Coupa Software: A Selling Opportunity

Coupa Software (COUP) is one of the last men standing in the software industry (IGV), a stock that has not yet been taken to the cleaners after an incredible start to 2019. The software ETF was up 45% off of its December lows to finish the month of July and had the designation as the top-ranked industry group from a performance basis. Since that short-term euphoria, the index has given up 25% of its gains and has fallen from a rank at No. 1 to a rank of No. 15 out of the 25 industry groups I track. Somehow, Coupa Software has managed to escape from this rout in the sector relatively unscathed. The company's incredible Q2 report helped to put a massive bid under it, but we've seen intense selling pressure into every single rally. When a stock can no longer rally on good news, it often means that the good news already is baked into the share price. Based on the fact that the stock is seeing abnormal price action after what's been a great 500% advance over 30 months, I believe this is a wise spot to book some profits.

The past two months have not been kind to past software leaders, with Twilio (TWLO) down 35% from its highs, Avalara down 30% from its highs, and Paycom Software (PAYC) taking a 25% haircut. Despite this institutional selling pressure, Coupa Software continues to hold its own and is barely 10% off of its highs. This significant outperformance is attributed to the company's continued acceleration in its revenue growth rates and endless earnings revisions higher. Unfortunately, for investors, the stock now has two issues as it heads into its fiscal Q3 report. The first issue is that estimates are forecasting a material sequential deceleration in revenue growth rates, based on the current estimate of $96.0 million. The second is that the stock is no longer going up on good news. The stock has attempted three times to make new highs in the past two months, but each push higher has been met with heavy selling. If Coupa Software cannot push higher on acceleration, it's likely going to have a tough time making new highs with likely sequential deceleration. Let's take a closer look at the growth metrics below to explain better what I mean:

Growth

Taking a look at the below chart I've built of annual earnings per share, we can see that Coupa Software flipped to positive EPS in FY-2019, after three years in a row of consecutively narrower losses. FY-2020 earnings estimates are for $0.16, which the company is on track to meet with $0.10 reported in Q1 and Q2. The fact that FY-2020 earnings are down year-over-year is not a huge issue at all from an earnings standpoint, as annual EPS is expected to make a new high in FY-2021 at $0.38. This would translate to 138% growth year-over-year, incredible earnings growth for a company of any size. Based on the fact that the market is forward looking, Coupa Software's FY-2020 showing a minor decline is old news. The market already is looking forward to FY-2021 for Coupa, and this explains the stock's incredible performance this year.

My minimum requirement for stocks I will invest in is 12% annual EPS growth, and therefore Coupa Software's 138% growth expected next year easily achieves this minimum selection criterion. In summary, from an earnings standpoint, this is precisely the type of earnings trend investors want to see.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue growth rates, however, we have some issues. Coupa Software has managed to put up between 35% and 55% revenue growth rates the past two years, while also putting up sequential revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit range for seven of the past eight quarters. This is what has helped to make the stock a favorite among growth funds as the staple for long-term earnings growth is accelerating revenue growth. Fiscal Q2 2020 was a blow-out quarter for Coupa Software, with revenue growth rates spiking to 54% and the two-quarter average revenue growth rate jumping to 49%. These were both new two-year highs for Coupa Software, and some of the most impressive growth rates among the whole software sector.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the minor sequential declines in growth rates in Q1 2018 and Q4 2018 were non issues, as this did nothing to harm the slope of the two-quarter average growth rate (white line).

So then what's the issue here? The problem is in the forward estimates for the next two quarters.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fiscal Q3 2020 revenue estimates are for $96.0 million, with fiscal Q4 2020 estimates sitting at $99.0 million. Not only has this dropped the sequential quarterly revenue growth to low single-digit levels, but it's also forecasting a material deceleration in revenue growth rates on a sequential basis. If the company meets revenue guidance at $96.0 million for fiscal Q3, this will register as 42% growth year-over-year. This would mark a 1200 basis point deceleration from the 54% last quarter, and what I would consider as material deceleration.

