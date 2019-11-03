Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) (LNDNF) CEO Alexandre Schneiter on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward Westropp - VP, IR

Alexandre Schneiter - President, CEO and Director

Teitur Poulsen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alwyn Thomas - Exane BNP Paribas

Michael Alsford - Citi

Yoann Charenton - Societe Generale

James Hosie - Barclays

Chilukuru Sasikanth - Morgan Stanley

Anders Holte - Kepler Cheuvreux

Duncan Milligan - Goldman Sachs

Al Stanton - RBC

Matthew Smith - Bank of America

Thanks. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining the Lundin Petroleum Q3 Results Presentation. We'll follow the normal course Alex Schneiter will talk through the highlights and the operations. And then he'll hand over to Teitur to talk through the numbers. And there will be a Q&A session at the end.

So, Alex, I'll hand over to you to start.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes. Thank you, Ed and good morning everybody and let me get straight into it.

So starting with the first nine month and the highlights, again very pleased with the results both on the nine month and the Q3, with production above guidance we posted for the first nine months 79,000 barrels oil per day. And as you see the Q3 actual was actually close to 83,000 which is really the upper end of our guidance. So very, very good performance from our Norwegian team on the production side

On the operating cost, we continue to have leading operating cost posting USD4.31 per boe and with the Q3 actual actually below USD4. So very pleased with the efficiency and the cost in terms of operating cost. Free cash flow, you've seen a large number and Teitur will give more colors on this. We in excess of 1.1 billion, that numbers were very much affected also and the cash received from the closing of the sale of 2.6% equity in Johan Sverdrup, but I will let Teitur go in more details.

And of course, the big news, which is post Q3 was the first all in Johan Sverdrup, which came ahead of schedule on the 5th of October. And so far very pleased with the performance of Johan Sverdrup both in terms of ramp up and also plant stability. So very pleased with Johan Sverdrup.

On organic growth, we continue to be very active and busy. We have four project on the way and I will say a few more words later on the later slides. This year we posted five discoveries, but - and we continue to be very active with three new wells to drill this year, very interesting wells. And next year we are anticipating to also a very active exploration program.

The five discovery is fair to say were small discoveries and but I still believe the Norwegian Continental Shelf has got tremendous potential. And I - if we continue on that path with active organic growth, I'm convinced we will be able to find new resources and some sizable resources.

You also have seen in - last Monday, we posted our press release that we have made a decision to full electrification of Edvard Grieg. Lundin - this is sanctioned and the plan is that Edvard Grieg will be fully electrified by the time Johan Sverdrup reaches Phase 2 at the end of 2022.

That means, that Edvard Grieg carbon footprint will go below 1 kilogram of CO2 emission per barrel produced from 2022. So very, very good position to be in particularly on the back of Johan Sverdrup also. And of course HSE performance, our team in Norway continues to do an excellent job and we've seen excellent performance on that level also too.

The second slide on production, I think I will focus on three items. One of them already mentioned, Q3 we are above the upper range of the guidance at close to 83,000 barrels of equivalent per day.

Most importantly, we're increasing the full-year guidance to 90-95 from what used to be 75 to 95, so a midpoint of 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to now a midpoint of 92.5. This is driven really by three items. Number one is the Edvard Grieg continued out performance.

Number two, it's Johan Sverdrup coming ahead of schedule and number three is the improved or excellent ramp-up of the pre-drilled well in Johan Sverdrup. And then finally, this is the 17th quarter in a row that we're delivering at or above expectation. So, really a tremendous job from the team both here in Geneva and in Norway.

Moving to the next slide, this is something we've always been focusing and it is true we are industry-leading operating in terms of operating performance. This is really driven by four items. Number one is production efficiency, so the facilities and we've seen an excellent performance on Edvard Grieg with 98% and also from our friends in AkerBP and Alvheim had 97%. These are simply very, very good numbers.

Moving from production efficiency, the second item is the operating cost. As I mentioned 4.31 for the quarter and we're maintaining the full guidance at 4.25 for the full year. So really industry leading operating cost, a third about of what we see in the North Sea in average.

Third item is obviously carbon intensity and Edvard Grieg despite being run by turbines today has posted less than 5 kilogram of CO2 emission per barrel produced. This is a quarter of world average and as you know by going full electrification by 2022, we're going to further reduce this number. So very pleased also with the carbon intensity on Edvard Grieg.

And finally the fourth item as there is no good business with our good HSE performance and we had zero material incident. So overall really, really pleased with the overall efficiency in the operating performance.

Moving to the aspects themselves, starting with Edvard Grieg. Of course, the key for us in Edvard Grieg is to maintain the facility full for as long as possible. On the previous quarter, we've told you that we've increased plateau production through the end of 2022.

And so we maintain obviously that guidance start in Edvard Grieg we see the performance continue to exceed expectation. This is very much driven, but still very limited water production. And we also see we have now confirmed the infill drilling program, which has been sanctioned by our partners and we'll be drilling our first infill wells in mid 2020.

So Edvard Grieg itself has grown on us from what used to be 186 million barrels of oil fill to today exceeding 300 million. So a simple extraordinary story for Edvard Grieg. The next step is obviously continue to grow and maintain the facility full for as long as possible. This leads me to the area growth opportunities. As you know, we are now in execution phase of Solveig Phase 1 and Rolvsnes extended well test both of them will be tied back to the Edvard Grieg platform.

We've seen also successes this year around the Edvard Grieg area. We've seen the Jorvik, Tellus East discoveries, which are certainly one of the potential infill drilling candidate for next year. We've seen also an appraisal success for Lille Prinsen which is a small field north of Edvard Grieg and a potential tieback and obviously the basement play Goddo, which also will be tested indirectly through robustness when we have the extended well test. So all this, we have extended the plateau production to end of 2022 and very much driven by Edvard Grieg outperformance and the tieback Solveig and Rolvsnes.

