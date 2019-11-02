First National Financial Corporation (FNLIF) CEO Stephen Smith on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First National Financial Corporation (OTCPK:FNLIF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Smith - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Inglis - Chief Financial Officer

Moray Tawse - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Nik Priebe - BMO Capital Markets

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Stephen Smith

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our call and thank you for participating. I'm joined by Rob Inglis, our Chief Financial Officer; and Moray Tawse, Executive Vice President. I will remind you that our remarks and answers may contain forward-looking information about future events or the Company's future performance. This information is subject to risk and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors detailed in our MD&A.

We're very pleased with third quarter results. Mortgages under administration, the source of most of the Company's earnings grow to a new record of $110.6 billion, a 4% annualized increase in the quarter itself, and 5% higher than last year. Growth in single-family originations, wider market spreads through most of the quarter and a shift in our funding mix produced record profitability.

Taking the new high, taking a high level view of our markets, demand in single-family was shielded by relatively strong economic conditions and lower mortgage rates. We saw good employment figures across Canada and primarily because of issues set for the border mortgage rates decreased by about 1% compared at the end of 2018.

With the strong share of the mortgage broker market, First National was able to take advantage of these conditions to grow new single-family originations by about 300 million or almost 8% compared to Q3 last year. This growth is broad based. Every First National office experienced higher volumes. This marks a turnaround -- this marks the turnaround activity in Alberta, a region that has experienced economic hardships over the past few years.

Once again, the regional growth leaders in our business were Ontario and the Maritimes with total origination volumes up about 10% over last year. In Ontario, we continue to benefit from the Excalibur program. It has been successful in meeting the needs of borrowers that are just outside the traditional parameters of our prime mortgages. Despite working under the pressures of summer seasonality, our single-family team continued to excel in service delivery measured in part by response times. We very much appreciate their ongoing diligence.

Looking at commercial originations, we were down by 2%, compared to last year at 1.4 billion. Frankly, after a blistering pace of growth in the second quarter of 2019, pause and origination activity is natural in dollar trend. In fact, as Moray will tell us later, our outlook for the business is positive, as our commercial team continues to bring their industry leading services to more and more developers and commercial property owners across Canada.

Factoring in total revenues of just over 2 billion in the quarter overproduction was almost $7.7 billion, up about 200 million over last year. Based on the expansion of MUA, operating earnings measured by pre-fair market value EBITDA increased 28%. At a $1 per share net income was a quarterly record, a $0.15 higher than Q3 of last year. This performance continued to provide a solid base for dividend payments.

During the quarter, we paid $28.5 million in common shared dividends, which represents annualized rate of $1.90 share, the payout ratio against the net income of 48% compared to 54% last year. I will just remind you that our payout does fluctuate and it's affected from time-to-time by the impact of fair value gains and losses on financial instruments. This quarter those gains and losses did not have a significant impact on the payout ratio, such that it stood at 49% taking into account these revenues.

To take note of fair value accounting when thinking about the payout ratio because it does create timing issue from income recognition. And other related news, as you saw from our release last night, the board authorized and increased regular monthly dividends as well as the payments to the special. To take each in turn, the regular dividend will increase to the annualized equivalent of $1.95 per share, effective with the dividend payable on December 16th.

This represents the fifth time in the past five years that the board has increased the regular common share dividends. As for the special dividends, board authorized $0.50 per common share. It is based on the decision on the excess capital that First National has generated this year and its view that the Company can continue to fund its near-term growth opportunities from operations. This special dividend will be paid on December 16th to shareholders of record at end of December. We're very pleased that First National continues to deliver this form of tangible value for shareholder.

I'll now ask Rob to provide his analysis of quarter before Moray comments on our outlook. Rob?

Rob Inglis

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning everyone. One of the key storylines so far this year is to change our funding mix. About the demand, First National increased the amount of mortgages placed with institutional investors by about $1.6 billion in the third quarter compared to last year. Institutional placements increased from about 4.3 billion in the 2018 third quarter to 5.9 billion in 2019.

