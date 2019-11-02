The Revlon Endgame: A Potential Buyout And Massive Short Squeeze

With 38% of the float sold short, a buyout offer could create a squeeze that would send the share price even higher.

An overlooked 8-K filing from September provides compelling support that a buyout is in the cards.

Ron Perelman controls 87% of the company, and appears serious about finding a buyer this time.

The story of Revlon (REV) appears headed into its final chapter.

Readers may first want to familiarize themselves with Revlon’s situation via these fine articles from Richard Pearson at MoxReports.com: Long REV. Missed disclosure changes point to Revlon buyout - MOX Reports and Long REV. Revlon's short vs. float setup just became tighter than Tilray(NASDAQ:TLRY) - MOX Reports.

For many years, Ron Perelman has owned a sizable chunk of the company via his control of MacAndrews & Forbes. He began aggressively accumulating additional shares two years ago and has boosted his stake to 87.2%.

The second largest shareholder is Mittleman Brothers LLC, a hedge fund that controls about 5.2% of the company. Remaining shares are split among other funds, mutual funds and ETFs.

Notably, Perelman appears unable to gain 90% control of Revlon. Doing so would permit him to trigger a “short-form merger” under Delaware law that would permit him to buy up the remaining 10% at whatever price the Board of Directors deems fair.

Why Perelman Appears Serious This Time

In August, Perelman announced that Revlon had engaged Goldman Sachs to help it evaluate “strategic alternatives.” Although Perelman had at least twice before attempted to find a buyer (1999 and 2016), this time things are quite different.

First, Perelman had Revlon name his daughter, Debra, to the CEO position in May of 2018. She had been named COO only weeks earlier, and clearly has the chops to run the company.

Ron Perelman would not place his daughter in a position to fail.

Second, Perelman had never engaged an investment bank to help find a buyer in the past. This suggests that he is more serious this time to sell off the company by hiring Goldman.

The Overlooked 8-K Filing

Yet the biggest signal of a buyout came in a very interesting SEC filing on Sept. 9 that nobody appears to have noticed, and it strongly indicates that Perelman will find a buyer, come hell or high water.

First, Revlon’s Compensation Committee approved a program permitting both retention grants and transaction bonus awards. Notably, Debra Perelman declined the retention grant and “will receive a transaction bonus only if the company completes a transaction.” Given that the Perelmans have near-perfect information, this seems to telegraph their knowledge (or intent) that Debra Perelman willfully chose to decline a retention grant because she has no intention of staying with Revlon for the long term. Instead, she willfully elected a transaction bonus – inferring that there will indeed be a transaction at some point.

The second portion of the 8-K provides support for this theory. The Board allowed accelerated vesting of equity awards upon termination without cause. Who would be terminated without cause? Why, that would be Revlon employees like Debra Perelman and others who would likely be terminated when a new owner takes control of the firm and installs their own people! Obviously, Ron Perelman would like his daughter to enjoy accelerated vesting of equity awards in that case.

We also see the Board changed the minimum vesting period for specified equity awards from three years to two years. Debra signed an employment agreement as COO on March 14, 2018. Thus, the two-year vesting period is triggered on March 14, 2020 – less than five months from now.

We also see the Board increased, by 250,000 shares, the number of shares of Revlon common stock that are NOT subject to minimum vesting requirements. This appears to refer to shares that are part of Debra’s CEO Employment Agreement.

The bottom line here is that this overlooked 8-K filing puts in numerous compensation protections for Debra Perelman. Why do this unless a deal seemed likely at some point?

How does the endgame spin out?

We need to ask what minimum price Ron Perelman wants for Revlon. Coty (COTY) seems to be the most common comparison to Revlon. It trades at a market cap of $8.8 billion, or about 1x TTM revenue.

Revlon’s TTM revenue is $2.52 billion. Let’s be conservative and say a buyer will only go to 0.8x TTM, or about $2 billion.

Revlon closed Tuesday at a market cap of $1.4 billion, or $26.50 per share. That implies a buyout price of $37.85 per share. That’s not an unreasonable price, and a 42% premium to the current price. It would likely be high enough to get Mittleman Brothers to sell, even though they see a long-term value of $50 or more in Revlon.

The following scenarios seem most likely to occur:

A buyer offers $36-plus for Revlon and Perelman accepts it. A buyer fails to offer a high enough price for Perelman to accept. He instead makes a tender offer and takes Revlon private. It seems unlikely any third party would sell without a premium to the current price, even though Revlon is currently undergoing a turnaround. A 20% premium gets the stock to $32. No buyers emerge. Perelman decides to sit tight and let the turnaround play out. The stock declines back to the high teens. If so, he may be able to pick up a few more scattered shares, getting him closer to his 90% target for a short-form merger.

The Massive Short Squeeze

The buyout scenario presents one other opportunity – a massive short squeeze. The last short report shows 2.34 million shares short, or about 38% of the remaining float.

A buyout that sends the stock price sharply higher still means that short sellers must buy back and deliver those shares, which could send Revlon stock higher than the buyout price.

What might be the best play for those who are long Revlon stock? Obviously, sitting and waiting for a buyout could lead to a significant upside. We can guess that Debra Perelman will remain in place regardless of what happens until March 14. That means Revlon has two earnings reports between now and then.

The next report is likely to come within the next two weeks. If Revlon disappoints and there's no deal announcement, or if Perelman is no longer seeking a buyer, the stock could fall 10 points or more.

In that case, consider selling naked February $17.50 or $20 puts and use the proceeds to purchase November $22.50 or $25 puts to protect you on the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.