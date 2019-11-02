Lyft: 2022 Is Too Far Away

The market plans to shift towards AVs in the next few years, placing a big question mark on future targets.

A clear sign that momentum trading has taken a backseat to value investing is Lyft (LYFT) trading down following a quarter of smashing analyst estimates. Typically, a stock rallies following a beat-and-raise quarter, but the company pinned the future EBITDA profitability as far into the distance future. My previous research had warned that Lyft would struggle to reach a break-even point as governments such as California slap higher costs on the business and competition remains fierce.

Image Source: Lyft website

Profitable Timing

Despite smashing Q3 revenue estimates by over $40 million, Lyft still says the company won't reach EBITDA positive until Q4'21. Yes, the domestic ridesharing company won't reach any measure of profitability until at least two years from now according to CEO Logan Green in the earnings release:

As a result of the continued strength of our execution, we are updating our outlook for 2019. Importantly, we now expect to be profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

These statements while made with good intentions only tend to reinforce the precarious position the sector finds itself in these days. In the quarter, revenues were up 63% to $955.6 million and EBTIDA losses were down from $263.2 million last Q3 to $128.1 million this year. The EBITDA loss margin improved by 31.4 percentage points to 13.4%.

The drastic improvements of the last few quarters would lead to hopes of EBITDA profits around the corner towards the start of 2021 versus the exit of the year. The problem with such an extended period of losses is the unknown nature of the business during this duration and the inability to counter an unexpected negative trend.

A couple of major concerns in the sector is that Lyft improved the profits in large part to cutting back on sales and marketing. The company spent ~$85 million less on sales and marketing this Q3 while boosting revenues. The end benefit caused the expense category to dip to only 16% of revenues versus an astonishing 41% last Q3.

Source: Lyft Q3'19 presentation

All of the other expenses showed no leverage from the higher revenues with 40% spent on these non-GAAP expenses. A category such as G&A is exceptionally high at 21% of revenues, where as a more normal expense ratio of 10% of revenues would immediately eliminate the EBITDA losses. The fear here is that the competitive landscape with a big brother like Uber (UBER) and the potential for autonomous vehicles from Waymo, owned by Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), leads to more pressure in the sector.

The whole problem here is being on the wrong side of the profit ledger until a period where the market will clearly change. A company with $100 million in quarterly profits could better navigate a bumpy path ahead.

Future EBITDA Targets

Another issue investors face is how to value a stock based on only reaching EBITDA profitable break-even by 2021. Of course, this means Lyft isn't going to have a meaningful profit until possibly 2022, assuming the market doesn't shift by then.

Analysts have the company generating up to $6.7 billion in 2022 revenues based on 20% growth from the $5.6 billion targeted in 2021. Clearly, Lyft has a sizable market to tackle with growing potential of consumers shifting from owning a vehicle to ride shares via either cars or scooters.

Data by YCharts

The question is whether the company can generate a decent profit margin on this revenue base. Uber is already up at $14 billion in annual revenues and losing even more money, so scale isn't necessarily the solution. To make Lyft an interesting stock down at $40 is whether the company can generate sizable EBITDA margins in the future. 1

Lyft would generate the following 2022 EBITDA profits based on margins of 5%, 10% or 20%:

5% = $335 million

10% = $670 million

20% = $1,340 million

The stock has a market value of $12.2 billion. Based on 10% EBITDA margins in 2022, Lyft already trades at 18x EBITDA estimates. A realistic target date for reaching 10% margins is probably more like 2023, if at all. The stock is clearly overvalued on a target of only reaching 5% EBITDA margins in 2022.

Remember that AVs will eventually hit the market and open up self-driving taxis that could disrupt this disrupter. Investors have to consider the possibility that Lyft struggles and fails to reach meaningful EBITDA positive levels in the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lyft remains an expensive stock based on not reaching annual EBITDA profits until 2022 and facing the risk of the sector disruption of AVs. Despite the weakness in the stock, Lyft isn't appealing near $40, and the stock will likely continue trading weak until the company gets within a year of reaching EBITDA positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.