Shell's Skepticism Regarding Macro Is Distressing

I have a neutral short-term sentiment on the stock, while I am also bullish in the longer term.

Executives' comments concerning the macro and the pace of a $25 billion buyback spooked investors, but their bearishness was short-lived.

On October 31, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), the prominent oil & gas behemoth, posted its 3Q results. While the figures showed signs of flattening, which was obviously not coincidental as we all have seen vertiginous gyrations of Brent this year, profit and revenue topped analysts' estimates. Yet, the CFO's comments on the timing of the $25 billion buyback program that pointed to much more profound issues spooked and demotivated the market, and the share price slipped.

The issue is that most investors (except for bears, surely) regard Shell's equity as a source of stable and predictable dividend income and remarks regarding the buyback and macro uncertainty fuel nervousness, so dismal share performance on October 31 was not coincidental or puzzling. To be precise, CFO Jessica Uhl said (see page 3 of the transcript) the following:

With the prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook, including refining and chemical margins at below mid-cycle levels, the ability to reduce gearing to 25% and completing the share buyback programme may take additional time.

Answering an analyst's question during the call, she also added that:

...the overall fundamentals around demand, there’s some uncertainty around supply response, but also the acceptance of risk in the market points to probably a lower outlook than perhaps we had in the first half of the year... in terms of the fundamentals of the sector and the outlook, it’s quite possible that we will not get to mid-cycle margins in the Refining sector and on the Chemicals sector...

The CFO's and CEO's somber comments on the macro provoked analysts' criticism as they were baffled no less than the market.

However, on November 1, the market changed its mind, and Shell reclaimed some erased gains; bearishness appeared to be impermanent.

Data by YCharts

It was also somewhat puzzling to me, as when I opened Shell's consolidated statements, I found out that its FCFE (net CFFO after capex and interest paid) had not been substantially pummelled in 9M 2019, and, most importantly, net CFFO had even climbed 3% higher despite the taxing environment.

In the article, I will take a more in-depth look at the Q3 report to figure out if Shell's results were too distressing or not and expound my overall impression.

A deeper look at financials

The pernicious effect of Brent volatility was a clear culprit of dwindled profit, as lower revenue has also taken a toll on margins. In Q3 2019, the average total production of the oil & gas mammoth decreased 1% to 3,563 kboepd (even amid ramp-ups of gas fields in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago); its YTD revenue plummeted 8.5% to $267,041 million compared with $291,930 million during the same period of 2018. LTM revenue has been the lowest since June 2018. Global liquids realized prices that dropped 18% compared to Q3 2018, weaker gas prices, narrowed refining, and chemicals margins were behind these lackluster figures.

For a broader context, another supermajor Total's (NYSE:TOT) Q3 2019 sales dropped 5.8% compared to Q3 2019 and were 12% weaker than in Q3 2018. Also, BP (BP) had not fared much better and reported a 6% reduction in total quarterly sales. Importantly, BP even turned IFRS net income negative, as far as impairment, an inevitable consequence of weaker energy priced and altered assumptions regarding the value of reserves, erased a substantial part of EBIT. Exxon Mobil (XOM), which posted its results on November 1, reported a 5.8% drop in total revenues.

Shell's segments delivered unequal results:

For instance, 9M adjusted net income (defined by the company as CCS earnings excluding identified items) of the Integrated Gas segment dropped 1% despite higher production (up 4% on the back of ramp-ups in Australia (e.g., Prelude FLNG) and Trinidad and Tobago). Upstream, which remains the bulwark of the supermajor with the highest capex among the segments, fared far worse and ended 9M 2019 with an 18.9% decline in adjusted earnings. Downstream was hammered by flattening of chemical margins; its earnings excluding identified items dropped 2% compared to 9M 2018.

IFRS EBIT of the group plunged to $27.6 billion, while EBIT margin was 7.6%. Importantly, Q3 consolidated IFRS net income nearly doubled compared to Q2 and reached $5,879 million, while LTM net income climbed to $20,468 million.