I guess my message really is that, we - there is more to do in the area. We haven't seen the end of it and we will continue to explore and with further exploration, further success, further tieback and also potentially increasing the 3P into 2P, we will see potentially further extension on Edvard Grieg.

The next slides, it really shows you the potential infill drilling candidates. We have three firm infill wells, rig is contracted, which will add 18 million barrels of oil equivalent. And with very, very good economics and breakeven at about $25 per barrel.

And as I mentioned, the ultimate is that, we've increased our reserves 2P reserves in Edvard Grieg to what it used to be 186, today standing 286 and we forecast the reserves in Edvard Grieg to exceed 300 million by year-end, by the time we have usual year certification process.

On the projects at Solveig and Rolvsnes, I would say, first of all, that the progress is according to plan and budget. Today the status is that Solveig is about in excess of 10% complete and Rolvsnes is in excess of 15%. And first oil in Solveig anticipated on the first quarter of 2021 and Rolvsnes to follow thereafter. So overall we are on track and the project is on track to achieve first oil in 2021.

The next slide is what was announced on Monday. And I think these slides really summarizes what the industry can do as it - at its best. As you know, Johan Sverdrup is fully electrified using onshore power, mainly coming from renewable. If we made a decision to extend this by the time Phase II is reaching Johan Sverdrup and fully electrified Edvard Grieg.

And that is full electrification or partial electrification, we continue to the nearby fields. So this obviously leads to absolutely fantastic track record, when it comes to carbon footprint.

If you compare it to the world, we will be about 20 times lower than the world average and both Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg will post emission of CO2 per barrel produced or less than a kilogram. And it's really phenomenal and it's really shows what our industry can do by being innovative and using new technology. And is even more so when you know that most of this energy comes from renewable mainly hydropower in Norway.

So very pleased with the - with this involvement in the development. It's also fair to say it's a very good business case. We see that electricity increases up time. We also reduce our CO2 taxes and of course reduce our emissions - carbon emission per barrel produced.

Moving on the you've seen that Lundin for the first time in it's history is investing into renewable. I would say this is not something new, it's just a logical step. First of all, obviously through technology electrification we've managed to reduce our carbon footprint dramatically. And the investments in renewable really is to offset and replace the energy we're using offshore.

So we invested in the what we call the Leikanger Hydropower investment. Lundin acquired 50% interest and the remaining 50% is operated by Sognekraft. As I said, the main purpose is to offset non-renewable part of the electricity.

We're using offshore about 65% is from the renewable sources and the remaining 35% is from non-renewable sources. So, our aim is to offset those non-renewable and also replace what we're consuming offshore. And this is really part of our strategy to maintain and become one of the most efficient oil and gas producing company offshore.

Moving on to the next asset Alvheim. I think fair to say AkerBP continues to do an excellent job. We've seen two main things happening in Alvheim. First of all three infill drilling, we've been able to reduce the decline the production of the field in Alvheim. And secondly, we've seen new discoveries made particularly in what we call the Frosk area and we are just actually putting production - the Frosk discovery and which is currently tied back to the Alvheim vessel.

So overall, really I would say Alvheim continued to exceed expectation and a great range from our friend of AkerBP operating in this field and despite the fact that the field is relatively mature, we continue to have relatively low operating cost per barrel produced.

Moving on to Johan Sverdrup. I think this slide and all these figures are you - very well familiar with those figures, sales 2.2 billion to 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. And of course I will not go into the details of all these other figures which you are well aware of. But most importantly, we came on stream on 5th of October and since we came on stream, the ramp-up has been better than anticipated.

Today, the field is exceeding to 1000 barrels per day and we anticipate to have eight wells up and running by the end of the month end of November. But that time 80% of Phase 1 production should be achieved and the remaining 20% to reach 440,000 will be achieved by the drilling of two to four new wells which will be reached by mid-year of next year.

Also in terms of OpEx, record low OpEx at below $2 per barrel. And also very record low carbon footprint at below one-kilogram per CO2 per barrel produced. So really Alvheim has done a phenomenal job and Johan Sverdrup will continue to be a simply phenomenal field.

The next slide is, it's actually a summary of what I just mentioned. We are currently producing from five wells exceeding 200,000 barrels of oil per day. We anticipate the eight wells as I mentioned by the second half of November, by then we will be at 80% of plateau production. And then we anticipate 2 to 4 wells to reach full plateau.

Now we will see - we will have a better idea towards year-end or beginning of next year in terms of the productivity of these wells and we will have a better idea of the necessity to drill 2 or 4 wells to each plateau.

But overall very pleased with the progress and very pleased with the work that Equinor is doing offshore on this phenomenal field. On the next slides. This is a summary of the pipeline on new projects, as I mentioned 4 projects that have been committed, were sanctioned, Solveig with first oil in 2021, early 2021. Rolvsnes, the basement play the extended well test which will come on stream on the second quarter of 2021.

Edvard Grieg as I mentioned the infill drilling has been sanctioned and we will be starting drilling in mid of 2020. And Frosk area, the first production first well to be put on stream, which is currently producing in excess of 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, so also very pleased with that.

And beyond that, we have four other projects, which are on the pipeline, which were currently at different stage of maturity or the appraisal or moving towards commerciality or trying to establish commerciality.

Moving on to the last, my last slide before I hand over to Teitur. This is on the organic growth. We had a very busy year overall. We drilled 15 wells, 5 discovery we made and 2 appraisal successes. I would say that is good what is perhaps less exciting is that the reserves, the net resources addition were relatively small 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil equivalent. But I remain very confident that if we continue to have good level of activities, we will eventually find larger discoveries.

The Norwegian Continental Shelf still remains an extraordinary place to explore and we will be busy in pretty much from north - the northern area of the NCS to the southern area of NCS. And this year alone, we still have three really interesting well to drill, targeting significant resources.

And next year we will be more explicit during the Capital Market Day, that we will continue to have some of the busiest ever years in exploration for the company. So overall, I remain confident that the organic growth is very much alive and we will succeed.

So with this, I'll hand over to Teitur on the more financial side. So over to you, Teitur.

