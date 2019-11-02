Patterson Companies Inc.: Market Is Too Bearish On This 6.1% Yielding Value Pick

Patterson Companies (NYSE:PDCO) is a major supplier and wholesaler of dental supply and animal health products in the United States with a history as a public company since 1992. The company highlights greater spending on pets by consumers for its animal health business and increasing adoption of technology in dental practices as fundamental drivers for its business. That being said, intense competition in the industry has pressured growth in recent years and the stock is down more than 50% since early 2018. Still, the company remains profitable and is reporting positive growth with an overall stable operating outlook. Investors may be intrigued as the stock's quarterly dividend currently yields 6.1% and we think the payout is supported based on underlying cash flows that have been skewed given some accounting complexities. This article recaps current developments and our view on where PDCO is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Investment Thesis

We think PDCO presents a compelling value proposition and buying opportunity at the current level, benefiting from some positive earnings momentum. A stabilization of the core business, expectation of higher profitability, and ongoing deleveraging should help improve sentiment towards the stock, representing upside potential.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Patterson reported fiscal Q1 2020 earnings back in August with non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 which beat expectations by $0.03 while GAAP EPS of $0.32 was $0.16 above the consensus number. Revenues of $1.33 billion in the quarter fell 0.7% year over year, and slightly below expectations looking for $1.4bn. Favorably, a higher gross margin and lower operating expenses supported an increase in operating income while earnings are also benefiting from a lower interest expense as the company continues to deleverage.

(source: Company IR)

Between operating segments, revenues in Animal Health increased by 0.5% to $817.5 million year over year while Dental internal declined by 0.8% to $501.1 million. The company uses an adjusted metric which adjusts for currency exchange and "changes in product selling relationships", noting that firm-wide internal sales increased by 0.4%. One of the challenges for the company has been competitive pressures in "consumables" market in both dental and animal health. These are typically animal food products and one-use items for dental offices. This category is the largest for Patterson, representing over 80% of net sales while equipment and software along with "value-added services" have been the growth drivers. Management made the following comments in the press release with an overall positive outlook.

“Our results in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 reflect the impact of our continued actions to drive improved profitability in our core business, as we delivered the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EPS growth” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Despite experiencing modest internal sales growth in the quarter, we drove improved profitability in both of our business segments through operational improvements, effective mix management and expense discipline. We are confident that the continued stabilization of our core business combined with the execution of our growth initiatives will enable Patterson to invest for the future and deliver enhanced value for our customers and shareholders.”

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Compared to GAAP EPS of $0.89 for fiscal 2019, Patterson is guiding for EPS in the range between $1.13 and $1.23, an increase of 32% at the midpoint. Notably, this is a revision higher compared to previous guidance of $0.99 to $1.09 issued during the fiscal Q4 release. Non-GAAP EPS target between $1.33 and $1.43, compares to the adjusted $1.40 for 2019, about flat year over year.

(source: Company IR)

The big question here is if the company has growth upside in a difficult industry environment. Patterson faces intense competition from other large players in each segment from Animal Health and Dental supplies. The company is betting on a combination of private label products along with specialty software for each industry. Here's what was said during the conference call in regards to growth initiatives.

Our team is focused on analytics and operational excellence. The increased productivity of our technical service team resulted in double-digit growth in our value-added services business within our Dental segment. Two examples of our initiatives to improve our mix include our growth in software and e-services as well as our continued focus on private label. Importantly, these improvements came across both our Dental and Animal Health segments. With respect specifically to software and e-services we succeeded in leveraging our strong installed base and relationships with third-party software vendors to provide these higher margin services to our customers, which help them more effectively manage their practice with data and important insights. In addition to providing value to our customers, these services are also highly accretive to our margin profile.

The point here is that despite the poor stock price performance over the past year, this hardly looks like a business in distress or fundamentally broken. The theme being maintaining the core business while pushing for higher margins.

PDCO Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In terms of valuation, PDCO is the prototypical value stock with a depressed stock price, high dividend yield, low growth, and corresponding low valuation multiples. We think the market is too bearish as recent trends have been more positive even as there are some weaknesses including a still relatively high debt position. Valuation multiples have undergone a contraction in recent years, as a function of weaker growth and lower earnings. Still, we think a current P/E ratio at 13.9x and EV to EBITDA multiple at 8.4x over the trailing twelve months represents better value following the large declines in the share price in recent years. Multiples are now below the company's own historical averages.

(PDCO valuation metrics. source: data by Ycharts/ table author)

Patterson's debt level grew over the past decade from about $525 million to reach $1 billion by 2016 when PDCO spent about $1.1 billion on the acquisition of Animal Health International Inc. which doubled the size of the business segment. Favorably, debt has trended lower in recent quarters reaching $718 million as of Q1 fiscal 2020, down from $1 billion as recently as fiscal 2018. The total long-term debt to EBITDA leverage ratio is now at 2.9x from 4.3x last year.