A portion of this expansion was due to overall growth in origination, but majority represented a shift between funding sources. The shift has the effects of accelerating the recognition of our earnings. Along with higher MUA and wider spreads, this was a driving force in third quarter performance.

Turning now to Q3 revenues, the impact of this funding mix changed and business growth is evidenced in several business activities. In particular, placement fees are very strong in the quarter and up 66% over last year. Most of this growth was related to an increase in the volume of mortgages we placed with our institutional investor customers. Unlike securitization, the Company recognizes most of the profit in the period of this transaction.

Typically, the return from a securitization is recognized over a five year term and shown as net securitization margin. By moving the funding from securitization to placement transactions, First National has accelerated the earning cycles when compared to quarter-over-quarter.

Based on transactions on both newly originated and renewed single-family mortgages and associated placement fees also benefited from a quickly changing interest rate environments, the fact that the Company does not apply hedge accounting related to its interest rate risk program for our single-family mortgage commit pipeline.

Accordingly, any gains or losses with the financial instruments used for this program are recorded in current period income. Any offsetting increase or decrease in the value of the mortgages that transformed to committed mortgages is recognized that the mortgages are either placed or securitized.

First quarter, 2019 bond yields dropped significantly, which created large losses on the financial instruments that we used to hedge our commitments. However, when these commitments transformed into funded mortgages, the interest rates were significantly higher on those mortgages than what was being currently offered.

So in the third quarter, we were able to crystallize the value of those mortgages through these placement transactions. As a result, we effectively recouped some of the losses on financial instruments that we recorded in the first two quarters of the year in placement fee revenue this quarter. We estimate the value of approximately $3.6 million.

Looking at other sources of revenue, mortgage servicing income grew 3% year-over-year due to higher MUA. We also experienced 5% year-over-year growth and net interest revenue earned our securitized mortgages due to the growth in the securitization portfolio and the impact of wider securitization spreads should reverse the spread compression we have evidenced over the past five years.

Revenue from gains on deferred placement fees increased 20% due to both higher volumes of mortgages originated and wider spreads. All told, Q3 revenue increased 13% over last year, in spite of the 3% decline in more investment income, which is due primarily to lower commercial segments mortgage for more investments health. During the period, as expected higher revenue and higher operating costs including costs linked to our workforce on a year-over-year basis or a total headcount increased 7%.

With the higher FTE, our business model and our industry-leading technology allowed us to operate very efficiently which is reflected in earnings performance and after-tax pre-fair market value and return on shareholders' equity. In summary, we're very pleased with Q3 growth and performance.

Now, here's Moray with our closing comments.

Moray Tawse

Thanks Rob. Good morning everyone. Before offering thoughts on our outlook, I just like to pick up on something Rob said about our workforce. Based on our growth over the past year, First National now employs over 1,000 Canadians across the country. This is important milestone for us in our development as a business and it speaks to our scale as a mortgage lenders. And of course, as much as we value our technology, it's the people of First National who make all the difference to our customers.

Looking at fourth quarter and considering the various moving parts in our business and in the market overall, we remain optimistic for two very good reasons. One, single-family mortgage commitments continue to outpace commitments at the same time last year. Two, our commercial team anticipates a strong finish to the year based on its current pipeline and origination forecasts. It is our outlook holds up, we execute well on the opportunity inherent in our single-family renewal book.

Our MUA for both single-family and commercial will finish the year at record levels. Before we celebrate, I should note that we continue to face uncertainty with our securitization margins. As you may have noticed, mortgage spreads have been volatile in the past 12 months and in fact tighten towards the end of the quarter compared to where they were at the start of the quarter.

Looking beyond Q4, it's too early to provide a detailed outlook for 2020. When I would say that the fundamentals of our business remain strong, we have a leading position in the mortgage broker channel and excellent partnerships on the funding side with our commercial borrowers. These strengths add to our competitiveness as Canadian's largest non bank, mortgage lender and largest commercial mortgage lender.

We also continue to enjoy the economic advantage of our scale, scale that now includes a $77 billion servicing portfolio and a $32 billion portfolio of mortgages pledged under securitization. We expect to continue to generate income and cash flow from both portfolios as we move forward. Well, that concludes our prepared remarks.