Teitur Poulsen

Okay, thank you very much, Alex and good morning everybody.

So we will start here with our normal format of showing the key financial highlights for the quarter and also for the first nine months. And as Alex said already, the operational performance has been exceptional again in the third quarter, actually having a production efficiency of 100% on Edvard Grieg in the third quarter and close to 96% on Alvheim. So that is obviously driven production numbers to above upper end of our guidance of 82,700 BOE per day for the quarter and 79,200 for the first nine months.

Oil prices were somewhat volatile during the third quarter, but we averaged $62 Brent and I will come back on a later slide to benchmark that against our realized prices performed against that. And as Alex said on operating costs, again industry leading metric for us below $4 for the quarter and $4.31 for the first nine months. And we will retain the full-year guidance at $4.25 as has been our guidance throughout the year.

Operating cash flow EBITDA also very strong $380 million for the quarter on operating cash flow and 411 on EBITDA and over 1.1 billion of operating cash flow for the nine months and over 1.2 billion on EBITDA generation, both of those numbers exclude any of the gains from the JS sale.

Free cash flow as Alex mentioned in his opening slide, over $1.1 billion for the first nine months. We will come back on that, but that's obviously, significantly impacted by the proceeds from the 2.6% sale of Johan Sverdrup, which completed at the end of August. And a similar impact in third quarter alone of $950 million.

Net results for the quarter up $520 million post tax and $670 million for the first nine months post tax. And we will introduce now our new reporting metric, which we call adjusted net results.

This is to try to better reflect the actual operational performance of the portfolio, where we strip out one-off items such as FX and asset sale. And on that metric, we had $45 million for the quarter of net profit and $174 million for the first nine months.

Flipping to the next slide and just looking at operating cash flow and EBITDA compared to the same period last year. If we start off on the nine months, as you can see here, we are down 16% on EBITDA compared to the nine months last year and down 18% on operating cash flow.

And that's really been driven by two main items as you see in the table above the graphs, realized oil prices are down 11% for the same period compared to the same period last year and sales barrels are not to be confused with produced barrels, but the sales barrels were 79,900 for the nine months this year compared to 82,100 for the nine months last year. So that's a drop of 3%.

And you will also see on current taxes for the operating cash flow metric that those current tax charges in the income statement are higher in the nine months. This year since the same period last year, we still have some tax losses available on the corporation tax in Norway whereas none of those were available for the nine months this year.

And looking at the third quarter, very similar drivers of course, realized oil prices down close to 20% for the base compared to the same quarter last year, whilst sales volumes up 10%. We were over lifted as we pre-announced to the market, so we lifted 85,000 barrels oil equivalent for the quarter compared to 77,300 barrels oil per day lifted into quarter last year. So that drove EBITDA down 14% and operating cash flow was down 13%.

Then looking at the next slide and touching upon the free cash flow generation, which is a key metric that we report against. And you can see here very healthy free cash flow increases compared to the nine months. Last year 128% up, but obviously a big chunk of that has been driven by the sale of Johan Sverdrup where we received net proceeds of $959 million from Equinor at the end of August. And that was made up of $910 million, which was the sale consideration with effective date of 1st January.

We then received some interest on that consideration from 1st of January and also some repayment of CapEx, since we've been funding 22.6% of CapEx after completion at the end of August. So Statoil repaid us some of that 2.6% of that, which meant we received $41 million repayment of CapEx we had laid out. And then some working capital adjustments as well, so in total $959 million.

So if you strip out the impact from the JS sale, we still generated close to $160 million of organic free cash flow, if you like for the first nine months. And that also includes our working capital build up of close to $16 million for the nine months. So if you exclude working capital build up, it would be around about $215 million of free cash flow generation for the nine months. And a similar story for third quarter, again impacted heavily by the JS sale.

So if you strip that out, we were negative free cash flow of around about $8 million excluding the Johan Sverdrup sale proceeds. But again in the third quarter, we also had a big working capital build of $93 million. So if you ignore working capital movements, the organic free cash flow in the quarter was around about $85 million.

And then looking at net results and also the adjusted net results, I introduced in my opening slide. So looking just at the face of the income statement, which are the bars you see here, you can see that net results is going from - for the nine months from 323 million, up to 670 million. And again that was impacted by the accounting gain we booked on the sale of Johan Sverdrup, which we pre-announced to the market was $757 million.

But if we adjust - if you look at the adjusted net result, whereby we would adjust for the gain on Johan Sverdrup as you can see in the text box there. And also adjusting for the FX loss most of which is non-cash and relates to a revaluation of intercompany loan balances of $237 million.

And also the loan modification charge, which we are unwinding as a result of the loan gain we booked in the second quarter last year, when we amended the terms on the RBL. And the tax effects from all of the above, then we get on adjusted net result of $174 million compared to on the same metric for the nine months last year $220 million, so a drop of 21%.

So fundamentally that's then driven by lower oil price realization and also lower sales volumes and also higher exploration costs expensed in the nine months this year compared to last year. And we do the same exercise then for the third quarter. We posted $520 million including the gain from JS sale for the third quarter.

But if you again do the same netting out to get on adjusted net result, we reported $45 million, which is a 40% drop compared to an adjusted net result for the third quarter last year, driven again by lower oil price realization and also higher exploration costs and also generally some higher finance costs relating to the share redemption transaction that we executed at the end of or beginning of August during the quarter.

So then looking at oil price realization, the way you read this graph is that the top of the bar is the oil price realization that we achieved during the quarter. And you can see here what we achieved was $61.44 in the third quarter. So slightly less than the average Brent price for the quarter of $62 a barrel. And that was mainly relating to the timing of our lifting. So whenever we do a lifting, the pricing is the five day average after that lifting.

So you're somewhat depended upon what - what the Brent price does over those five days. And we - the timing of our liftings has been less than optimal when you compare to the previous two quarters when we actually achieved on oil price above the Brent price.

