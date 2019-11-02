The Condition Of The U.S. Economy: Not As Bad As The Aggregate Numbers Show

May we need to pay more attention to the good that is happening and less to some of the measures that were created in another era using different assumptions.

New figures on corporate earnings and payrolls support other numbers, like those on unemployment, and the stock market continues to hit new highs.

The US economy continues to 'spit out' numbers that indicate that things might be better off than the aggregate data of the economy show.

The new numbers on corporate earnings have come in above expectations and US payrolls grew in October in spite of the General Motors (NYSE:GM) strike.

Unemployment remains around a fifty-year low and the stock market continues to post new historic highs, with the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ index setting new records on Friday.

Yet, the growth rate of the economy continues to remain modest and the output of the manufacturing sector is tepid.

Many analysts say that the attitude of Americans is not one that is associated with a robust economy.

What is going on?

As far as corporate earnings are concerned, Gunjan Banerji writes in the Wall Street Journal:

“Although earnings are on track to decline for the third consecutive quarter, about 75% of the 342 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted results through Thursday morning have beaten expectations, according to FactSet. That is slightly above the five-year average of 72%” “While overall profits are expected to fall about 2.7% from a year earlier, the steepest decline since 2016, most analysts have called a bottom. They project earnings growth to accelerate next year, helping to allay fears of a potential recession.”

The technology stocks are doing very well.

As I wrote on Tuesday, big technology is playing a big role in the performance of the stock market.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), which gets more than half its revenue from within the U.S., according to FactSet, recorded per-share earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations thanks to strength in its cloud-computing business. Its shares set a record Wednesday.

Eric Morath writes about payrolls in the Wall Street Journal,

“U.S. employers overall have added to payrolls for 109 straight months, by far the longest stretch of consistent job creation on record to 1939.”

Labor force “participation among those in their prime working years, between 25 and 54, touched a 10-year high.”

Morath’s conclusion is that workers seem to be in short supply.

Maybe we should not be so focused upon the growth rate of real Gross Domestic Product.

As I have written elsewhere, maybe we need to redirect what we focus on.

The national accounting system we use was set up many years ago. The basic theoretical framework for the whole system is something from the 1930s. Much of the data that are used go back many years and come from the “legacy” industrial structure.

In terms of the current economic accounting system, a growth rate of 2.0 percent may be about the best we can get. And, this is consistent with other data coming from the industrial side of the economy, from data on manufacturing and from data on industrial production.

I am not trying to say that there are not a lot of people suffering from the situation we are observing, because there are many people that are unable to get jobs, are unable to transport themselves to where the jobs are, and who are impacted by jobs being taken overseas.

These conditions exist and something needs to be done about them.

But, a lot of the economy is working and a lot of very good things are taking place.

Here is another place where Steven Pinker gives us some insight in his book, “Enlightenment Now.” Pinker argues that many people focus upon the unsolved problems that exist, the fact that we live in a sick society, and dwell upon the pessimism that exists in the world.

What we miss, according to Pinker is: “The world has made spectacular progress in every single measure of human well-being” (page 52). And, he argues, we will continue to do so.

Pinker’s second shocking statement is that “Almost no one knows about it.”

And, he spends most of his book describing the advances that have been achieved in recent history.

Maybe that is what we are doing now. If GDP does not give us a true picture of the economy’s health because it focuses too much on physical production, manufacturing, and industrial production, then maybe we should begin to emphasize other facts of the economy. Or, the statistics needs to be changed. Something is out-of-sync and needs to be restructured.

The new technology is here. New organizational structures are being constructed. Networks are taking over the economy. Businesses can scale like they have never been able to do before. And, intellectual capital… not physical capital… is coming to dominate economic as well as social activity.

Furthermore, maybe we won’t have business cycles like we had earlier. Business cycles generally came about because of over-exuberant expectations got built into economic decisions and this resulted in over-commitment to acquiring new physical capital to increase productive capacity.

Economic downturns took place as overly committed corporations cut back on physical capital expenditures and a cumulative collapse took place in the economy.

The next economic recovery policymakers were able to stimulate a renewal of confidence and spending for physical capital investment.

Well, it seems as if that cycle doesn’t exist any more. The current economic expansion has been driven by consumption expenditures. In addition, big tech has come to dominate the expansion, as mentioned above, and scale, associated with intellectual capital, was achieved by platforms and networks that did not respond in ways that were similar to swings in spending caused by physical capital investment.

The nature of employment changed and the unemployment rate dropped. Earnings continued to grow and stock prices continued to rise. Consequently, the supply side came to dominate the markets. And, the old analysis failed to capture what was going on in the economy as a whole.

Sounds like a paradigm shift, something that analysts and investors need to be cognizant of.

