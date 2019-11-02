U.S. GDP Growth - Surprising, A Little, On The Upside

The answer appears to be yes, GDP is picking up again. Therefore, soon enough, we should expect the end of Fed loosening monetary policy.

What we're interested in is whether GDP growth is picking up again - has it all been, as the Fed insisted, transient issues?

We know that economic growth has been slowing of late just as we know the Fed has been lowering interest rates to counter this.

How's the economy doing?

Gross Domestic Product isn't even a good, let alone the best, method of gauging how the economy is doing in general. However, it does have one saving grace, it's possible to calculate it in something approaching real time and also without making too many subjective assumptions. It is thus the best management tool we've got, which is why we use it.

As to what we use it for, the most obvious thing is, other than a method of keeping score, to guide our macroeconomic policy making. It's entirely true that the twin targets for the Federal Reserve are unemployment and inflation but GDP is the guide we use to both of these.

So, we know that GDP growth has been slowing over this year. This is as expected, as the stimulatory effects of the tax cuts wear themselves out. That's why the Fed has been cutting interest rates in order to provide a gee up for that growth. The Fed has also been insisting that the various headwinds being faced by the economy are all transient in nature. Thus, we can have a little trimming of rates now, and in the medium term, we can get back to raising rates to some more normal sort of level.

Our recent GDP figures show that growth has indeed slowed. But less than all thought it would have done. Our leading indicators show that growth is likely to pick up again. Thus, we can expect, as the Fed has been telling us, rates to start moving up again soon enough.

Exactly when we still don't know. But the growth slowdown hasn't and won't lead to recession.

GDP growth

We have the numbers for the third quarter:

(GDP growth from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Yes, I know that looks like it's still slowing down. But Q3 includes early fall, late summer, when we knew that it was slowing down. It's what is about to happen that interests more.

The trend toward slower growth has been anticipated. Two drivers were clear well in advance. The first was the fading fiscal stimulus—the boost provided by last year’s deficit-financed tax cuts has largely played out, and some ill effects of the tax cuts, including softer house price growth due to the scaling back of preferences in the tax code for homeownership, are having an impact. The second was the negative impact of tighter monetary policy imposed by the Federal Reserve and many other central banks last year. This slowed growth with the usual lag.

That tighter monetary policy has been reversed. And the other economic indicators we have are showing growth rising again.

It's also interesting to look at the difference between nominal and real growth:

(Nominal and real GDP from Moody's Analytics)

The price deflator isn't the Fed's target for inflation but it's a guide to it. We're well below their target range.

The upside surprise

The interesting thing about these numbers is that they're higher than anyone expected:

(GDP consensus from Moody's Analytics)

In terms of immediate effects on markets, it is new information that matters. These results are better than everyone expected.

My view

This is going to be taken as a negative for the US economy. Look, GDP growth is down. That isn't, I think, the way to look at it. Rather, yes, we know that growth is down. We have also all been expecting this over the past few months. We've also had policy changes to reverse this over those months.

That is, we'd obviously prefer not to have had the slowdown, but we have been managing it and also changing things so as to reverse it. That we expected this shows that we have a grasp of what is happening in the economy. That interest rate policy change shows that we've got at least reasonably competent management of policy.

All our forward looking measures point to higher growth in the near future too.

The investor view

We're not about to return to boom times, but more importantly, we're not on the edge of a recession either. We've probably (at the time of writing) one more, possibly two, rate cuts to come this year. But after that we should be expecting a resumption of interest rate increases.

The macroeconomy isn't going to change enough either way for it to be the determining factor of our investment styles. It's specific investments in specific situations and companies that matter to us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.