But despite that sort of timing issue, we still achieved good premium on the ground, the blend and also the Alvheim blend for our liftings. So again, on average, we had a premium to Brent for the liftings that we did in the quarter. And then the blended oil and gas price. Gas prices have been very weak in Europe in particular. So, whilst we don't produce a lot of gas, but when you blend that in the BOE equivalent price we achieved for the quarter was $57.65.

And then looking at our operating cost in the normal format that we tend to present is in. You can see that the base OpEx continues to be extremely stable, so our operating team in Norway is doing a great job on keeping these costs in check. I guess the big moving part here has been that we had very low OpEx projects during the quarter.

In the first and second quarter of the year, we had certain maintenance done on our turbines in Edvard Grieg, which drove off that cost. But during the third quarter, as you can see here that has been kept as an absolute minimum, which is also why we achieved close to 100% production efficiency on Edvard Grieg for the quarter.

Tariff and transportation - sorry tariff and transportation costs are slightly up and that's really driven by how we sell the Alvheim cargoes in particular, depending on whether we sell free on board or delivered to the customers and when we deliver the cargoes to the customers, we are obviously picking up the transportation element of such a delivery.

And that is what's driving up slightly the tariff and transportation costs in this quarter compared to previous quarters. But a flip side to that is of course that we are also achieving a higher realized price on the Alvheim cargoes, because it's delivered safe.

Then going to the next slide and looking at tax. So when you look at the income - face of the income statement, we have reported a relatively low effective tax rate of $46 per share. And that has mainly been driven by the fact that the accounting gain on Johan Sverdrup that we recognized in the third quarter of $757 million is a post-tax accounting gain.

So there is no impact on our income tax charge from that sale. And that's been somewhat offset by the FX loss of $237 million, which also is mostly non-tax. So when you blend those two items into the pre-tax numbers and you don't have any impact on the income tax element of it, then the effective tax rate turns out at 46%.

But then looking at the adjusted results that we report, when we net out the JS sale and also the FX impact and the unwinding of the loan gain we posted last year, then you can see that we get on tax rate - an adjusted tax rate of 77%, which is roughly in line with what you would expect with most of the tax generation being in Norway at 78% tax - effective tax rate.

I think it's also worth highlighting here that in terms of our tax instalments in Norway, what you should expect during the fourth quarter is two tax instalments of NOK117 per instalment, NOK340 million of tax instalment relating to our 2019 current tax, thus around about $37 million on current exchange rate.

And in addition to that in the fourth quarter, we are also due to pay a catch up tax instalment relating to our 2018 current tax of around about $55 million. So you will see in our cash flow statement for the fourth quarter a somewhat increased cash tax payment element.

And then for the first half of 2020, we expect to do for the three tax instalments relating to our 2019 tax due and those three instalments will amount to around about NOK510 million or around above $57 million during the first half next year

And we also expect during the fourth quarter this year to be running out of tax losses on the special petroleum tax element in Norway. And therefore on the income statement for the fourth quarter you should expect somewhat higher current tax charge compared to the previous three quarters we've seen this year

Then looking at the cash flow generation for the first nine months. The cash flow from operating activities came in at just below $1,985 million and the cash flow on investing activities at $826 million. So that generated organic free cash flow as I touched upon earlier of close to $160 million, which includes our working capital build of close to $60 million. So adjusting for that, as I said, it will be close to $216 million of organic cash flow generation.

And here you see the impact on the JS sale of $959 million as I mentioned earlier. And to fund our share redemption scheme that we did during August, we drew additional debt of $682 million for the first nine months. And we paid out dividends of $250 million for the first nine months, which is effectively two quarterly payments.

And here you see the share redemption, the 16% cancellation of shares of just over $1.5 billion of share buyback effectively, leading to a cash build for the nine months of $29 million. And in terms of liquidity for the company still at very healthy levels. Our net debt, it was just below $4.1 billion at the end of the third quarter and we have credit lines in place of $5 billion, so that leaves a headroom of close to $1 billion of available liquidity for the company.

Then on guidance as you've seen in the report this morning and as Alex mentioned, we are upping the production guidance now to 90,000 to 95,000 barrels for the full year. OpEx as I said earlier will be retained at $4.25. And we are reducing our CapEx guidance again down to $730 million from the previous guidance of $785 million. This further reduction in CapEx is driven by two things really one is phasing - some phasing on the Solveig and Rolvsnes and the Johan Sverdrup projects.

And also some further FX savings given the continued weaker NOK, a lot of our CapEx is NOK denominated. So looking at the saving from 785 down to 730, roughly one-third of that is FX related saving and two-thirds is relates to phasing, where those costs will then go into 2020. And our E&A expenditure has been retained at $325 million, which also was the guidance we issued at our second quarter release.

My final slide is just a recap on our dividend policy. As you know, we have committed to a dividend of $1.48 per share, as per the AGM in March this year. And as you can see in this table, we have now paid out three dividend instalments for the year, two at $125 million each, which was based on the share count we had prior to counselling 16% of the stock.

And the last dividend payment, which was paid out on the 7th of October was paid out based on the lower share count of around about 286 million shares. So that equated to an absolute dividend payment of $105 million, but still keeping it at $0.37 a share dividend per quarter. And the final dividend payment will then be made in early next year 9th of January is our estimated payout date for the last quarterly dividend relating to our 2018 dividend.

So with that I will hand back to Alex for some concluding remarks. Thank you.

Alexandre Schneiter

Thank you, Teitur.

Last slides for the day before we go into the questions. Well, very pleased overall with where we are in terms of the performance of the business and it's fair to say we continue to perform at or above expectations.

Starting with again Johan Sverdrup first oil very pleased ahead of schedule. And as I mentioned production ramp up ahead of expectations. In terms of numbers, we see now Johan Sverdrup producing above 200,000 barrels of oil per day on a gross basis and we anticipate by the second half of November to reach 80% of Phase 1 big production. And we are still guiding Phase 1 peak production of 440,000 by midyear based on the requirement to drill two to four wells.