Cash Flow

While revenue and EBIT slipped, IFRS cash flow from operating activities even improved. Upon deeper inspection, Q3 net CFFO was spurred by a lower amount of taxes paid, as the company paid to governments only $1.5 billion compared to, for instance, $2.11 billion in Q2. Another inspiring matter is that LTM net CFFO margin even expanded slightly and reached 14.8%.

I suppose it is also worth adjusting the traditional ROTC using CFFO to figure out if the group uses its capital proficiently, in the most lucrative way possible, or not. According to my estimations, its cash flow-based ROTC (net CFFO/Total Capital) stands at 19.2%, which looks more than decent.

While net CFFO was generally resilient, divestments (e.g., the sale of 50% interest in the SASREF joint venture in the KSA to Saudi Aramco) also propped up inorganic FCF. Shell reported Q3 2019 FCF of $10.1 billion post-IFRS 16 and $9 billion pre-IFRS 16, which was bolstered by the Prelude FLNG offshore Australia and Appomattox in the Gulf of Mexico. This amount included CFFO and cash used in investing activities (e.g., divestments), but working capital was not factored in. I estimate its Q3 organic FCFE (net CFFO after cash capex and interest paid) to equal $5,172 million.

It is worth noting that Shell anticipates 2019 capex will be closer to the lower end of the $24 billion to $29 billion range; CFO Uhl said during the earnings call that:

... for the full year 2019, we will keep our spend around the lower end of the $24 billion to $29 billion cash capital range.

This is surely positive for FY19 FCF.

While FCFE and inorganic FCF remained well above zero, cash & cash equivalents on the balance sheet of the company have been decreasing since Q4 2018.

Author's creation. Data courtesy Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

The main culprits were its financing activities. More specifically, the firm repaid a record amount of net borrowings in Q3 2019, $7.18 billion, while in Q2 and Q1, it returned to debt investors only $2.8 billion and $1.53 billion, respectively. Cash outflows to cover the share repurchase program also reached a year high, and that is perhaps the key to understanding why Shell turned slightly less optimistic regarding the pace of the buyback.

After all, LTM inorganic FCFE adjusted for repayment of borrowings was still positive and equaled $6.4 billion, while organic FCFE was $671 million.

Financial position

The decline in commodity prices was not enough to crash the balance sheet, as Shell had already seen it before and was prepared for the downturn. On September 30, total debt stood at $88,924 million, while net debt (total debt less cash) equaled $73,507 million. So, 1.4x Net debt/EBITDA does not look risky at all, even despite the considerable reduction in C&CA and some additions to lease liabilities like the Elba LNG terminal in the US.

I should also touch upon gearing, the metric defined by Shell as net debt as a percentage of total capital, which now stands at 27.9%. On page 9 of the presentation, it was mentioned that gearing would likely remain above 25% during 2020 because of macro, equity movements, and lease recognition (IFRS 16 impact). This is surely not a piece of inspiring news.

Is Shell priced in line with peers?

In the peer group comprised of Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX) Total SA, and BP, Royal Dutch Shell does not look unambiguously undervalued. While its EV/EBITDA is close to the lower end, its EV/Production multiple is on par with XOM's. However, with the highest IFRS/GAAP ROTC in the group, the company looks slightly underappreciated.

Note: XOM and CVX metrics represent LTM EBITDA on June 30, 2019. Author's creation. Data were taken from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM and the companies' reports.

Final thoughts

Frankly, I reckon Shell's results were generally robust, especially considering the group had to grapple with headwinds like Brent gyrations during the quarter and the previous nine months.

However, with concerns regarding the reduction in gearing amid macro uncertainty and its consequences mentioned by the executives during the earnings call, dividend increases became blurrier, making the shares less attractive to income and dividend-focused investors. However, as the CEO clarified during the earnings call:

The $125 billion of shareholder distributions that we presented as an outlook for ‘21 to ‘25, that is still completely intact. There is no reason to change any message around that.

So, in the longer term, Shell's targets are still safe.

In sum, I have a neutral short-term sentiment on RDS.A and RDS.B, while I am also bullish in the longer term given the LNG portfolio of the supermajor and its substantial investments in renewable energy assets, which will definitely help it to navigate energy transition and offset the pernicious effect of the anticipated decline in demand for gasoline in the late 2030s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.