Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) CEO Mark Rourke on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Steve Bindas

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, the company issued an earnings press release, which is available on the investor relations section of our website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary.

Also, there may be references to non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the special notes related to risks and uncertainties of forward-looking statements and the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release. Now I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Mark Rourke.

Mark Rourke

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Schneider call today. I will offer a few summary comments for the most recent quarter regarding core operations, and I will turn it over to Steve Bruffett for more specifics on the financials to include the first to final mile service offering shutdown status and the impairment of the for-sale tractor inventory that was booked in the truckload segment, as well as the remainder of 2019 forward commentary.

Schneider has three reporting segments, truckload, intermodal and logistics that all operate at considerable scale and serve a highly diversified customer base throughout North America. The commodities move range from general retail merchandise across multiple retail platforms, the highly specialized value-added services in bulk tanker and delivery, excuse me, and dedicated delivery configurations.

Therefore, we participate in and serve a wide cross-section of North America's economic engine. While the segments operate independently, we strongly leverage the commercial, operational and cost synergies between the segments. The environment in the quarter was very competitive with persistent oversupply of capacity across all three reporting segments. Condition continues so far in the fourth quarter, even as we are in the midst of peak season.

Through August, 2019 has lacked the typical seasonal patterns of capacity tightening due to things like spring, produce or summer beverage seasons. But starting in September and carrying into October, we have seen some seasonality and promotional volumes related to the traditional retail peak season, but they are well below the frothy conditions of last year. As context, in the most recent quarter, contract pricing is flat with the year ago in our large truckload for-hire network offering. However, overall price is down year-over-year, with spot price erosion and fewer promotional freight projects.

Intermodal delivered less order volume into a more difficult year-over-year comps. And intermodal new contract price renewals in the quarter were in the low-single-digit increase range. On the expense front, I am especially appreciative of the organizational wide focus on variable and indirect cost management. I want to recognize the good work of our professional driver, mechanic and operations staff, including our driver recruiting teams, for effectively lowering variable costs in the areas of fuel consumption, safe operations, and with process efficiency gains in maintenance and driver recruiting and onboarding.

We have reduced management overhead expenses throughout the year and the improvement in our cost position continues to be a significant focus as we set up the business favorably through 2020. In the truckload segment, our core operating ratio performance in the quarter, exclusive of all first to final mile impacts and the held-for-sale tractor impairment, sequentially improved 60 basis points to an 88.4% operating ratio compared to second quarter. While operating revenues excluding fuel surcharges were down 9% year-over-year, the variable contribution dollars associated with that revenue were down only 4% due to solid variable cost control.

The results within the truckload segment were achieved a bit differently in 2019 versus 2018, while the for-hire standard business is experiencing margin compression due to market oversupply of capacity along with less favorable contract renewals and spot prices than a year ago.

The work of reshaping the dedicated portfolio benefited our operating margin performance in the quarter. We had an excellent quarter in delivering value to our dedicated customer base and the new business sales pipeline remains robust. For the intermodal segment, Q3 was a quarter of holding market share versus growing share. Our order volume decreased 4% year-over-year and the domestic intermodal market that we estimate contracted 5% over the same period in 2018.

Each month of the quarter was fairly consistent from an order-per-day volume standpoint versus a year ago when volume strength built throughout the quarter. Revenue per order did improve 4% year-over-year and, as mentioned, the limited contract renewals in the quarter remained positive in the low-single-digit range. Intermodal operating ratio was 89.9% for the quarter compared to our annual long-term target range of between 88% and 90%. Lower order volumes and higher rail purchase transportation costs were the primary contributors to the 410 basis points of operating ratio contraction from last year's record Q3 performance.

Recent new business wins that will be implemented in Q4 and after the first of the year indicate we should return to above market growth rates. And finally, our brokerage service offering competed effectively in a difficult market by growing order volume 11% year-over-year, but a lower, but at a lower gross margin per order, largely contributing to the segment's 60 basis points of year-over-year reduction in operating ratio to 95.8%.

However, the focus on cost efficiency and process automation, in part, contributed to a 20-basis-point margin expansion sequentially from the second quarter of '19. Our carrier platform automation investments were extended into select third-party platforms to specifically target and meet the micro carriers where they are already connected.

The effort expands our carrier reach, lowers our cost of capacity acquisition and serves as a complement to our direct channel of load my truck carrier applications. I'll now turn it over to Steve for his commentary.

Steve Bruffett

Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone. There was a lot of activity in our third-quarter financial results that might seem to be noisy and unrelated. However, there was a common theme to these activities, which included the shutdown of the first to final mile service offering, the asset impairment of a group of tractors held for sale and numerous cost reduction initiatives. The overarching theme is one of organizational focus in preparing the company for 2020 and beyond.

