Terex: Global Macro Is Doing Serious Damage

Terex is one of the companies I frequently review as it is the perfect tool to track the global economy.

One of the world's largest producers of heavy machinery just reported its earnings. The Connecticut-based Terex Corporation (TEX) reported very weak sales and earnings. Unfortunately, the growth slowing cycle has hit this company as margins are down and full-year guidance has once again been adjusted. The stock was down after earnings and it does not seem like this stock is able to get a sustainable rally going without fundamental support. As much as I respect the company's management and business model, the time to buy is not now as I will explain in this article why I stick to my 'stay on the sidelines' call as discussed in my previous article as well.

Source: Terex

It's All Due To Macro

Let's start by looking at the broad overlook of the third quarter. I marked the adjusted results for both the third quarter of 2019 and 2018. Total sales declined from $1.1 billion to $1.0 billion. This translates to a decline of 6.8%. Gross profit margin fell from 21.9% to 20.5% while SG&A expenses soared by 30 basis points to 11.7% of total sales. Operating margin took a bigger hit from 10.4% to 8.8%.

Source: Terex Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation (Modified by Author)

Adjusted EPS declined from $1.08 to $0.82. This is a significant decline of 24% and a clear signal that the most recent growth streak has ended.

Aerial work platforms, which is by far the biggest segment with total sales worth $628 million, saw a sales decline of 14%. Operating margin fell from 11.3% to 7.4%. Note that these margins and the ones from the other segments are adjusted. Aerial work platforms saw global bookings and backlog declines due to market softening but an increasing product adoption in APAC countries. The book-to-bill ratio fell to 60% while total net bookings reached a multi-year low of $367 million.

Another segment I care a lot about is materials processing. This segment is one of the main reasons why I monitor this company as this segment gives us a lot of valuable insights with regard to cyclical materials. In this case, net sales were up by 8% while operating margin improved from 13.2% to 15.6%. New orders totaled $236 million. This is up slightly from Q2 of this year but significantly down from $365 million in the prior-year quarter. This was due to market uncertainty according to the company. It makes sense as global growth indicators have been declining since Q1 of 2018.

The bigger picture shows that (FX adjusted) sales were only up in APAC and LATAM countries while all other regions showed contraction. The pie-charts in the bottom right corner show that the North American decline is easily offsetting all gains from emerging markets, but I think that is no surprise given that I already discussed total sales.

Source: Terex Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

One overview I also want to show you is the one below. The overview shows total backlog and is a perfect example of how business trends are impacting backlog. Since the end of 2018 when US economic growth peaked, backlog has declined from $1.7 billion to slightly more than $800 million. In Q3, total backlog was down 36% year-on-year. Areal work platforms saw a 33% decline while material processing backlog was down 44%.

Source: Terex Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Unfortunately, it's not just sales and backlog/orders. The company also revised its full-year outlook.

What's Next?

Terex was unable to stay unaffected by the global slowdown. Key numbers across the board have been adjusted. Sales are now expected to be down between 2% and 4% after the company expected 1% to 3% growth. Operating margin is now expected to come in between 8.3% and 8.5% which is down as well. According to management, the guidance update was caused by slower demand in AWP markets. The market downturn in North America and Europe has resulted in an expected full-year sales decline of approximately 7% according to CFO John Sheehan (source). Source: Terex Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

After earnings, the stock fell below $26 but rebounded quickly. At this point, the stock is at a 3-week high and it even seems like the stock is working on a higher bottom. Note that this is happening after two downgrades after earnings. Both revisions had a price target of $24.

Source: FINVIZ

The way I see it is that Terex continues to be a good company. By that I mean the ability to generate strong results in favorable business environments. The company is building AWP and material processing equipment which makes it impossible to ignore business cycles. Just look what happened in 2014 and 2018 when global growth started to slow. I really hope we get to see stronger leading indicators over the next few weeks as this could confirm a higher bottom. Once a bottom has been built and growth is starting to gain momentum, I think this stock will rebound to at least $40 and beyond depending on the strength of the economy.

For now, I think investors should be cautious. Yes, the stock is trading at just 8.5x next year's earnings, but macro risks are pressuring results and outlook. Keep this stock on your watchlist but keep your position very small if you are long or want to go long.

Stay tuned!

