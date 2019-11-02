Builders FirstSource: A Crowded Trade

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) has come a long way from the depths of its bear market at last year's December lows, with the stock down nearly 60% in a year. While the housing sector (XHB) has benefited significantly from the massive rally in the group, not all of these names have enjoyed similar growth. The best names continue to see strong revenue growth rates year-over-year and enormous growth in annual earnings per share. This is not the case with Builders FirstSource, which has seen annual EPS stagnate from 2018 through its FY-2020 estimates and growth rates negative year-over-year in the past three quarters. Based on the stock being a laggard in the sector, but having performed like many of the leaders, I see this is a prudent spot to book profits for investors. The reward to risk profile after a rally of this size is skewed to the downside, and I prefer to book profits when a trade has become crowded. I believe this recent post-earnings rally above $24.00 is a wise spot to do so.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It has been an incredible year for the housing sector, with the index ranked No. 2 out of the 24 industry groups I track for performance. The only index that has managed to outperform the group on a relative strength basis is the Solar ETF (TAN), which saw an incredible 79% return off of the December lows. The housing sector is up more than 50% from its December lows, and many names are posting blow-out earnings. Much of this strength in the industry is thanks to a plunge in mortgage rates from the December highs. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates have dropped from a peak near 5.0% in December of last year, down to near the 2016 lows at 3.5%. This has been a massive tailwind for the group and has helped many names post record results.

(Source: Freddie Mac)

Since the lows near 3.5% we saw last quarter, 30-year fixed mortgage rates have begun to climb again, and are now back up near the 3.75% level. However, this hasn't stopped market leaders like M/I Homes (MHO), TopBuild (BLD), and others from seeing significant earnings per share revisions higher as we look forward to FY-2020. M/I Homes is expected to grow annual earnings per share by 29% from FY-2018 to FY-2020 ($4.02 to $5.14), while TopBuild is expected to increase annual earnings per share by 40% in the same period ($4.19 to $5.88). When it comes to Builders FirstSource, however, yearly EPS growth has remained relatively stagnant in the period, only expected to grow from $1.90 to $1.94. Besides, revenue growth rates are tracking negatively on a year-over-year basis, a significant deviation from the leaders in the sector. Based on this, I do not believe the stock's 135% rally is as justified as much as the industry's growth leaders.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Builders FirstSource is a building products name, compared to TopBuild and M/I Homes, which are homebuilders, this does not discount the fact that these two names have more impressive earnings trends. If I want to own names in a group to play strength in a sector, I want to own the companies with the best earnings growth. Therefore, while Builders FirstSource's annual EPS growth is nothing to knock, it's not as attractive as that of other names in the sector. To justify holding a stock that is up triple-digits for the year, I want to own the best name.

Taking a look at a chart of the annual EPS below, we can get a better idea of what I'm trying to convey above. Looking at the below table, we can see the massive growth in earnings per share from both TopBuild and M/I Homes in the FY-2018 through to FY-2020 estimates, while Builders FirstSource is expected to see only 2% growth. The below chart also makes this clear, as TopBuild and M/I Homes annual EPS are in uptrends with similar slopes, while Builders FirstSource's annual EPS has flattened out.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While stagnant growth in annual EPS is not a huge issue for Builders FirstSource after a 50% climb in annual EPS from FY-2017 to FY-2018, it does suggest that growth is decelerating compared to other names in the housing sector.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue growth rates, Builders First Source saw its third straight quarter of negative revenue growth rates. Q3 2019 revenues came in at $1,981 million, down 6% from the $2,119 million reported in Q3 2018. Q1 2019 also saw a decline of 4% year-over-year in sales growth, with Q2 2019 seeing a drop of 9%. When it comes to beating earnings estimates and sustainable EPS growth, sales growth is the most crucial factor. Unfortunately, for Builders First Source, while sales volumes are up in the period, net sales have slipped due to lower lumber and panel prices.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The one silver lining in the above chart of revenue growth rates is that we may have seen the trough for revenue growth rates in Q3 2019. While Q4 2019 also is expected to be a soft quarter for growth with (-) 5% sales growth year-over-year based on estimates, Q1 2019 should see a turnaround to positive growth. This means that the worst is likely behind us, and the above chart is showing Q4 2019, and Q1 2020 displays this. As of right now, the above chart with estimates included is forecasting a trough in Q3 2019, with a flip back to flat to positive growth in early 2020. If the company can come in at or above estimates of $1.7 billion for Q1 2020, this would be a positive sign. As we see in the above chart, the two-quarter average for revenue growth rates (white line) is beginning to display a rounded bottom.