I guess is worth also mentioning again on Johan Sverdrup the free cash flow breakevens on Phase 1 between 2020 - 2022 for Lundin will be below $20 on free cash flow breakeven and by the time Phase 2 comes on stream, we will have free cash flow breakeven of $10, which are really exceptional numbers.

Edvard Grieg performance continues and I think best way to allow this is also the fact that for the first time on East of Edvard Grieg and by the time we've completed our reserve certification, we will see the fuel exceeding 300 million barrels of oil equivalent, which is a phenomenal story considering that when we submitted the plan of development, we were 186 million at the start of the Edvard Grieg production

Strong production performance continues and that has led us to guide the full - increase the full guidance for the year to 90,000 to 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And in terms of industry-leading and sustainable operating cost, as I mentioned Q3 below $4 a barrel and our long-term guidance remains really much industry-leading at between $3.2 to $4.2 per barrel on a long-term.

So really exceptional numbers and well below the norm of the North Sea operating cost. And carbon footprint with Johan Sverdrup being fully electrified and by the time Edvard Grieg will be fully electrified in 2022, we will have emissions below one-kilogram of CO2 per barrel produced. So really exceptional numbers way below the norm and the average in the world more than 20 times below those numbers.

And of course we will continue to be - to continue to be the - to lead and be one of the most efficient producers in this planet. We're continuing to deliver high and sustainable dividend and free cash flow yields.

Our dividend today stands at about 5% and free cash flow yields at about 11%. And in the long run, as I mentioned before, we anticipate for the years to come to post at $60 about $1 billion of free cash flow every year for the company. So very pleased also with the numbers.

And in terms of organic growth as I mentioned, we have a pipeline on new project - four projects ongoing, committed and sanctioned. And for others, a different level of maturity. And exploration drilling, we still see three very interesting well this year and next year we will be clear at the Capital Market Day, but you will see probably again in excess of 10 exploration well to be drilled. So a very active exploration time for us. And as I mentioned, I very strongly believe on the overall opportunity and prospectivity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, so very pleased with that.

I think and on that note, I'll leave it to you, Ed.

Edward Westropp

Yes, thanks very much, Alex. So we're going to hand over to Su the operator, who will take questions from the line. And then I'll take questions from the web afterwards. So, I hand over to you, Su.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we go from the line of Alwyn Thomas at Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Alwyn Thomas

Just given the exceptional performance at Edvard Grieg this morning - during this quarter, I just wanted to ask a little bit about how sustainable you might think that is. And maybe just ask a little bit more around some of the work you've done at Edvard Grieg in terms of getting that uptime to that level. And I know, you've had turbine issues and other issues in the past. I'm just wondering, what you think the total capacity is processing on the platform now. And just maybe just get your thoughts on that going forward?

And my second question, I guess on the electrification program and hydro offset that you've announced this morning. Just maybe, just to get your - just to get some clarity on what the incremental changes are on electrification program versus the original plans for Sverdrup Phase II, the inclusion of Sleipner and Gudrun and the other field as well, maybe just what that might mean going forward. And I guess just on what that could mean for CapEx going into the next 2 or 3 years as well and whether you're able to give rough guidance on CapEx into next year. Thanks.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes, okay. I will take - solve it, so let me start with that by Grieg. I think your first question was about how sustainable based on the performance we've done today, how this is sustainable? I think first of all Edvard Grieg in terms of plateau, we've got it the until the end of 2022 that Edvard Grieg will stay on plateau and that's predicated obviously on the 2P reserves of Edvard Grieg, it's also Solveig and Rolvsnes coming in.

And obviously the infill drilling which is will be part of the 2P. So this is based on the end of 2022 is based on a range. And it's possible that we will be able to exceed that range, but really depends now a) on the performance of the field itself. So being able to capture more 3P and move them into 2P, but that's time will tell.

And the second one is obviously other exploration successes around the area. As I said briefly, I believe the end of the exploration on the Utsira far from over and we still have some really interesting area to explore around Edvard Grieg.

A good example is what we did later discovery north of Edvard Grieg we made Tellus and Jorvik which are becoming now an infill candidate. So we see in terms of the ability to extend the plateau. We see further potential. Your specific question then your uptime, we track some very high uptime with 98%, which is really high.

I think the electrification is probably a good example of how we can sustain those levels. What we say is that when you're moving turbines, we had some in general has been - they've done a very good performance on the turbine for generation electricity power generation.

But what we see is that, once you move into electrification, you can expect an improvement in uptime, it is actually easier to achieve higher uptime on electrified platform than it is with turbines run platforms.

So that in long run, I think it's positive for the field. You asked capacity, I think we reached a capacity of Edvard Grieg that will not change. We are now at 23,000 cubic meter, which is roughly about 150,000. And now it's more than increasing capacity through further debottleneck, it's about maintaining the capacity as high as possible for as long as possible. So that's what I would say in Edvard Grieg. So, but I see a lot of opportunities in Edvard Grieg going forward.

Your general question electrification, there is a differently - first of all, this is driven by - it's a business model, as it's driven by good economics. What we see today is that, we have a choice added to maintain the turbines in Edvard Grieg as it stands today of fully electrified or we had a choice, because we made that choice.

And what we see is that actually is beneficial for us to electrify Edvard Grieg for several reasons. Number one, CO2 taxes in Norway are increasing and will continue to increase and this is the path of world anyway is moving certainly in Europe. So by electrifying the platform we're reducing our CO2 taxes. Secondly, as I just mentioned, we believe electrification will increase efficiency when translated into uptime, so that will also have a business benefit.

And finally, there is a clearly an environmental impact is that, we will be able through electrification to reduce significantly the carbon footprint on the platform. That is also true in Johan Sverdrup and the fact that there is excess capacity in terms of electricity, it's also true for the nearby platform, such as Ivar Aasen which we will provide electricity too, which were mainly coming from renewable and partial electrification and some of the other platforms. So I think it's a good and sound business decisions and I think it also has a significant impact on the carbon footprint. Yes.