If we move forward to fiscal Q4, the potential deceleration is even worse. Fiscal Q4 estimates are for $99.0 million which would register as 32% growth year-over-year, another 1000 basis point deceleration. The below chart shows what this would do to the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, and it's not pretty.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

But why are we using forward estimates you might ask when Coupa Software always beats its guidance and blasts through estimates?

This is, of course, a fair point, and one to consider. The problem, however, is that the company is going to need to drive a semi-truck through the current forward estimates to hope to avoid deceleration. Even if Coupa Software were to beat fiscal Q3 forecasts by $5.5 million and come in at $100.5 million, this would still translate to a 500 basis point deceleration in the revenue growth rate (49% vs. 54% last quarter). When it comes to fiscal Q4 estimates, the comps it's up against are nearly insurmountable. A $6.0 million beat on the $99.0 million estimates would still see the revenue growth rate below the 40% level and below the average of the past six quarters (42.5%).

Based on this, the next two quarters are going to be very challenging for the company from a growth standpoint. This is entirely normal, and a headwind that every growth company eventually faces, and it's a good problem to have long term, but a headwind short term. Coupa Software has seen such incredible growth that it's now put itself up against tough prior-year comps and will have an extremely hard time avoiding deceleration. While the growth rate remains spectacular, the market often likes to use a slowdown as an excuse to put a dent in a stock medium-term. For this reason, investors have to hope Coupa can smash earnings estimates for both fiscal Q3 and fiscal Q4.

The Technical Picture

But the chart looks perfect, why would we ever sell a stock making higher highs and higher lows?

The above point is 100% correct, and from a trend-following standpoint, the chart looks perfectly fine as it marches to new highs with ease the past several months. The issue, however, is the abnormal price action that has shown up in the past two months.

Taking a look at the daily chart, we can see that Coupa Software broke out of a saucer base in Q1 and a flat base in Q2. Both of these breakouts were completely normal as they did not come close to re-entering their bases. However, this most recent breakout is an absolute mess, and the stock re-entered its base and made a new low. The breakout level for this most recent base was the $148.00 level, and this area has been a brick wall on all rallies in the past two months. When a stock breaks out of a base and then comes back into the base, this is often a bearish sign. In Coupa Software's case, this is not what we see at all. Instead, we see pronounced weakness and a potential change in trend here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in to a two-hour chart, we can get a better glimpse of this. Looking at the below chart, every rally above $148.00 has immediately run into selling pressure, and the most recent new high was nothing more than a bull trap before a precipitous decline. This increase in volatility and pathetic commitment to new highs suggests that sellers are in control here, whether the stock is in an uptrend or not. In addition, we've now seen three consecutive lower lows, something we did not see on any prior base breakouts.

Based on the price action, I would not be surprised to see Coupa Software make a lower high between $140.00 - $152.00 if it does keep rallying. This change in character in price action from forceful and deliberate rallies to lethargic and meaningless rallies is worth noting for investors. Ultimately, I would be shocked to see the stock make a new weekly close high in the next four months. Given that I believe the upside is capped at 10-12%, the reward to risk is poor here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As Jesse Livermore famously recalled in a quote of his:

"An old broker once said to me: 'If I am walking along a railroad and I see a train coming towards me at sixty miles an hour, do I keep walking on the ties? Friend, I side step. And I do not even pat myself on the back for being so wise and prudent."

(Source: Canva.com)

When it comes to Coupa Software, this quote could not apply more. The train in the current situation is the abnormal price action, coupled with a high potential for deceleration in revenue growth rates in the next two quarters. Given that the abnormal price action is showing up ahead of the potential slowdown is not surprising. We saw the same thing with Roku (ROKU) just over a month ago and the stock promptly dropped 50% from its highs. While a decline of this magnitude may not be necessary for Coupa Software, I see no reason to stick around to find out.

(Source: CosmicBookNews.com)

Coupa Software has had an incredible run, but its past growth has given the stock difficult comps to push up against now. I believe the 54% quarterly revenue growth rate is the best we will see in the next eight quarters, and I expect the two-quarter average revenue growth rate to decelerate from here. A deceleration in growth rates is like kryptonite to a growth stock, and this has put a dent in the Coupa Software thesis. For this reason, I see the stock as a sell into any further strength and would be taking profits above the $135.00 level if I had not taken any profits already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.