Data by YCharts

Underlying Free Cash Flow

The one valuation metric that stands out in red on the above table is the price to free cash flow which is undefined based on a negative number. We explain that this is based on an accounting quirk, even as the underlying cash flows are positive. Essentially, Patterson has carried a high value of accounts receivables on its balance sheet in recent years and one method of liquidity management is to sell the AR accounts through a securitization. Based on accounting rules, the effect is that cash flow from operations is reduced by this amount, as it reflects a change in working capital, but is balanced by an equal increase to cash flow from investing.

In the last quarter, the deferred consideration in securitized receivables appears on the cash flow statement as an "outflow" of $105.7 million, resulting in negative cash flow from operations at $45.2 million. Here is how management explains it on a conference call last year.

As a reminder, we put our new trade AR facility in place during the first quarter (of fiscal 2019) as a way to efficiently access working capital and used the proceeds to pay down higher interest debt. In addition to the proceeds from our AR facility, our year-to-date improvement in cash flow is also the result of our continued focus to decrease our net working capital and I am pleased to report that our net working capital numbers are favorable sequentially compared to the first quarter of this fiscal year as well as compared to the same period one-year ago. We believe there is more potential here for improvement in working capital, and we will remain diligent in our focus and efforts to continue this trend and free up additional cash to put to work in the business or return to shareholders.

If we consider "free cash flow" to be simplified as cash flow from operations minus capital investments - capex - you'll get a negative result for Patterson based on the cash flow statement numbers.

Data by YCharts

The point here is that free cash flow is not really negative, and some investors may be missing this aspect not looking deeper at the free cash flow dynamics. Indeed, instead of a negative free cash flow of $54 million in the last quarter, an adjusted amount of positive $52 million is how Patterson presents it which we agree more accurately reflects the underlying business in our opinion.

(source: Company IR)

PDCO Dividend

The implication here comes down to the coverage and safety of the company's dividend which represents a quarterly payout of $26 million. We believe the adjusted free cash flow coverage of ~2x the dividend in this last quarter combined with the company's outlook for improving free cash flow going forward offers a reassurance over the dividend's future. From the most recent fiscal Q1 conference call:

We’ve (had) a really nice cash flow quarter. Obviously, you have to take the negative operating activity and add in the deferred purchase price receivable, but when you do that and look at it in that context, we had about 21% growth in our really our cash flow and that’s not a sustainable (rate) number. I think that what you’re going to see is, as we improve our net income growth, I expect the cash flow there is some ability to generate cash flow above the net income growth, but over time you’ll see that moderate. We’re not doing anymore factoring of receivables. But I do think on an ongoing basis, yes, we are comfortable that we can, that we can fund our dividend. We think that’s a really nice sustainable piece of our cash allocation back to shareholders and our Board is extremely supportive of that as an ongoing initiative to continue to return cash to shareholders.

The dividend amount on a per share basis annualized to $1.04 represents a payout ratio of 75% on the current fiscal year management EPS guidance. The earnings payout ratio could trend lower towards 66% over the next two years based on published consensus estimates through 2021. Within the realm of "high-yield" dividend payers, these levels are reasonable considering the business has an otherwise stable to positive operating outlook with an expectation of firming profitability.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The concern here really comes down to the growth outlook and the ability of Patterson's management to at least stabilize the declining revenues in its "consumables" segment which fell by 1.2% y/y last quarter. Current year consensus estimates for total revenues of $5.6 billion this year represent an increase of just 0.75% year over year. The potential that this number underperforms to the downside could reinforce the ongoing bearish sentiment in the stock.

As mentioned, Patterson sees growth in its private label business and industry specialized software solutions as lifting margins in support of profitability, but it's unclear how much upside to organic growth firm-wide per year there is beyond a few percentage points. Risks beyond downside to economic growth is that the company missing targets and downward pricing pressures from competitors affecting margins, which should be the key monitoring point for investors.

Takeaway

Patterson Companies Inc. with a long history as a leader in the dental and animal health wholesale supply market has faced a challenging last couple of years given weak growth and margin pressures based on the competitive industry landscape. Recent trends including firming margins, improving cash flow, expectation of higher profitability, and a declining debt level suggests the company has stabilized its operating outlook. We rate shares of PDCO as a buy for the 6.1% dividend yield and valuation firmly in the value range. Our price target for the year ahead is $21.50, representing a 15.5x multiple on current year consensus EPS. The company has sufficient cash flows to support the dividend and has growth upside based on initiatives like its private label business and focus on industry specific software solutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.