So we now have the line of Michael Alsford at Citi. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Michael Alsford

I've got a just one really, so it's just around the exploration activity. So you mentioned obviously the limited amount of resources discovered this year. I'm just wondering, if you could explore Alex, a little bit more, is it that you're taking on high-risk opportunities as you get bigger, I guess it's a function of your success, but you need to tell larger prospects to replace reserves post Johan Sverdrup reaching plateau or is it the nature of the maturing - the nature of the Norwegian Continental Shelf. And then related to that, does that mean therefore you need to start to look outside of Norway or I think about inorganic opportunities to help to replace reserves post Johan Sverdrup reaching plateau? Thanks.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes. There is no - I mean the answer to all these questions, you're raising, but I would say the following. Yes, the - in terms of discoveries, we're tracking very well. We made five discoveries. There are as I mentioned relatively small discovery nearby existing fields. Now I really truly believe the Norwegian Continental Shelf is not as mature as perhaps the North Sea on the UK side and we still have opportunities and we've - we put a lot of efforts in the last few years, we've increased dramatically our acreage position in Norway by about the tune of 60%.

And we are now maturing all these areas and we are now - we used to be present in three core areas very much - very much the Barents on the Loppa High, and then the Alvheim area and Utsira High, but now you see yourself being active in more than six core areas and a lot of work is ongoing and a lot of activity.

So I actually don't believe what's happening is just a reflection of what's happening on the NCS is I think time will tell, but I - we're obviously targeting larger prospects, but I think it's a mix between nearby exploration, which would have lower resources and more grass root or high risk exploration with higher resources.

So I think in our portfolio, we have all those. And I'm convinced over time we will show that you can still continue to be successful in Norway and discoveries of the size of Edvard Grieg are definitely possible. And we are after all this year - next year we will have one of the most active exploration program ever in the history of the company, very much driven also by the fact that the cost, the drilling cost and it's seismic, it's very competitive.

So I think time will tell, I think there's a lot of work ongoing and I'm convinced that that will lead to the success, some of the success that we've seen in the past and it's not the fact that what has happened today this year would perhaps look - this is not necessarily a reflection of what will happen in the near future.

Michael Alsford

And then just around the inorganic and organic and whether you just pay Norway, that will be great. Thanks.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes, I will follow-up, that's right. I mean, our main strategy remain the organic growth on the belief of what we know we're doing and on the belief at the opportunities in Norway. So that remains number one activity. Inorganic, we know we're looking at every opportunity of course. If there is an opportunity to buy undeveloped to developed field and we feel is value accretive, we have the means of doing it. And we have the team to reviewing all this. And there will be opportunity and if this is the right opportunity, we will do new acquisitions.

But it will really be - we'll have to be really value accretive and in line with our business model to be also very efficient and low operating cost. Then to your question looking outside. I think for now, we are happy where we are in Norway. We continue to be very active. So, at this moment, it's not in the agenda to go outside Norway.

We now go to the line of Yoann Charenton at Societe Generale. Please go ahead, Yoann. Your line is now open.

Yoann Charenton

Since your CMD just a few months away, I would like to focus on short-term matters if you don't mind. On taxation, thank you for providing details on the upcoming cash payments. I will have two follow-up questions. How much of the tax losses pool related to the SPT remained as of end 3Q '19. At the same time, will you be able to disclose basically how much of tax payments are related basically to full year '19 in the fourth quarter, as well on costs, I know is a topic. I realize that, I mean it's pretty clear you have outperformed on production quite strongly so far this year. At the same time, you must have benefited from the weakness in the Norwegian kroner. So how come your guidance for operating cost per barrel has not been adjusted as we speak.

Teitur Poulsen

Yoann, it's Teitur here. On your SPT tax loss, I mean this is not something we are disclosing what the tax loss was at the end of the third quarter. But suffice to say, as I mentioned in my presentation that that whatever remaining tax we have at the end of third quarter will be fully utilized during the fourth quarter. And that's not only because of Johan Sverdrup ramp up, we would actually have fully utilized it into fourth quarter even without Johan Sverdrup contribution.

So you will see in our Capital Markets Day what the tax loss was at beginning of the year, I think it was around about $350 million or thereabout. And then on the tax installments, so in the middle of every year, you provide a projection to the Norwegian Taxation Office, based on your best economic assumptions. And you therefore lock in tax installment schedule at that point.

And what we are installing now you will see in the third quarter, for example, we made one tax installment of around about $20 million. These tax installments are actually NOK denominated, so it's NOK170 million per installment over six instalments. So we will make another two instalments in the fourth quarter. So as I said, that's NOK340 million or around about $37 million or thereabout.

And in addition to that, we will also make a tax cut or payment relating to our 2018 tax build of around about $55 million. So those are the tax outgoings in the fourth quarter for the company. In terms of your question on operating cost, I mean, when we - you're correct, most of our operating cost is NOK denominated and therefore weaker NOK is going to be beneficial to us as a dollar-driven company.

But we still retained $4.25 per barrel as the guidance. And the reason for that is that we - when we guide on OpEx, we assume all our cargoes are sold at free on board, so no transportation costs are included to get product to the end consumer. Where in reality, some of these cargoes are actually sold to the end consumers. So therefore we do pick up the transportation cost of such cargoes.

And as I said, the flip side of that is, we also have a better realized oil price, because of that. So that is essentially the reason why despite the weaker NOK than we had previously planned that we are retaining OpEx guidance at $4.25, which still is not too bottom number, I don't think.

We now go to the line of James Hosie at Barclays. Please go ahead, James. Your line is now open.

James Hosie

Just a question on your renewables investments. So, I was wondering, if your search for further projects is limited to Norway and/or hydropower and do you think $60 million you're investing through 2021 in this project is indicative for further capacity additions would cost you?

Alexandre Schneiter

Hi, in terms of - yes, as we said that, we're definitely going to invest in further project and the whole idea was to link consumption offshore, both our net consumption of electricity both on Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg and offset the non-renewable part. And also I've said what we're consuming.

