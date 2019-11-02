Huntsman: Vulnerable To This Macroeconomic Environment

Despite trading at a low PE multiple and offering upside potential, according to a DCF analysis, it is recommended to avoid the stock at this moment.

While Huntsman is expanding toward more stable growth and higher margin downstream products, the overall demand is not expected to gain significant momentum in the short term.

Q3 2019 was a dismal quarter, with declines in revenue and EBITDA, driven by the current economic slowdown and uncertainties in global trade.

Declines in revenue and EBITDA in the recent Q3 2019 financial report were further evidence that the current weakness in industrial demand is substantially affecting Huntsman (HUN) both in terms of volumes and sales prices.

As the time for a potential recovery in demand remains uncertain, it is recommended to avoid the stock at this moment, despite the current low PE multiple and the company's positive initiatives toward more stable and higher margin downstream products.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Total revenue was $1.687 billion, 7.3% below expectations and down 14.3 YoY, driven by lower selling prices and lower sales volumes across the business segments, as weakened market conditions affected overall demand in the industry.

The Polyurethanes segment, which is Huntsman's largest business, accounting for near 59% of total revenue, reported sales dropping 12% YoY, almost entirely due to lower sales prices. Sales volume was near flat in the segment, as it has benefited from the expansion of a Chinese facility that came online in the quarter for MDI, the largest chemical supply of the segment. Weakness in sales volumes reflects the economic headwinds, with customers remaining very cautious and inventories managed aggressively low, especially in Asia.

As detailed below, the remaining of Huntsman's segments were heavily impacted by sales volume declines.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Release

In the Advanced Materials segment, several end markets, such as automotive, construction and industrial, continued to weaken in the quarter, driven by destocking and economic slowdown in Europe. Destocking activity has been particularly strong in Asia due to softness in end markets and uncertainties in international trade. On a positive note, the Americas segment grew in the quarter, driven by aerospace, offsetting other end markets, and price resiliency in high value specialty products.

The Performance Product and Textile Effects segments also experienced similar adversities, impacted by lower sales volume and prices, while the Textile segment was particularly affected by shifts in manufacturing locations that are moving out of China.

As a consequence of the challenging environment, Adjusted EBITDA came in at $215 billion, down 30% YoY, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7%, down from 15.7% a year ago, a 300 bps drop. The Polyurethanes segment was largely the main contributor for this decline, as lower prices resulted in a drop in segment Adjusted EBITDA from 19.4% to 14.7%, or 465 bps. The Advanced Materials segment, on the other hand, was the best performing business, showing a slight 20 bps margin deterioration, as price held up well, and remains with a healthy EBITDA margin of 19.4%.

In summary, it was a dismal quarter, with EPS also disappointing at $0.41 a share ($0.03 below expectations) and well below $0.81 a year ago, having as a backdrop a slowing economic environment, which has been exacerbated by concerns about global trade, resulting in a protracted business activity, directly impacting new orders and triggering aggressive destocking by industrial companies.

Business Outlook

Huntsman has a clear strategy centered on driving growth toward the downstream business. As such, the company has been investing in adding capacity in MDI differentiated products, where margins are relatively more stable and expected to remain above the 20% mark, as opposed to margins near 15% in more commoditized products.

Despite the potential growth in downstream products and particularly in MDI, volumes this year have been nearly flat to up slightly on an organic basis, discounting the additional capacities in Asia, given the sluggish demand in many markets at the present time.

While it is not expecting any drastic change in this scenario in the short term, Huntsman's management team sees opportunities for growth in substitution and innovation projects. On top of that, there are some early signs that the destocking process should be in the final stage or largely over, primarily in China.

Meanwhile, the company has generated a strong free cash flow, with last twelve-month conversion rate of near 40%, which should secure a robust balance sheet during this challenging business scenario and also maintain dividends and share buyback policies. In addition, there will be substantial capital to strategic M&A opportunities that can drive growth and higher margins going forward.

Valuation

We can estimate the fair value of the company using the 5-year DCF model and considering the following assumptions: 1) Revenue decline of 20% for 2019 (following the average of analysts' forecast); 2) Revenue stable in 2020 (recovery phase) and revenue annual growth of 2% for next 3 years (roughly the inflation target); 3) EBITDA margin of 12.9% in 2019, near year-to-date figures so far; 4) EBITDA margin stable at 12.9% in 2020 and at 14.5% for the coming 3 years, as margins return to 2018 levels; 5) Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9x, which is the average among the following references: a) Huntsman's current multiple of 7.1x, b) Current peer group average multiple of 9.3x (major diversified chemicals, selected by Finviz) and c) Huntsman's 5-year average multiple of 7.2x.

Thus, assuming the tax rate of 23% (midpoint of the forecast) and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the projected fair value for Huntsman is $28.02, with near 23% upside over the current price level at the time of writing this article.

Using the PE Forward on a comparative basis, Huntsman is also relatively undervalued to the peer group, as its PE Forward multiple of 12.1x is substantially lower than the peer group multiple of 17.1x.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

However, after taking into consideration the long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts, Huntsman's earnings growth forecast of 5% translates into a PEG ratio of 2.4, while the peer group average earnings growth forecast of 7.9% corresponds to a PEG ratio of 2.2. As such, it is arguably reasonable to contend that Huntsman's below average growth expectation can in large part explain Huntsman's current low PE multiple.

Takeaway

Current economic slowdown and uncertainties in global trade have impacted industrial demand and stimulated destocking initiatives, greatly affecting sales volume and prices of products commercialized by Huntsman worldwide.

While Huntsman is expanding toward more stable growth and higher margin downstream products, the overall demand is not expected to gain significant momentum in the short term, despite signs that the destocking process should be in the final stage or largely over.

Therefore, despite trading at a low PE multiple and offering upside potential, according to a DCF analysis, we contend that the best course of action is to avoid the stock until there are more reliable evidences of a recovery in industrial demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.