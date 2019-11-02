USA Oil Production By State Updated To August 2019

Texas production grew by 98 kb/d in August to 5,121 kb/d. The 98 kb/d represents 64% of the average monthly increase from June to August for all of US production.

By OVI

All data for this post is from the EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly

The charts below are primarily for the largest US oil producing states (>100 kb/d) and are updated to August 2019. If you are interested in additional states, let it be known.

Ron has asked if I would take over the monthly posts for USA oil production. I have tentatively agreed to do that. Let us all thank Ron for his work at tracking US production and for his insights. Ron will continue to monitor what's happening with US production and provide his comments. He is not going away.

This is my first post on US production by state. If you spot any errors, please let me know and I will try to fix them.

Listed above are the 10 states with production greater than 100 kb/d. These 10 account for 9,908 kb/d (80%) of total US production of 12,365 kb/d in August. Note that the GOM is not listed and its production increase of 469 kb/d is not shown.

This is a comparison of total US C + C production with on-shore L 48. Total US production grew by 599 kb/d from 11,766 kb/d in July to 12,365 kb/d in August. On-shore production grew by 195 kb/d from July 2019 to August 2019, primarily due to increasing production from LTO fields. Due to a Hurricane in July, GOM July production dropped and, as a result, total US production dropped significantly but rebounded to 12,365 kb/d in August. Comparing August to June, a more realistic comparison, the production increase was 305 kb/d or an average of 152.5 kb/d/mth.

For comparison purposes, above is US C+C production from the October Monthly Energy Review. Note the MER projected production of 12,374 kb/d (extra 9 kb/d) for August and 12,450kb/d for September. Also note it is projecting flat LTO production from August to September, last two red dots. I have also added the October STEO estimates for the L48. As can be seen, the MER estimates for August and September are very close to the STEO projections. This indicates that the MER has access to updated data that is more current as does the STEO.

North Dakota continues to increase production from the low of February 2019 of 1,310 kb/d to 1,443 kb/d in August, an increase of 113 kb/d over 5 months. The August increase was 28 kb/d. ND production is currently not showing any sign of rolling over.

Oklahoma seems to have run into some difficulties in continuing to increase its production. One year ago, Oklahoma had 139 rigs. As of August 2019, it was down to 84, a drop of 54 rigs. According to the Tahlequah Daily Press, apparently interest in developing petroleum resources in Oklahoma has dropped pretty significantly. Quoting from the article; "The state is competing against better oil and gas fields in other states and the Legislature has raised taxes on drillers by as much as $700 million, Warmington said. Comparatively, I always like to say our producers vote where they move their rigs, and they have voted by moving their rigs to other states," he said.

New Mexico has shown remarkable growth during 2018 and it is continuing in 2019. August growth was 43 kb/d.

Colorado oil production is the main beneficiary of the Niobrara LTO basin. However, production growth may be slowing. One year ago August, Colorado had 30 rigs operating, and as of August 2019, it was still 30 and production was down from the December 2018 high of 541 kb/d to 520 kb/d. Apparently, a new environmental regulation in Colorado has chilled investment in the state's oil and gas fields as companies grapple with how local officials will respond to a law giving them more power to restrict energy production.

Alaska production has a very seasonal variation and reaches its lowest production month typically in July but this year it may occur in August. Along with the yearly lows, Alaska has yearly peaks, associated with well maintenance. Recently, the question has been raised as to whether production will ever get back above 500 kb/d? A straight line through the 2017 to 2019 peaks shows a decline rate of 1,425 b/d/mth. This decline, which is best described as a "Net decline", is the difference between the natural decline in the field due to depletion and the addition of new wells. In the case of Alaska, the addition of new wells is not sufficient to overcome the decline from the older wells. Note that the drop in the lows from July 2016 to August 2019 is similar to the drop in the highs.

California is in steady decline.

The northern portion of the Niobrara LTO basin is situated in Wyoming. The sharp increase in Wyoming production is directly related to increased drilling in the Niobrara. One year ago August, Wyoming had 29 rigs operating and as of August 2019, it has increased to 36. We should expect to see increasing production.

Louisiana is currently in a steady decline. However, Louisiana oil and gas producers are investing in the Austin Chalk formation that might significantly boost the state's onshore production after decades of decline. The August increase of 15 kb/d raised production from 109 kb/d in July to 124 kb/d in August. We will need to wait a few more months to see if this increase is associated with drilling in the Austin Chalk.

Utah's increasing oil production starting in 2016 is related to the discovery of conventional oil fields. In 2004, the 100-million-barrel Covenant field was discovered in the central Utah. After reaching peak production of 109 kb/d in September 2018, Utah production may be entering a plateau period.

The GOM made a significant recovery from July's hurricane induced lost production to hit a new high of 2,006 kb/d. From August 2018, production increased from 1,920 kb/d to 2,006 kb/d in August 2019, an increase of 86 kb/d over on year. Can it continue?

I am going to make use of some of the info that SouthLaGeo posted last month regarding the GOM. He said it has many fields/assets that are operating that could be expanded. This makes it difficult to predict what will happen in the Gulf. The fields include Atlantis, Thunderhorse, Mad Dog, Perdido/Great White, Jack/St.Malo, Tahiti/CaesarTonga, Mars/Ursa/Olympus, Shenzi that account for about 1/2 of GOM production.

In addition, the Appomattox field started production in May 2019 and is expected to reach a production rate of 175 kb/d. It is not clear if its production is showing up in the August monthly data and accounts for the new high.

This chart shows total production from states whose production declined from January 2015 to January 2019, excluding Alaska. The decline appears to have slowed starting in 2017. A straight line estimate over the last two years indicates, a decline rate of 2,580 b/d/mth or approximately 30.96 kb/d/yr. Alaska peak production is declining at approximately 17.1 kb/d/yr. Combining the two gives a total annual decline of approximately 48 kb/d/yr for the states in decline. Note that the decline from LTO fields is considered to be a separate issue.

Above is a comparison of US C+C production according to the October STEO, DPR and LTO reports. The chart indicates that LTO production continues to power US oil output. According to the LTO report, over the last three months, LTO production has increased by 333 kb/d, or 111 kb/d/mth. Of that, the Permian contributed 248 kb/d, or 83 kb/d/mth. The current LTO trend is quite different from the flattening STEO projection going into 2020. The STEO is only showing growth 312 kb/d for the (L48-Gulf) for all of 2020 and an early sign of a peak in late 2020.

Above is the October STEO projection for production in the L48. The quadratic fit through the data indicates a peak around mid 2021. This chart will be updated around November 9 in the comments section to see whether the next STEO update continues to point to lower/slowing production going forward.

The last year when discoveries exceeded 20 B bbls was 2010, ~22 B bbls. Dicoveries update are in decline every since on this chart. In 2017, the US alone added 11.2 B bbls and Saudi Arabia added 29.8 B bbls, according to the BP annual report. However, these may be updated reserves in known fields, as opposed to new discoveries.