So, in order to achieve that, you will see us over the years to make multiple investment, is that limited to Norway? No. I think, mostly we will focus in Europe in terms of investment. And in terms of the - I think this last project of size, I think it's an indicative of what we will be spending on a yearly basis over the years to achieve our objective to offset and replace what we're consuming offshore.

James Hosie

Okay, if I may, I have another question and just on capital allocation. If we look into 2020, clearly I think the outlook is if you could generate a lot more free cash flow next year on the back of Sverdrup production ramp up and even in this oil price environment. So I mean should we anticipate dividend grows year-on-year even after allowing for the buyback?

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, I think the answer to that is yes, I mean when we outlined the dividend policy earlier this year, we always stated that given that we are generating $1 billion free cash flow per year at $60, kicking-off a dividend policy that's round about $500 million on the old share count and on the new share count that would only be $420 million per year.

There is obviously ample room to grow that dividend over time. And that will be the intent of the company to do that. And what we also said is that, even if oil prices fell below $50 Brent, we will still feel comfortable retaining dividend at current levels, but clearly where oil prices are today, I think the assumption should be that our dividend will grow year-on-year over the next sort of - our forecast period which is eight years out.

We are now over to the line of Sasikanth at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chilukuru Sasikanth

Two questions please. I was just wondering following the Goddo discovery, I was just wondering if it had changed your or your expectations of the resource potential materially. Just - I'm just referencing it to your 2Q presentation, wherein you highlight the resource potential is greater than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent on a gross basis. But in 3Q, you don't highlight that anymore, you just start to discover the resources. I was just wondering, if that's your expectations of Goddo?

The second one is was regarding the electrification, you've highlighted a couple of - quite a few positives are coming from the electrification of Edvard Grieg. I was just wondering, what are the risks associated with it? I will - is - does an outage possibly in the - on the power cable essentially take off Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup at the same time? Just trying to understand what those are? Any contingencies in place does - just to have the power going on in case of any outage? Thanks.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes. Thank you. Starting with Goddo, first of all in terms of the overall basement play, we remain pretty positive. I think how the basement play overall will play out is going to be really interesting to see after the result for the extended well test, which would really be an important part of the development of the basement.

But we've seen quite a lot of positive moment on the basement and the Rolvsnes discovery. Now we'll see the extended well test. We've seen also through the wells we drill this year, Jorvik and Tellus some interesting basement data. And we've also been producing partially from basement through Edvard Grieg. So overall, the story hasn't changed.

Now the Goddo was a discovery, but what we found is actually Goddo country to what we believed is separate from the Rolvsnes. So it's two different accumulation. So that as an impact on the overall resources.

We will be guiding or giving more colors to it at the Capital Market Day, but overall still remains a very, very interesting and prospective area in terms of the specific numbers and 250 numbers. I think Nick at the Capital Market Day or the exploration team will give more guidance, but remain still a very - we're still very pleased with what we see. But I think the ultimate proof will be the extended well test in Rolvsnes.

Now electrification, outage, I mean electrification to date has been very reliable. As you know, Johan Sverdrup, we don't have a backup plan, there are no turbines. So it's solely through electrification and by the time Johan Sverdrup - Edvard Grieg will be fully electrified, the plan is actually to dispose the turbines. But through - if you look at the history in Norway and the power network and the availability, it is not a concern to us.

And so - and one thing on the - I didn't mention, but one other advantages in terms of the electrification and also investing to renewable is that we have a natural hedge on electricity, since we will be both on the consumer and the consumer and the producer and the operating cost in Johan Sverdrup will account 50% electricity, 50% of the cost, the operating cost will come from electricity prices, so that's another positive element.

We are now over to the line of Anders Holte at Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, Anders. Your line is open.

Anders Holte

Had some technical difficulty, so apologies if this question has been asked before, but I just wanted to ask if you could just reconfirm you are actually aiming to go below 1 kilogram of CO2 per barrel of produced oil and gas by 2023. And then second one just as a I guess some guidance for you in terms of the cost of the renewables acquisition that you announced today. How does that compare to your current tax payments on the CO2 emissions in Norway for Edvard Grieg. Thank you.

Alexandre Schneiter

On your first question, yes, the answer is yes. I mean we are already below one-kilogram of CO2 emission per barrel produced in Johan Sverdrup and that will stay. And in Edvard Grieg, we will achieve the below one-kilogram of CO2 emission per barrel produced at the time Phase II Johan Sverdrup is reached which is end of 2022 and currently Edvard Grieg stands at just below 5. So yes, those numbers is definitely number we stand behind. And that's the - what we would like to - they already achieved in Johan Sverdrup. On the second question...

Anders Holte

But that's in group level, right?

Alexandre Schneiter

That's - well yes - it's for Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup. Alvheim is slightly higher being more mature and - but it's a small, small equity on the portfolio, so you could almost say it's a group level.

Anders Holte

Okay.

Teitur Poulsen

On the CO2 tax, I believe the number we pay on Edvaed Grieg on an annual basis at the moment is around about $8 million to $10 million, don't call me directly on - that is in that ballpark anyway. Certainly, what I do - I can't confirm is that within our OpEx guidance of $4.25 that all CO2 taxes are already included in that number. And with the renewable project, the hydropower project, it will not work such that we can immediately offset, whatever power production comes from the hydropower against the CO2 tax on the Edvard Grieg.

So, we will still pay whatever CO2 is emitted from both Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup going forward, which will be very, very low of course as we go forward. But we will still be subject to this normal CO2 tax on those emissions as every field in Norway will be.

We now go to the line of Duncan Milligan at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Duncan Milligan

I guess congratulations on the start-up of Johan Sverdrup, it's been a long time in making. But just on that, now that first crude sales has been delivered. Could you give any indication in terms of the pricing that you're seeing for the federal barrels. Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, no, I can't really disclose what the - initial cargos have been selling out, I think it's suffice to say they have been selling at a better price than we were expecting initially. It is also still early days as this crude sort of finds its place in the market space. But if this crude will trade similar to the Edvard Grieg crude or the Grane crude and they are not too dissimilar. Then I think what lies ahead of us is pretty promising in terms of how that JS crude will be priced in the market long-term.