From my perspective, we're already seeing the benefit of that focus in the day to day execution within our truckload segment that Mark discussed earlier. Regarding the first to final mile shutdown, we recorded a $50.4 million charge in our truckload segment, which is at the lower end of our guided range of 50 million to 75 million. These charges are shown on the restructuring charges line of our consolidated income statement. This initial estimate of the charges will be refined over the next few quarters. In addition, the operational losses for first to final mile in the third quarter were in line with our guidance of $9 million.

Moving now to the $11.5 million asset impairment of equipment held for sale that was also recorded in our truckload segment. We typically sell our used equipment quite effectively through retail channels, but given the volume of tractors that we needed to sell this year, which was compounded by the first to final mile shutdown, it became impractical to solely utilize the retail channel. As such, we reached an agreement in the third quarter with a channel partner for a fourth quarter block sale of tractors which will help us get our used tractor inventory closer to our normal parameters by year-end.

This impairment charge is included in the operating supplies and expenses line of our consolidated income statement. Regarding our segment results, Mark addressed our primary reporting segments, so I'll comment on the other segment, which had a $6.5 million of income in the third quarter compared to $5.6 million loss in last year's third quarter.

So similar to 2019's second quarter, the primary reason for the variance was incentive compensation accruals for all associates who are not directly in our operating segments. To provide further context, if we hit 100% of our targets in a given year, the accruals for incentive pay would be approximately $25 million annually. However, given our over achievement relative to our financial targets in 2018 and a sizable under achievement relative to 2019's targets, there's a larger than normal year-over-year variance.

Looking forward, and assuming 100% achievement of our financial targets, next year will have approximately 20 million more expense for incentive compensation than 2019. When you put all these factors together with our core operational results, our consolidated earnings per share for the third quarter were $0.11. Adjusted for first to final mile shutdown charges, EPS was $0.32, and that includes the $11.5 million impairment charge.

Looking ahead, the nearest upcoming item is the November 2019 repayment of a $40 million note, we also have an additional $55 million of notes maturing in 2020 that we currently expect to repay. Our full-year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS guidance has been updated to a range of $1.24 to $1.30 per share. Compared to the midpoint of our prior guidance, this reflects a $0.07 decline, the majority of which reflects the impairment charge taken in the third quarter. Our guidance for 2019 net CapEx has been slightly adjusted to approximately 310 million, down from the prior guide of 325.

The primary reason for the change is increased proceeds from the disposition of equipment. We also expect our full-year 2019 effective tax rate to be approximately 25.7%. And to wrap up my comments, we've taken a series of actions this year to focus the organization and leverage our core strengths. We're well positioned as we finish out 2019 and plan ahead for 2020.

With that, we'll open up the call for your questions.

Ravi Shanker

Mark, if we can dust off your trusty crystal ball and try and get a very early read on 2020, again, obviously there are uncertainty on the demand side, maybe a few more explicit catalysts in the supply side. What do you think next year looks like, specifically from a rates perspective for the industry and for you guys?

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

We got ELD final conversion. We expect a hair follicle ruling. And as we mentioned, maybe against the backdrop of economic trade discord and a little bit uncertainty. But, and so to put all that together, I think we're just a little, we're following and watching many of those things but haven't taken a public position yet on those. But I am encouraged that there is a bit more tension around the supply side than we experienced in 2019.

Ravi Shanker

Ravi Shanker

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Ravi Shanker

Ravi Shanker

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Chris Wetherbee

Maybe just to pick up on that last point, Steve, if we could go through maybe some of the items just to make sure that it's clear? So from a first to final mile perspective, I believe the impact on 2019 was about $0.15. And I think this impairment on the tractors is roughly $0.05. So when we think about the 2019 guidance that's updated to $1.24 to $1.30, there's about, am I right that there's about $0.20 or so of sort of impacts on that number that likely will not recur when we think about 2020? I just want to make sure I understand the setup going into next year?

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

As we go through pockets like this, there may be some modest losses on disposition that we could incur in the first couple of quarters of 2020. I don't know that yet. But it is a soft patch in the used equipment market that those things tend to come and go. So it's a little difficult to say what that part will look like. But to your point, yes, we've removed, we don't, won't incur the $35 million-or-so of pre-tax losses that we incurred at first to final mile, that won't repeat in 2020.

I just spoke to the current view on the asset impairment situation in 2020. And at the same time, in my earlier comments, just trying to make it clear, yes, we have those tailwinds for us as we go into 2020. There is this incentive comp thing that I was trying to size up for people so that they can plan for that accordingly as well.

Chris Wetherbee

Chris Wetherbee

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Chris Wetherbee

Chris Wetherbee

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

So yes, we feel well-positioned. I think that we're performing reasonably well still here in the fourth quarter as we sit here about to enter November. And like I said, just like how we're positioned in the Truckload segment the -- Mark, in his earlier comments, mentioned the progress on the dedicated side of the business, and I think that's an important contributor, along with all the cost initiatives and just day-to-day revenue management and operational execution.

