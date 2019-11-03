Sentiment Speaks: The Bond Trade Has Cleared Up

I think the next two weeks will likely clear up the next trade.

After exiting the market during the last major rally phase, I am looking for another entry on the long side.

Over the last several months we have seen much action in the interest rate realm. We have seen the Fed begin a “non-QE” bond buying program, which has now reached levels in excess of QE3. We have also seen the Fed lower their rate several times. However, if anyone has been paying attention over the last year (and even longer), you will note that the Fed really has not been able to control the general market rate of interest. Rather, the larger market dictates those movements.

In fact, understanding this allowed me to earn over 24% on a TLT trade which I entered one year ago:

“Let me take a moment to recap my recent history and perspective on bonds. For those that followed our work over the years, you would know that we called for a top to the bond market on June 27, 2016, with the market striking its highs within a week of our call. Right after that top call, TLT dropped 22%, until we saw the bottoming structure develop in late 2018. So, in November of 2018, I noted to my subscribers that I was going long TLT just as it broke below the 113 level. At the time, many were telling me that I was crazy to go long bonds, as the Fed was still raising rates. The main reason many thought I was crazy was that “you cannot fight the Fed.” Well, in my case, I recognized that the Fed cannot fight the market. And, the market was suggesting to me that it was bottoming out and about to turn up quite strongly. In fact, back in the fall of 2018, we set our minimum target for this rally at the 135/136 region. As the market rally developed in structure, we began to look towards the 139/140 region. And, when the market struck the 140 region, I took my profits on the longs we entered at 112/113. Admittedly, I did not capture the further rally in TLT from 140 to 149. But, I also recognize that I will never be able to capture every point the market offers. So, I was quite satisfied with banking the gains we earned from 113 to 140. And, for those that may not realize it, I raised cash when the stock market broke below the 2880SPX region last year, and placed that money into TLT. Since then, the market is 4% higher than when I took out my cash, whereas I earned 24% on that cash in the TLT. Moreover, I also recognized that the market was going to come back down to my exit point and I would then be able to determine if I want to re-enter the market. In fact, on September 1st, I wrote the following: “At this point in time, I am seeing a structure developing a top in the TLT. While the TLT may see a bit higher before it turns down, I think the market can drop back down to the 137-140 region in the coming months. And, depending upon how the market pulls back into this target region will tell me if I should consider another long position to target the 151+ region. But, that will be a game time decision in the coming months, as it will all depend upon market structure.” The very next day that the market opened, the TLT began a decline which has seemingly bottomed at the 136.54 level.”

In my last update on bonds, I concluded that I am uncertain regarding how the bond trade would set up over the coming months:

“Since that bottom was struck, TLT has rallied in what can be counted as a 5-wave structure. However, once that rally completed, the decline off the top of that rally also seems to be best counted as a 5-wave structure. This leaves the market in an uncertain posture. Unfortunately, we will not always have a solid read of the market, and I would note that this is one of those times within the bond market. But since many have been asking my opinion of TLT, I thought I would at least explain my perspective in a public article - which, at this time, is somewhat uncertain.”

Moreover, I also noted that the 136.50 level was of utmost importance to me with regard to the next larger degree move in the TLT. This past week, we saw TLT strike a low of 136.99, which is clearly over my signal level, and begin what is seemingly a strong rally. However, until TLT completes a 5-wave structure off that low, I cannot say it is ready to begin its ascent to the 151+ region just yet.

Therefore, should we be able to complete a 5-wave rally off the recent low, I would have better indications that we are setting up to see a rally to 151+ sooner rather than later.

However, if the TLT only completes a 3-wave rally, and then breaks down below the 136.99 low we struck this past week, that opens the door to the 122-25 region before I would consider another long trade.

At the end of the day, it means that traders should now be trading against the low of 136.99 we struck this past week. Over it is pointing us to 151+, and below it points down to the 122-25 region. And, once the micro-structure clears up in this region over the coming week or two, the trade should make itself known quite clearly.