Now, we will be pleased to take your questions. Operator, please open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Nik Priebe with BMO Capital Markets.

Nik Priebe

Okay. I just wanted to start with a question on the shift in the funding mix in the quarter towards institutional placement and away from securitization. If I look at the first nine months of the year, I think the volume of mortgages placed with institutional partners is about 40% higher than it was a year ago. That's a pretty substantial increase in demand. I was wondering if you could just give us some insight on why that demand has improved so substantially relative to a year ago. Like, does that have to do with the funding environment and the improvement in credit spreads that make third-party mortgages more attractive to institutional buyers? Or is it more sentiment driven? Just any color on that would be helpful.

Stephen Smith

Well, I think we've had a little bit of a pop on the amount of mortgages, we've originated. We're capped -- we're captive securitizing 9 billion a year on our own account. And if we have insured margins beyond that, we can't securitize them. So we tend to sell them. I don't think there's any particular magic with that number, I think that at a certain point, as we generate more mortgages, we're probably going to be selling more rather than securitizing.

Nik Priebe

And then just switching gears. I also wanted to ask about the dividend announcement as well. I think as you pointed out, this is the third consecutive year you've announced a special dividend. I was just hoping you could provide a bit of color there on the decision to pay out a special rather than opt for, say, a higher rate of growth for the regular dividend. And also, is this, I guess, now recurring special dividend? Is that something that we should think about as being largely sustainable on an annual basis just provided that the regular dividend payout ratio stays around its current level?

Stephen Smith

Well, Nik, I'm always reluctant to give predictions about what we're going to do and dividend policy going forward or promising other dividends. I would say that I think here is management, which is a little bit reluctant to increase the regular dividends beyond 70%. I think that's are sort of level of we feel comfortable with, you're quite right. Given that we did $1.25, 2 years ago on the dollar last year and $0.50 this year. You would think that we could decrease the regular dividends.

I think we want to hear a little bit on the side of caution in terms of making sure we have a regular dividend that 70%, 60% to 70% range off to the specials on the regular dividends and being a situation that let's say, we have an opportunity to invest and we're putting out a dividend rather than have those funds or be in a situation if we had a tough year and we felt we had to produce dividends. So I think we're probably, you're I think you're quite right, we're probably being just a little bit cautious in that regard to if we tend to be cautious with respect to capital management issues.

Next question comes from Geoff Kwan with RBC Capital Markets.

Geoff Kwan

My first question was just the relationship you've got with that bank you're doing the outsourcing for. I think it's been roughly now, almost five years, I guess, since you started doing the work for them. Is there a contract kind of term that it lasts for? And is -- and how the renewal terms are and the potential for renegotiating in terms of that arrangement?

Stephen Smith

Well, we do have a contract and it was very successful. There is the term and I think we would anticipate that when it matures that these renegotiations that that contract will be renewed.

Geoff Kwan

Have you had to renew now? And if you haven't, is that coming up in the next little bit? Or is it a pretty long term, initial term?

Stephen Smith

I don't know what was disclosed and I think I'm reluctant to say anything that would be out of line what was disclosed in the actions you view.

Geoff Kwan

My next question was on the Excalibur expansion, so you're just in Ontario right now, you've talked about maybe coming up to Western Canada, what are what are the factors that are driving the timing I mean how you expect the rollout is it based on having the institutional investor demand is it beyond the market conditions that have a capacity issue, for example having the right underwriters in place, like what what's kind of playing into the thought process?

Stephen Smith

Well, we're back in now for a year. I think there was one issue just getting comfortable with the underwriting in that. I think second issues would be the demands what we're. I think what we've seen, probably in the last year. We've seen quite a growth in demand for what we would describe as our dear prime products. I think you can make a case in your prime now was essentially primarily about six or seven years ago. So, probably, the limitation right now would be securing sources of funding that we know we could fund the extra origination that we can read from home and office in Calgary or both.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And when -- and sorry, when you make the reference to assessing demand, was that from the institutional standpoint or just from market? Okay.