Ben Hartford

Ben Hartford

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

And don't really have any other kind of reshaping to do anywhere across the Truckload portfolio. We really do like some of our specialized performing assets, particularly in the tanker division and would look for other opportunities there, both organically and potentially acquisitively, because we believe there's some real leverage of what we're good at there and the market that we can serve and grow into. So those would probably be the 2 primary growth vehicles. I wouldn't see us, at this juncture, putting a lot of growth into the for-hire network. It would be more in those specialty areas.

Ben Hartford

Ben Hartford

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

We got a little bit of a truncated peak season here with where the holidays land, but we feel we're well positioned to take advantage of what we'll be in a position to take advantage of. The question is how much we'll be there to do that. And we would expect that we're in really good fighting shape as we go into 2020, taking the painful learnings of coming into 2019.

Jack Atkins

Jack Atkins

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Jack Atkins

Jack Atkins

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Jack Atkins

Jack Atkins

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Bascome Majors

Bascome Majors

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

We put, first and foremost, priority on organic and tech investments and then go from there. Specifically to would we do a share repurchase, we've evaluated it several times as we've gone through our public venture here since 2017. So far, we've leaned on the side of letting our public float increase gradually as we've gone through time. So it's not to have too limited liquidity in the stock. It's a conversation that we revisit periodically. The dividend itself is something that we consider at least annually as to what the level of our quarterly dividend should be. And we'll continue to evaluate that. So it's on the radar screen as well.

And I wouldn't rule out at some point in time, it's certainly not pending. But special dividend is on our checklist of things that we periodically review, so all those things are in play as well as the potential for some form of acquisitive activity. So we feel well positioned. We have a strong balance sheet. We've looked to deploy that over the course of time, and we don't want to rush into something just because we have a strong balance sheet.

Bascome Majors

Bascome Majors

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Tom Wadewitz

Tom Wadewitz

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

So again, I would concur with Steve's earlier comments that this is, at this juncture, in our view, more supply driven than demand-driven is what's drove the imbalance but at least encouraging that we're seeing some of the typical things that we would expect to see. And because we play on the truck side, the intermodal side, we get, I think, a fairly decent view into that. But I don't want to overstate the, I don't want to be interpreted as overstating the effect of seasonality. But the fact that it's here in some way, shape or form, has been a unique fact in 2019. And as it relates to the insurance piece, Steve, why don't you…

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Tom Wadewitz

Tom Wadewitz

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Brian Ossenbeck

Brian Ossenbeck

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

As it relates to maybe some of the inflationary areas, as we've communicated, it's a sensitive are to talk about since we're not really in a position to talk about contractual terms. But we do recognize that our rail purchase transportation costs do reflect, over time, the market, both up and down for both participants. So we would expect we are perhaps at the high end, at the peak side of that presently, and that as market rates have rationalized a bit over the last couple of quarters that we would start to see some relief on that end of the income statement. That all plays out based upon how the whole market goes, but we would see we're on the higher end of that presently.

Brian Ossenbeck

Brian Ossenbeck

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Allison Landry

Allison Landry

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Allison Landry

Allison Landry

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Allison Landry

Allison Landry

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

And automation and taking some of the cost out of that process is a key element of our future, not that we believe that it'll be completely a touchless world, but there are things that we are seeing promise on and we're going to continue to invest there. And we've had some recent announcements with some other partners of how we've done that. But it's been a difficult year. But the team has responded well and we have a great opportunity to collaborate not only with logistics, but with the other services across the portfolio and bring some unique solutions to folks. And what that's really had to do is sharpen our saw on those type of items as well, to leverage the entire strength of the organization against commercial opportunities, whether they be in brokerage or other parts of the business.

David Ross

David Ross

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

David Ross

David Ross

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

David Ross

David Ross

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

And so you have this kind of double lift effect when you do both of those. And so as we've been talking, it's a little bit masked because in our metrics because we've had to go through the attrition and replace the tractor count in more favorable value-added services to customers. And generally, those mean, as opposed to one large or one at 100 trucks, or it might be five smaller ones at 20 trucks.

And so the commercial traction has been very, very positive, and the number of new start-ups has been very strong. But we've replaced large operations in general with much smaller ones, which is exactly at the heart of our strategy. It's more intimate to the customer. It's more specific to, in general, some special solutions, and that's where we see our growth opportunity.

Scott Group

Scott Group

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Scott Group

Scott Group

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Scott Group

Scott Group

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Ken Hoexter

Ken Hoexter

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Ken Hoexter

Ken Hoexter

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Ken Hoexter

Ken Hoexter

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Mark Rourke

Mark Rourke

Ken Hoexter

Ken Hoexter

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

Ken Hoexter

Ken Hoexter

Steve Bruffett

Steve Bruffett

