company's strong operating metrics and consistent 6-10% earnings growth, it gets difficult to talk ourselves into paying more than 24X-25X earnings (we would seek a lower multiple on a growth basis, but the company's strong fundamentals warrant a premium).

Getting valuation right can sometimes be an exercise of patience, and that is why investors need to continue being patient with Church & Dwight. Even after the recent downturn in shares, the current stock price of a little over $68 still only affords an earnings multiple of 27.72X.

Put another way, if we look at value from a FCF basis, the current yield of 4.20% is still unappealing on a "big picture" scale. Shares have surpassed a 5% FCF yield several times just in the past few years.

Source: YCharts

That is why investors need to hold tight, and resist the urge to buy the dip. We feel that further price relief is needed before we have a conversation about investing in shares. To get to near Church & Dwight's 10 year median of 23.86X (resulting in a share price of $59), we still need to cut another $10 from shares. Will this happen overnight? Probably not. However, waiting even a year or more to get shares at a valuation that you can build returns with is better than putting yourself in a situation where you are sitting on dead money for two, three, or more years. When the right time does come to acquire shares of Church & Dwight, investors will be setting themselves up for strong wealth creation because of the strong marriage between a quality stock and a fair value that was paid for it.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.