Stephen Smith

Only institutional.

Geoff Kwan

Just my last question is, you and Moray, I think it's roughly 74% of the stock. You guys are collecting, I guess, roughly about $3.5 million thereabouts a month in dividends, excluding special dividends. But from a valuation perspective, stock's trading roughly, call it, 12.5x PE, but you've got an almost, call it, 40% or 40-ish percent ROE. The share of liquidity is low. Just wondering like how you think about the ownership level that you guys have in First National and its impact on the valuation multiple as what investors both currently and have historically put on the shares.

Stephen Smith

Well, Jeff what I would say that anyone, as you will remember because you covered this when we went public, I think we bought First National at $10 in 2006 and took in all the dividends. I think that one was better performing financial services stocks on the TSE I think Moray and I have always been long term investors. I think there's always an issue of we are operators we understand the business from well. We're pretty comfortable with our investment. And we have been, because we, I guess in 13 years, we've sold very limited amounts.

That being said, I think there's always we've been both been at for 30 years. So to a certain point, there's always the issue whether we have to consider some type of diversification. But that's an ongoing conversation I think we've had for 13 years. And we had that conversation 2006, how much should we sell? And we have that conversations at various points, but it's certainly we liked the model here. We like the fact that vast majority mortgages are insured. There's a limit of credit exposure, and it provides steady ongoing reliable sources and dividends.

As you say, we're almost $2 a share that we get in dividends, and we've both having just a $3.5 million a year, plus we've got specials. Not too many investments that give you that type of cash a month, I'm sorry, 3.5 months.

Our next question comes from Graham Ryding with TD Securities.

Graham Ryding

Let me go back to the, the special dividend. Do you measure excess capital, like are you looking at your balance sheet in the position? Or are you looking more and sort of in your earnings when you're deciding whether to payout special or not?

Stephen Smith

I think what we tend to do is we tend to look at the capital we require to do the business. And I think for the last three years, you'll probably see that year-end number that tends to be an excess of 5, I think last year, it was 5, 25, 30, I think that was the same in '17 and '18. And, based on our forecast we'll probably be in that range. So that was number we plan to, and then we use the, relatively speaking, we're fairly under leavers. If you, I know, if you look at the overall balance sheet, and it seems quite levered, but in fact, those are all pass-throughs.

So if you look at our net debt, which the way we look at is you take our mortgages and inventory, which is essentially cash. This will be sold within 30 to 60 days, and you net out our bank lines against that. We sort of looked at that as net debt and relative to our equity, that's quite low. So we don't want to over deploy capital into the business. I think what is unique, there was unique about First National, we, Moray and I and maybe the executives in the business, but we also think like shareholders.

So they have no comfortable saying. We make 40% ROE. That generates an awful lot of equities. We have a lot of room going forward that if we have any opportunities to either borrow or we can use the capital. But, and if we don't, we give it back to the shareholders, shareholders can do nothing. And I think that's the policy we followed since 2006, good dividend policy, and also we pay specials where there is the opportunity.

Graham Ryding

And that's 60% to 70% payout ratio for the regular dividend that's based on pre-fair market value EBITDA, is that correct?

Stephen Smith

Yes, that's right.

Graham Ryding

Your comment on the next the funding next and capacity for 9 billion, I think is that you said for securitization. Your trending, your run rate is below that. Do you always strive to hit that, like should we then interpret that Q4, you probably get a ramp up securitization activity, because you have not done as much year-to-date?

Stephen Smith

I would think that would be fair.

Graham Ryding

Okay.

Stephen Smith

I would think that would be fair. And that other comment is we've raised payout ratio pre-fair market value EBITDA after-tax.

Graham Ryding

After-tax, yes, got it. Okay. Perfect. And then just lastly, the growth in your single-family, what sort of growth are you seeing from your Excalibur product versus the growth from your prime business? I look at that I think you're up 8% year-over-year origination, is Excalibur above that or in line with that?

Stephen Smith

I think they're about the same.

Graham Ryding

Okay.