We are now over to the line of Al Stanton at RBC. Please go ahead sir, your line is now open.

Al Stanton

Most of my questions have actually been asked so and answered. Can I ask two unrelated questions, like just looking at the exploration side, if you ignore the wells in the EG area, your average equity stakes or revenue around 20% or 22%. I was wondering, if next year you'll be telling us you're generally increasing your stakes on average to increase the bank fee a buck. And then the other unrelated question is, can you give us any guidance on your business interruption insurance in terms of any significant access or what would happen in the event that Johan Sverdrup went down?

Alexandre Schneiter

In terms of the equity exposures, I think our aim has always been to be between 30% to 50% equity stake and to be operator. In average some we have lower equity such as the - around the Alvheim area that's historical. But if you look at the acreage and some particularly, some of the new uppers, we're picking up more and more operating assets with higher equity. So that should give you the comfort that we'll have a greater exposure to the barrels.

Al Stanton

Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Al, it's Teitur here. On business interruption insurance, so as I think, we have business interruption insurance in place already on Edvard Grieg. And we will have it on Johan Sverdrup. Also we have already been out in the market and place that policy. And I believe it will kick in from either in November or very early next year, that's still to be confirmed.

And the policy we have on business interruption insurance is really to provide a protection mechanism to the liquidity position of the company going forward. It's not really meant to fully replace the profitability of the business, but more as I said as an insurance against liquidity, financial liquidity issues. And it's on that basis also that we have entered into the business interruption policy on Johan Sverdrup itself.

We now go to the final question from the phone for today and that's over to Matthew Smith at Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matthew Smith

I'm afraid I'm having some slight technical difficulties earlier. So, would you mind just quickly repeat it, what you're able to say on the timing of the 2 to 4 further wells required for Sverdrup plateau. Thank you.

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes, I mean the - we - the drilling will start towards year-end and then we're stating that you require two to four wells to reach plateau Phase 1 at 440,000. And the guidance hasn't changed for this 2 to 4 wells is that, we assume mid-year 2020 to reach the 440,000. The only thing that can change is eventually depending on a number of wells we will require, is it 2, is it 4 or is it 3. And I think as we're getting more production data, I'm sure Equinor will be able then to give a revised guidance next year. But for now the guidance remains mid-year of this summer, this summer to reach plateau.

Okay, back to you for any questions from the web.

Edward Westropp

Thanks very much. Yes. We have a couple here. First one is from [Pasca Maiora] is a question on the dividend. Just wanted some clarification as to why the dollar amount dropped this year, post the Equinor transaction. And what we think about dividends going forward?

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, I mean, the dollar amount per share has not dropped, its 1.48 for the full year. The reason why the absolute dollar amount drops is because we have cancelled 16% of the shares. So that's the simple answer to that. And the other question was in relation to...

Edward Westropp

What we think about it going forward?

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, I think we can just reiterate what we've said is that within our free cash flow guidance of a $1 billion free cash flow generation per year, over the next 8 years $60, there is a very good headroom to grow that dividend over time, because if you look at the share count we have in place today, the current $1.48 dividend per share equates to $420 million of absolute dividend paid out.

So that gives you a feel for what sort of capacity we have in terms of growing the dividend over the next eight years or so going out in time. And the intend will be to grow it annually.

Edward Westropp

The next one is from Marius Lawrence, is it more profitable to do the investment in hydropower direct with Sognekraft or going through PPA agreement, purchase their emissions electricity from the markets?

Teitur Poulsen

Well, our approach to this was as Alex has already mentioned is that, we will purchase electricity off the grid, the power at Johan Sverdrup and later on also Edvard Greek. And those will be purchases off the grid at spot price. And therefore for us to invest in hydropower projects which are also selling at spot price, it makes sense to us, because that's how we create the financial hedge that we've been seeking.

So we are very comfortable with that set up and the intend from us will be to debt finance most of this project with a new external debt facility. So, this will not impact the liquidity headroom we have within the RBL for our oil and gas business. So as such we see this as a good capital allocation and good equity rate of returns from this project.

Edward Westropp

Thanks. And the last one from the line is [indiscernible]. It’s a sort of general question on the strategy post first oil at Sverdrup. Are we going to - and is organic growth continuing to be the main driver of the business? And then on - the next question was on Sverdrup plateau, is there any chance of it reaching plateau earlier than we've - we are guiding currently?

Alexandre Schneiter

Yes, in the organic growth, the simple answer is that definitely your main strategy remain organic growth and that's we have created a lot of value, Lundin Petroleum by following that strategy and we believe this will continue. We believe the Norwegian Continental Shelf still has a lot of opportunities. And we've worked really hard, the team has worked really hard than in the last 2 years to build up a large acreage position and we will see the results in the coming years in more operating - operated acreage with - so good equity on each of these assets.

That doesn't mean that, we're not going to be looking at inorganic acquisition. But as I said there has to be - we'll have to - it's based on the fact that we want - that have to be very value accretive, but we're looking very actively also on that level, but that will be more opportunistic. In terms of the plateau and I guess we - I just - we remain plateau Phase 1. I think can we reach plateau Phase 1 earlier?

It is possible and is really predicated on a number of the wells we will need. We need two wells to reach plateau, new wells to reach plateau, do we need 3 or 4, is very - is far too early now to make any comment on this. And we'll have to see the production of the first 8 wells, from there we will acquire a lot of new information. And from that we can then - we will have a better idea of the number of wells we will need, new wells to reach plateau. But for now we'll stand for the mid-year as a guidance.

Edward Westropp

Okay, thanks very much, Alex. So with that, that concludes the presentation this morning. Thanks everyone for joining. If anyone has any questions or any more clarity, please don't hesitate to drop me a line. Have a good day.

Alexandre Schneiter

Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.