Ascendis Pharma: Updates To Thesis, Q4 Data Looms

Q4 phase 2 data readout for TransCon PTH is an important catalyst to look forward to, while progress with partnered programs and oncology efforts are also worth keeping an eye on.

Shares have risen by over 200% since my initial article and by 50% since my January update.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma (ASND) have risen by over 200% since my November 2017 article stated they "could experience a growth spurt" due to the company's lucrative TransCon platform technology getting noticed by Wall Street. Shares have risen by nearly 50% since my January 2019 update piece highlighted a catalyst opportunity in the form of phase 3 readout for lead program TransCon Growth Hormone.

With top-line data for TransCon PTH phase 2 study due in Q4 (200k addressable patients in 4 initial regions targeted), I'm looking forward to revisiting the story here.

Chart

Figure 2: ASND daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can clearly see the gap up in March after positive pivotal results for TransCon Growth Hormone. From there, shares have continued to consolidate in the current range, hitting a low at $90 and from there bouncing back nicely.

Overview

In my last update, I touched on the following key points to our bullish thesis:

While Wall Street seemed to be writing off the company simply as merely a growth hormone deficiency play, I noted that their unique TransCon technology could be applied to several drugs in a variety of settings. The company has the unique ability to take a small molecule like a protein peptide (or small molecule, antibody, etc.) and couple it to a carrier system and tailor-make the release profile for whatever indication they are going after. Being able to use it for localized delivery provides another interesting angle for the company to exploit (without worrying about systemic exposure). Applications here include targeting the back of the eye, knee, bladder, tumor, etc., and it was fascinating how management was confident that they can easily manipulate the release profile (weekly, monthly, quarterly or even up to a half year). The company's strategic roadmap through 2025, dubbed "Vision 3x3" (aimed at getting regulatory approval for all 3 lead endocrinology rare disease programs plus label expansions to 9 indications in total), seemed both logical and realistic. Partnerships with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF)/Genentech in ophthalmology and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in diabetes also served as proof that there is more to this story than initially meets the eye.

Their most advanced clinical candidate, TransCon Growth Hormone, is targeting a $3 billion plus opportunity where current treatment options require daily injections and multiple attempts to commercialize a long-acting product have fallen short (a la Versartis). I noted that data from a mid-stage study showed growth, hGH levels and dose proportional IG-F 1 elevation comparable to those of daily hGH and boded well for their chances in the pivotal study. The CEO had pointed out that while at least 12 other companies had failed to deliver a long acting growth hormone, the company had a good shot at success as it is not changing the distribution of the compound, not changing the pharmacokinetic profile compared to daily growth hormone and not changing the mode of action.

TransCon PTH was their next clinical candidate I highlighted, with its objective being to treat hypoparathyroidism. I was excited by the fact that positive phase 1 data would allow the drug candidate to progress directly into a pivotal study, and that a large market of over 75,000 patients in the United States was being targeted. Pharmacokinetic data from a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers showed a 60 hour half-life which supports an infusion-like profile to be administered daily. Additionally, single ascending doses resulted in sustained, dose-dependent elevation of serum calcium with durability of over 72 hours and low variability among subjects. I noted that TransCon PTH could offer significant improvements over current therapies by normalizing blood and urinary calcium levels in addition to serum phosphate and bone turnover. While Shire's (SHPG) once-daily Natpara (approved as an adjunctive treatment in these patients) fails to address all aspects of the disease, I pointed to encouraging sales growth ($39.1 million in Q3 2017, up 68%) as an indication of the potential here. In 2018, Natpara did total sales of $230 million.

TransCon CNP is their third candidate, a once-weekly CNP treatment for achondroplasia (the most common form of human dwarfism). A global patient population of 250,000 is being targeted where there is no FDA-approved therapy and the only treatment option to improve height is surgical limb lengthening. CNP analog vosoritide showed promising height velocity data in a pivotal study but was limited by hypotension observed in 40% of subjects and the short half-life of the drug candidate. Preclinical data in healthy juvenile monkeys showed a 70% growth increase at the highest TransCon CNP dose versus 35% with vosoritide at a higher weekly dose and bodes well for future results in the clinic.

New joint venture, to be known as Visen Pharmaceuticals, has the purpose of commercializing rare disease therapies (received rights for all 3 lead programs) in Greater China (includes mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). The formation was accomplished with an investor syndicate led by Vivo Capital (as well as Sofinnova Ventures), and Ascendis as a part of the agreement received 50% ownership of Visen (investor syndicate owning the other half). The two companies both retain options to participate in future investment rounds to maintain their pro rata ownership of the joint venture (Visen also has right of first negotation for future Ascendis products within endocrinology disease area in Greater China). I thought this was a very innovative way to gain inroads to this large market, as opposed to simply outlicensing rights as many companies opt to do.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

My first thought at this point is that the stock has transitioned to being more of a core, long-term type biotech holding for those who continue to own shares.

Cantor Presentation

Management's presentation at Cantor Fitzgerald in early October is a worthwhile listen both for readers who are new to this story as well as those who are revisiting. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

- 2019 has been an "amazing" year, as clinical validation was established for all three lead programs (Growth Hormone, CNP, PTH). The firm is well on its way to being a leading rare disease company as per their stated mission. 50% ownership of the joint venture in China allows them to get their products into this large market and conduct additional rare disease trials in a more effective manner. Label expansion will provide an additional pillar of growth (e.g. moving into adult growth hormone trials and accessing additional indications for all 3 lead products).

