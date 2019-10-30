Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Representatives

Doug Murphy-Chutorian - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Rosenberg - Chief Marketing Officer

Andy Weinstein - Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Bauser - Dougherty & Company

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment Research

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Semler Scientific, Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin, Semler Scientific would like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, estimate or words with similar meaning and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here.

Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect Semler Scientific's opinions only as the date of this presentation and it undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Please refer to Semler Scientific's SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect Semler Scientific's results and these forward-looking statements. Please note this event is being recorded.

Now, I would like to introduce Doug Murphy-Chutorian, CEO of Semler Scientific. Please go ahead.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Good afternoon, everybody, and that thank you for joining the Semler Scientific third quarter 2019 financial results call.

I am happy to report that I’m feeling quite well after having a mild-stroke earlier this year and I'm pleased to be talking to all your now.

Thank you for your patience during this past few months and now I’d like to introduce Dennis Rosenberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Semler to being our presentation today.

Dennis, please go on.

Dennis Rosenberg

Thanks Doug. We always like to begin our calls with a reminder about Semler’s strategy. Semler’s an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases.

We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur.

We're pleased to report that the company's financial performance during the third quarter of 2019, based on revenue and net income, was the best quarter in our company's history. Comparing results between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018, revenue grew 60%, pre-tax income grew 112%; earnings per share, which includes an income tax benefit were $1.20 per basic share and $0.96 per diluted share. Earnings per share excluding the income tax benefit were $0.47 per basic share and $0.38 per diluted share. Cash as of September 30 was $8.5 million compared to $3.1 million one year prior.

During the quarter we saw increased orders and usage for our QuantaFlo product from our current insurance company customers and from our home-risk assessment customers. We also received orders from new customers.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Andy Weinstein our Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting, to describe in more detail the on-going improvement in financial performance. Andy?

Andy Weinstein

Thanks Dennis. Please refer to the financial results described in the press release that was distributed when market close today. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018, revenue was $8.9 million, which was an increase of $3.3 million or 60% from $5.6 million at that time last year.

Operating expense which includes cost of revenue was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.8 million or $0.46 from $4 million. Our pre-tax income was $3.1 million, which is an increase of $1.6 million over the $1.5 million at the same time last year.

We reported an income tax benefit of $4.7 million, which was primarily due to the release of the tax valuation allowance. Accordingly, we achieved net income of $7.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $6.3 million from $1.5 million.

Net income per share inclusive of the tax benefit was $1.20 per basic share and $0.96 per diluted share, which compares to $0.24 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share during the same period last year. Earnings per share excluding this income tax benefit was $0.47 per basic share and $0.38 per diluted share.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2019 basic share count was 6,492,501and the diluted share count was 8,108,053. Analyzing the expense categories and earnings in the third quarter of 2019 as a percentage of quarterly revenue, cost of revenue was 11% of quarterly revenue. Engineering and product development expense was 7% of quarterly revenue, sales and marketing expense amounted to 26% of quarterly revenue and general and administrative expenses were 21% of quarterly revenue. Pretax income was 35% of quarterly revenue.

As of September 30, 2019 Semler had cash of $8.5 million, which is an increase of $4.3 million compared to $4.2 million at June 30, 2019 in the last quarter. This change is primarily due to cash provided by operations from net income, as adjusted by such items as accounts receivable which decreased $218,000. Differed revenue increased $231,000 and accrued expenses increased $723,000.

This cash was partially offset by purchases of inventory and capital expenditures which amounted to $508,000. As a result of these items, our stockholders equity is now at $14.1 million as of September 30, 2019. Our quarterly report on form 10-Q will be filed in several days and will include our cash flow statement and more discussion of cash and our liquidity.

The release of the income tax benefit this quarter was due to the recent history of positive earnings before income taxes for the past eight straight quarters and a variety of other factors. Our three largest customers comprised 47%, 15.7%, and 12.4% of quarterly revenues. Our license fees were approximately $5.95 million, variable price to revenues were approximately $2.66 million and equipment sales were $291,000.

Although we do not provide formal guidance, we intend on continuing annual revenue growth, continuing at a profitability and generating cash during the remainder of 2019 and 2020.

It is the opinion of the management team that this customer interest in our product and services is continuing to increase.

Now, I will ask Dennis to continue his discussion and provide concluding remarks. Dennis?

Dennis Rosenberg

We believe annual revenue will continue to grow through the end of 2019 and into 2020 as a result of increased numbers of installations of our product, more usage of our products and recurring revenue from the licensing business.