(Source: BusinessInsider.com)

The other good news is that from a margin standpoint, the company benefited from a better sales-mix this year. Gross margins jumped 260 basis points year-over-year to 27.3%, and are sitting near all-time highs at 27.2% on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As we can see below, lumber and lumber sheet goods sales were down 27% year-over-year, while the company's high-margin value-added product mix has jumped to 41% of total sales. The company stated in the Q2 earnings call that they believe "normal" for the company long term is 26% margins or above, which means that if correct, investors can expect these gross margins for the foreseeable future. This has helped to lessen the blow from commodity price deflation, which has impacted total sales. It's also encouraging to see that the company pushing value-added products to a higher percentage of their overall mix.

(Source: Company Presentation)

To summarize, while Builders FirstSource has lagged its peers in the housing sector significantly from an earnings standpoint, margins are sitting near all-time highs, and sales growth rates look to be trying to bottom out. Overall, this is a good sign and is a silver lining to the stagnant growth in earnings per share expected in 2018 through 2020. However, after a 140% rally in the stock since its December lows, I believe a lot is already priced in. For this reason, I think this gap-up may be a bull trap, and that the trade is getting quite crowded short term.

Why do I believe this? Let's take a look at the below charts:

While investors may be thinking that the best is yet to come for Builders Firstsource after a strong quarter, the technicals are suggesting this rally already is long in the tooth. The stock is now 50% above its 200-day moving average, and it has had trouble with this area in the past. As we can see, a 36% rally above the 200-day moving average in early 2018 left the stock susceptible to a significant correction. We saw something similar in late 2015 when the stock reached levels 52% above its 200-day moving average. The average correction from these levels was more than 59%, with a 61% correction from the 2015 high, and a 57% correction from the 2018 high. I do not think we will see a correction that's anywhere near a repeat of this, but a 10-20% pullback would not surprise me at all. Based on this, the reward to risk isn't great with a pullback likely on its way.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom out to a monthly chart, we can see that the stock has run up eight months in a row and is now just 2% shy of its all-time monthly closing high. While it's certainly a possibility that the stock could push through this area, I would be surprised if it did so on this current test. With resistance just 2% higher, and the possibility for a 15% correction, the reward to risk at current levels is about 1:7 in favor of the bulls short term. This means that if I wanted to be long Builders FirstSource to play the housing strength, I'd much rather be buying on a dip than into the current rally. Also, if I were long the stock, I'd be looking to book some profits here immediately above $24.50.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Builders FirstSource has done a great job of improving its product mix, and margins have grown substantially as a result. A 300 basis point improvement in gross margins this year certainly justifies much of this rally, but I believe a good chunk of this was priced in ahead of the earnings report on Nov. 1. For this reason, I see this rally as a selling opportunity for investors. As Market Wizard Randy McKay famously said in one of his quotes from Jack Schwager's book Market Wizards:

"When the trade was easy, I wanted to be in, and when it wasn't, I wanted to be out. In fact, that is part of my general philosophy on trading. I want to catch the easy part: the meat of the move."

I believe we have seen the meat of the move for Builders FirstSource, and I see no reason to be greedy after a 140% rally. This rally on earnings to the $24.50 level is providing a selling opportunity, and I believe the next 15% move is likely to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.