Stephen Smith

What we're seeing now is we're seeing a very strong, we're continuing to see a fairly strong fourth quarter is going to rebound in the, all the markets in the last two to three months in particular, in terms of sales. And those sales are going to be reflected closings in October and November and December. I think we're fairly, fairly bullish.

Our next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial.

Jaeme Gloyn

First question is going back to capital. I just want to get a sense as to what is the bare minimum level of capital to operate this business. If I think about securitization requiring a certain amount of regulatory capital for CMHC and then, of course, some equity on hand to back warehouse mortgages, margin on investments, things of that nature. So what would be the bare minimum?

Stephen Smith

I don't know that we've ever guessed. We haven't done the numbers in that sense. We don't sit there what the bare minimum is. I guess, the first number would be 2% of understanding. But then I don't know, I couldn't address that what the bare minimum of the business would be to operate. To some extent we have, we do some mezzanine lending, so that can fluctuate. So I don't know there's the concept of the bare minimum. It's not like a regulated business.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right.

Stephen Smith

You have Tier 1 capital and you have a mandate, it sort of a concept of actually now and I'm thinking about it is you could probably run it more or less capital. And then depending whether you rent more or less company, you get a different credit rating. So we could run this leaner, for example, depend maybe that were the case, the credit rating probably get dropped on investment grade. We could put more capital in, maybe we'd be upgraded to a BBB higher or a single label. So I don't know per se there's a concept of the bare minimum.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Maybe thinking about it a little bit differently. Given where the capital is today, how much more capital would you need? Like, what are the growth initiatives that are going to require a significant amount of capital that you're going to want to retain some of those -- some of that earnings stream? If I look back to the payout ratios on pre-fair market value EBITDA in 2017 and 2018, they were about 100%, meaning you didn't really need to retain any of that earnings stream to fund the business. So in 2019, it kind of looks like we're around sort of the 80% plus level for -- on that metric. I just want to get a sense as to like what could be the big initiatives that's going to suck up capital in 2020 and 2021?

Stephen Smith

I don't I have to say we're going to do some more your prime business that we're going to securitize for that we need some capital, but actually very significant debt capacity. I think there are lot of the initiatives could be funded through them. So I see your point not too many. One of the reasons that we can we tend to do a little bit frustrated when we look at the think we tend to look at right now and I think these been for last three years, we tend look at that $500 million number is the number we want to be in.

And I don't know that there's a lot of magic in that maybe we just got used to it. So we're comfortable with that number and get more we tend to, but if we add in the least money what I think what we tend to do to some extent, if we have some FMB or share market value losses tend to tend not to do that. So we tend to we tend to do we look at the absolute number and however numbers worked out. We tend to look at whether we but we don't see we don't see big initiatives that are going to create a lot of capital over the next year.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. And that $500 million, you're looking at sort of total equity on the balance sheet?

Stephen Smith

Yes, that's right. Yes, I think the number right now would be what was it….

Rob Inglis

It was like 530 before the estimate.

Stephen Smith

I think 530 at the end of the year.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. One more for me then, just around the other operating expenses, obviously helped out significantly by inverted yield curve or flat yield curve at this stage. Do you have like a little bit of a rule of thumb perhaps that we can think about as the impacts on operating expenses? So let's say, like yield curve is even 10 basis points or 50 basis points, whatever number it is that you're going to have an increase or decrease in other operating expenses as a result?

Stephen Smith

You guys are a lot more sophisticated than we are. No, we don't we I think know treasure it's sort of its been in the Treasury comes to taste good and cost of carries and so much necessary that's a bit of tailwind so we don't tend to take our generic or busy yield curve is, is not a cost so we translate that into a percentage of operating earnings. We don't do anything to that.

Rob Inglis

Again, you know, loss on the carry between the mortgage coupon and the -- like we pay the bank to inventory that for us with a smaller margin. So, you're losing further than that and then gaining back on hedge expenses.

At this time, I am showing there are no more questions. I'll now turn the call back over to Stephen Smith.

Stephen Smith

Okay, thank you, operator. That concludes today's event everyone. We look forward to reporting our fourth quarter results next February's. Thanks for joining us and taking part in our call today and have a good day.