Our goal is to make both, new additions to our customer base and to expand orders from existing customers, both of which we did this quarter. During the third quarter Semler again expanded its infrastructure and headcount; we now have 62 employees.

Operating expenses are expected to increase from quarter-to-quarter during the remainder of 2019 and 2020. It is our intent to expand our infrastructure to accommodate anticipated future growth of the business.

During the third quarter of 2019 we continue to add to our assets release with purchase of inventory. These increases are indicative of management optimism for future growth in installations and may include stocking of key components of the product and/or replacement inventory for sensors sold to licensed customers. The amount of purchases made in the third quarter will be disclosed in the form 10-Q to be filed in several days.

We often get asked about up-listing to the NASDAQ exchange. Our position on up-listing has not changed; we are not focusing on this in 2019. We will update you if and when our plans change. There's also no plan to raise additional capital at this time. We reserve the right to change our financing plan as opportunity or the need arises.

Our goals for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 are to grow annual revenue, increase earnings and to further establish our QuantaFlo product as a standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration, so there's plenty of room for continued growth. We continue to invest in R&D with the goals of providing enhanced value to our customers now and in the future.

We believe Semler Scientific is well positioned in the current healthcare market environment, because we deliver cost effective, wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures. We provide economics that work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans, the government and the patient.

In conclusion, the third quarter of 2019 was an achievement record for our company, in terms of both financial performance and the number of patients being tested with our product. Thank you for your interest in the company and your continued support.

Now operator, please open the lines. Doug, Andrew and I will be happy to address your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Kyle Bauser with Dougherty & Company. Please go ahead.

Kyle Bauser

Hi! Great to hear from you Doug and that you're recovering nicely and good to meet you Dennis and Andy.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Kyle.

Kyle Bauser

So another excellent quarter here. Dennis, we've seen some really nice growth within your largest customers. So 45% year-over-year growth, it comprises roughly half your business. I mean it’s fortunate that you're able to kind of leverage their infrastructure regarding the roll-out and training of the technology themselves. So how is your level of activity within this account, sort of changed? Are you still actively marketing into branches of operations in physician groups in this account or has your role become, you know more support since the new businesses has been somewhat self-sustaining there?

Dennis Rosenberg

I’m continuing to see – yeah, go ahead Doug.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Oh yes! I was saying, go ahead Dennis. Please answer the question.

Dennis Rosenberg

Sure. I'll just say that we continue to see growth within the account. As the account itself grows and our presence in it continues to grow, it’s not in spaces [ph]. So while we're in maintenance with the business we have, we are seeing expanded grow inside.

Kyle Bauser

Okay, and it looks like the new big customer, presumably that we heard about a year ago is definitely a per use client or likely an HRA that’s now doing over $1 million a quarter, which is phenomenal. Are you finding that the remaining kind of large payers are electing to go with the HRA’s to administer QuantaFlo rather than implementing it themselves, or do you think we'll see some large new payers choose the licensing option in the coming months?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yeah Dennis, we would like to think so. New customers HRAs, either way they start, they are probably are going to create to the other way, because it occurred automatically and useful for them to do this, and because it’s better for the patients. So these are the reasons this is a future growth from all aspects of the business.

Kyle Bauser

Okay, that's helpful. And if we’re kind of staying on that theme, if we’re talking more broadly a bit about the sales and marketing strategy across the three channels, so large payer, licensing and QuantaFlo, the HRA's and then the individual practices, you know can you talk a little bit about how you’re addressing these. I mean selling into the big administrators of Medicare advantage is likely quite a bit different than knocking on doors of the physician practices. So can you talk a bit about how you're addressing each of these channels and how the headcount might fluctuate as a result?

A - Doug Murphy-Chutorian



Well, I think, [inaudible] is trading on the – basically the insurer market, because they are the drivers of all the other markets. So anyway where this is structuring to provide larger companies the services they need, and this changed many forms. So we're constantly developing and for the R&D dollars to work, constantly improving the product and our delivery of it.

Kyle Bauser

Okay. And the financial question, Andy I know you used contract manufacturers to produce assemble and ship QuantaFlo, but can you remind me how many partners you have and more specifically kind of what the consolidated capacity is before you're going to have to qualify additional CMOs to keep up with demand.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Okay Andy, I will answer the question and you could kind of speak to it later. We have a capacity at more than one contact manufacture that more than reached our foreseeable demands in the future. We don't give a lot of details about this, but it will have done all American companies and there is no problem in meeting our demand or the demands for the market place.

