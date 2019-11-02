Dollarama: Gross Margin Compression Still An Issue; Shares Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) [TSX:DOL] re-accelerated its same-store sales growth and delivered double-digit total sales growth in its Q2 F2020. However, the company appears to be sacrificing gross margin for growth in same-store sales and traffics. Looking forward, we anticipate competition to increase as its competitor Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF) expands its Party City products to its existing locations. Dollarama's shares are currently fairly valued. We believe a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q2 F2020 Highlights

Dollarama delivered an okay quarter with double-digit top-line and single-digit bottom-line growth. The growth was driven by a combination of mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and increase in store counts. As can be seen from the table below, its sales increased from C$868.5 million in Q2 F2019 to C$946.4 million in Q2 F2020. On the other hand, its net earnings only increased slightly from C$140.4 million in Q2 F2019 to C$143.2 million in Q2 F2020 primarily due to gross margin compression.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Same-store basket and traffic growth resumes

We are finally seeing two straight quarters of positive same-store traffic growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its SSTG increased by 0.9% year over year for each of the past two quarters. This increase in store traffic has helped to re-accelerate its same-store sales growth rate. As can be seen from the chart below, its SSSG increased by 5.8% and 4.7% in Q1 F2020 and Q2 F2020 respectively.

Gross margin compression remains an issue

As mentioned earlier in the article, despite strong revenue growth, its net earnings only increased modestly in Q2 F2020. This was primarily due to gross margin compression. As can be seen from the chart below, its gross margin declined to 38.3% in Q2 F2020. This was much lower than the 39.8% in F2018 and 39.3% in F2019. It appears that the company has been sacrificing its gross margin in order to reaccelerate its SSSG growth. In fact, management indicated in the conference call that lower margin products do sell better than higher margin products and that they are focusing on stimulating the top-line. This is not a good sign for investors seeking earnings growth. Management's comment also indicated to us that gross margin will continue to be under some pressure. If competition intensifies, its gross margin may decline even further.

Intense competition may be an issue in the future

Indeed, we do think competition may increase in the near to medium term as Canadian Tire recently acquired Party City's stores (about 50) in Canada. For readers' information, Canadian Tire plans to expand Party City's products to its existing 500 store locations. We think competition may escalate pretty soon.

Valuation Analysis

Dollarama currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 25.9x. This is below its average five-year P/E ratio of 29.04x. We do not feel that Dollarama deserves to trade at its historical premium P/E ratio because its growth has moderated in the past few years. Therefore, we think its current forward P/E ratio of 25.9 is fair.

Dividend

Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since it started paying its dividend back in 2011. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.044 per year. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 0.37%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 0.37% is towards the low end of its historical yield range. The company's dividend payout ratio is only about 21% of its free cash flow in F2019.

Risks and Challenges

Dollarama faces several risks. These risks include (1) foreign exchange risk as most of its products are imported from overseas; (2) competition from e-commerce retailers and other retailers; (3) rising minimum wages; and (4) adverse weather condition such as the ice storm in April 2019 that negatively impacted its same-store sales and same-store traffic.

Investor Takeaway

Although Dollarama re-accelerated its SSSG and SSTG in the first half of 2019, it comes at the expense of its gross margin. Given the possibility of escalating competition and store cannibalization (as it continues to open new stores), we do not see the current risk and reward profile attractive. In fact, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.