- For TransCon Growth Hormone, management states that phase 3 results showed exactly the expected correlation between outcome in height velocity and IGF-1. Daily versions that are currently approved have broad formulary access, so management believes they will get reimbursed even in indications where they have not run clinical studies as they've definitely proven they have the same mode of action. In regards to patients in the US, they currently have access to 6 or 7 daily growth hormone treatments because they are basically the same molecule. Management states that a paradigm shift is taking place here, as they are the only long-acting growth hormone with the same mode of action as daily growth hormone (much differentiation versus other potential competitors).

Figure 4: TransCon hGH meets primary objective and shows superiority in annualized height velocity measure (Source: corporate presentation)

- As for TransCon PTH, management explains that hypoparathyroidism is one of the few rare diseases where a true replacement therapy is still missing. Phase 1 data showed a single subcutaneous injection can restore exactly the same profile observed with infusion pumps, essentially restoring PTH to normal levels 24/7. In phase 2 study, management hopes to show optimal titration which can get patients off of the supplements they typically take - if all goes well, it should derisk the phase 3 trial showing achievement of the primary composite endpoint (proportion of patients with normal serum calcium, normal FeCa, off active vitamin D and taking less than or equal to 1,000 mg per day of calcium). One key secondary endpoint to pay attention to is PRO measures (more important for European regulatory agencies to determine impact on patients). Long-term extension data for patients who stayed in these trials will prove important as well will help us better understand long-term benefit on the drug.

Figure 5: TransCon PTH phase 1 data shows desirable infusion-like profile over 24 hours (Source: corporate presentation)

- Oncology provides another area in which management believes they can improve upon currently approved treatments, using the same strategy that is working in rare disease (going after validated targets and appealing parent drugs). First three product opportunities have been identified (IL-2 b/g, TLR 7/8 Agonist, VEGF-TKI). For the first of these, management believes they can improve upon suboptimal receptor binding and PK to achieve superior efficacy and tolerability.

Figure 6: TransCon technology applications across the immunity cycle has the potential to impact multiple areas & targets (Source: corporate presentation)

Moving on to quarterly results, in Q2, the company reported cash and equivalents of €690.4 million as compared to net loss of €58.9 million. Research and development costs rose to €43.8 million, while G&A came in at €11 million.

On the conference call, management reminds investors that regulatory filings for the lead program will take place in 2020 (BLA first half, MAA in the second half of the year). Given that safety profile compared to daily growth hormone and superior efficacy have been demonstrated, one would think TransCon Growth Hormone would be a shoe in for approval. Talk of the VISEN venture in Asian region seems particularly relevant now given the recent Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)/BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) oncology-focused deal. China and Japan are the second and third largest pharmaceutical markets in the world. Phase 3 trial enrolling 75 pediatric subjects should get underway later this year, while for Japan a phase 3 study enrolling 40 pediatric subjects should get up and running in 2020. For South Korea, the company will move directly towards regulatory submission and marketing application without having to do additional clinical trials.

As for valuation, keep in mind that market opportunity of just the company's three rare disease programs exceeds $6 billion. Add on top of that partnered programs, efforts in oncology and other endeavors and we can see that there's significant room for upside over the next few years here as management continues to execute.

As for market intelligence from ROTY's community, member DSJ.2018 recently reminded us that EcoR1's Oleg Nodelman pegged the company's terminal value at $275 per share at the Sohn Conference. DSJ believes the stock is offering investors an opportunity ahead of phase 2 data for TransCon PTH. Lately, DSJ's conviction and patience in medical device turnaround play Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) has been paying off handsomely, so I believe his commentary is worth paying attention to.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, management should be commended for executing on multiple objectives in 2019 as they transform Ascendis Pharma into a leading global biopharmaceutical concern. It appears that we are just scratching the surface in terms of potential applications for the unique TransCon technology platform and I look forward to seeing progress in partnered programs and oncology applications in the years ahead.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Ascendis Pharma remains a Buy and I suggest patiently accumulating dips with a multi-year time frame in mind. TransCon PTH data could provide the stock a significant boost in the near term, but this still has the look of a long-term idea to my eyes at this point.

The risk of dilution in the near term is unlikely due to strong cash position, although I wouldn't be surprised to see the company again tap capital markets in 2020. Additional risk factors include disappointing clinical data for earlier stage pipeline assets, negative regulatory decision or delay for TransCon Growth Hormone, clinical setbacks and delays, and substantial competition in all indications targeted.

For our purposes in ROTY, I prefer to focus on stocks of companies that are more under the radar, especially those with near-term catalysts that could result in high % upside. I'd like to revisit this name in mid-2020 or so.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

For readers who wish to take their biotech investing/trading efforts to the next level, I invite you to try out the 2 Week Free Trial in ROTY (Runners of the Year). ROTY is a tight knit 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Our active Live Chat is characterized by generous sharing of due diligence, knowledge and continuous improvement. Subscription includes access to our market-beating model account, Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker and much more! You can check out our reviews here.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.