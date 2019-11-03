Synchrony Financial: A Promising Growth Profile

I am long Synchrony, and I plan to add to my position on pullbacks.

The company reported strong growth metrics and, in my opinion, Synchrony will have a promising growth profile as it enters 2020.

Synchrony Financial's (SYF) stock has been a big winner so far in 2019, as shares have outperformed the broader market by almost 30 percentage points over the last 10+ months.

I, however, believe that Synchrony's stock still has room to run. This private-label credit card company not only has an attractively valued stock, but it also has very promising growth prospects.

The Latest, The Beat Goes On

On October 18, 2019, Synchrony reported results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. The company reported EPS of $1.60 (beat by $0.25) on revenue of $4.4B (beat by $970M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Highlights from the quarter:

Net interest income and net earnings increased by 4% and 57%, respectively.

Provision for loan losses decreased by 30%, which was largely a result of the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) portfolio sale.

Almost double-digit loan receivable growth for both the Payment Solutions (7%) and CareCredit (8%) divisions.

The company handily beat analyst estimates for the quarter (28% and 19% on the top and bottom line, respectively)

Synchrony beating estimates is nothing new, as shown by the fact that the company has been able to report better-than-expected earnings in each of the last eight quarters.

There is a lot to like about the company's most recent operating results, but, in my opinion, the most important takeaway should be the fact that Synchrony's growth profile appears to be improving by the quarter.

The Growth Is Real

Synchrony reported broad-based growth with interest and fee income leading the charge with 6% YoY growth. Additionally, the company reported solid increases across its platform of businesses.

Remember, there is some noise in the Retail Card numbers as the Walmart portfolio sale (a topic that I discussed in detail here) greatly impacted the quarterly results. Excluding the Walmart impact, Synchrony's YoY growth was impressive and proves that management's long-term strategy is falling into place. To this point, management again showed that Synchrony is able to grow its deposit base while also focusing on becoming the go-to digital bank with differentiated products.

According to a recent Accenture (ACN) survey, people are starting to see the benefits of digital banking.

Synchrony is properly positioned in the digital banking space so, if these trends continue, this company's stock will likely be a long-term winner.

Additionally, PayPal (PYPL) announced plans to roll out a Venmo credit card in 2020 with Synchrony being the issuer of the co-branded card. This is another step made by Synchrony in an attempt to differentiate itself into the growing digital payment space, which, in my mind, is the future.

The direct earnings impact is not known at this time, but I believe that the expanded relationship with PayPal, and more specifically Venmo, will bode well for Synchrony in an industry that has significant growth prospects.

Valuation

Synchrony's stock is trading at attractive levels based on its own historical metrics.

In addition, SYF shares are still trading at a deep discount when compared to its peers.

SYF would be an over $40 stock if the company traded in line with peers. Synchrony will not all of the sudden start trading in line with its peers, but I do believe that the gap should begin to close if the company's management team is able to stay out ahead of the asset quality concerns. This "catch up" trade will take time, but, if you ask me, a lot of the risk is already baked into the current stock price.

Risks

Synchrony Financial's asset quality concerns could come back into focus in late 2019/early 2020 and the bull case would definitely be negatively impacted if this were to happen. The company's charge-off rates have been creeping higher over the last few years, but I do not believe that this is a major risk, at least at this point in time. I would, however, closely monitor Synchrony Financial's asset quality metrics through at least 2020.

Additionally, key partnership losses would have a significant impact on Synchrony's business prospects.

Bottom Line

Synchrony operates in a growing industry that has promising long-term business prospects. And it helps the bull case that management has been able to properly position it for the future. There was a lot to like about the Q3 2019 results, especially the growth metrics, but I believe that the company's future looks even brighter. Moreover, it is important to note that management is now paying you more to be patient (the dividend was recently increased to $0.22 or 4.8%) while the story plays out.