Kyle Bauser

Okay. Hey, thanks a lot for taking the questions. That’s it from me.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Kyle.

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Takkinen with Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Frank Takkinen

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on another great quarter. Doug, great to hear you're progressing well, and nice to meet you Dennis and Andy.

A - Doug Murphy-Chutorian



Thank you very much.

Frank Takkinen

Hey, I just got a couple of questions. First one, big picture question. Obviously we've seen very strong growth continue to perform and given that you're still in the single digits from a penetration standpoint, I’m just hoping you could talk a little bit about what are some of the big picture things you need to do to say maybe double or triple your installed base over the long term?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well, I think that we are doing everything we can. I don't think fundamentally we have to do anything to think it’s different. Margins are good, the sales team is effective and the customers think our value proposition is agreeable. So, it’s more a matter of doing more of the same rather than doing anything different.

So the challenge is hiring the number of people we are going to need as you suggested doing three or four times much more businesses. We need to hire you know trainers and technical support people. This is challenge that we take and I had assume we had been doing a good job at that. So I'm assuming it won't be a problem in the future.

Frank Takkinen

That's great. Thank you. And then just secondly, with your cash coming up as much as it did this quarter, just curious how you guys are thinking you may use some of that cash excess, pursuing new products or if you potentially could go the opposite of what you're saying in effect in regards to issuing shares and potentially think about putting in place some sort of buy back.

A - Doug Murphy-Chutorian



Well, we haven't decided what to do with the crew and latency cash, other than we tend to invest in ourselves, doing R&D and other things and I think we want to stress this plan, not a plan of getting addition of financing, etcetera. So it's basically to invest in the current product and maybe invest in ourselves with additional R&D.

Frank Takkinen

That's great. That’s all the questions I have. Thank you, and congrats on a good quarter.

A - Doug Murphy-Chutorian



Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Brian Marckx

Hi everybody, and congrats on the quarter. Doug, great to hear your voice, glad to hear you're back.

A - Doug Murphy-Chutorian



Thank you.

Brian Marckx

Just one on the seasonality of the business. I think it was, it has been seasonally savoring Q4 or maybe that's just the way that the growth is making it look, but if you could just talk about that, is there any seasonality in the business and as a favor Q4.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well, we have thought that we are going to see seasonality in the business, because one of the groups, HRAs is a seasonal business. They are lower in the first quarter and better throughout the year, but we have not seen that yet. Anyway, I think that by adding more customers we have kind of crossed the periods of seasonality. So I suggested that we're going to see it, but I don't have evidence as to who has risk access, so I say, not yet.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Well, wondering about if you could just talk a little bit about if you’re seeing anything – competitive threats, whether it be technologies, new technologies or anything else in the space that you worry about that could slow the growth?

A - Doug Murphy-Chutorian



Dennis, if you could answer this?

Dennis Rosenberg

Sure, sure. What we're seeing competitive wise is really just more of what we have been seeing, which is cuff and doppler based, kind of traditional PAD systems that are out there and have been out there for some time. We're not really seeing anything other than that as far as a new competitive threat.

Brian Marckx

Okay. You talked a little bit about CapEx. I don't know if you can talk to this or not, but I’ll ask the question and you can tell me if you can talk about it. Just curious as to what you think in terms of CapEx levels? On a yearly basis it looks like 2017 and 2018 were roughly pretty close, right around $900,000 I think and I'm talking about the assets for lease. Do you expect that just to remain around there? Do you expect any significant increase going forward?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well, we have been growing CapEx at a good rate. The factors that are in the consideration are in our earlier years we had more capital equipment on our CapEx, but in later reviews, more sensors that are more inexpensive. So this CapEx is already really growing on a per unit basis, but you don't see that as absolute value basis.

So it’s a consideration and all the units are now more than – some of them are more than three years old and so the deprecation is going away. So anyway, these are most of the factors that are answering your question with a little more details than I will have time to go into.

Brian Marckx

Yep, that's great. I appreciate it Dough. Thanks a lot. That’s all I had.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Doug Murphy-Chutorian for any closing remarks.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you for joining us today. I appreciate the support and continued support of the business. If you have any additional questions, I can be contacted post the call at any time. You’re free to call me and arrange an appointment, because I want to answer your questions completely and it takes me a little longer to answer them now. So bear with me and have a good day and evening to you all. Bye now.

A - Dennis Rosenberg

Take care.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.