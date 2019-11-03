Taking A Look At Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Upward Momentum

The oddity of this pattern was that these gaps were not filling, hinting at a number of buying opportunities for a coming upward momentum in the stock.

Speculation and Sentiment

I have been investigating Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) after I noticed several rare gap patterns in the stock. Candlestick gaps of small size and volume tend to be area gaps and quickly fill, but HPE's gaps have bucked this trend:

(Source: MarketWatch)

With my backtest results on these gaps, I was confident that HPE’s movement was one of upward momentum, meaning that these gaps were most likely continuation gaps masquerading as area gaps (an uncommon occurrence), and thus I recommended a speculative trade to my newsletter subscribers: a long position on this stock.

We focused on creating an options strategy with a low theta because the stock is likely move up with restraint. In the original newsletter, I mentioned a profit-taking process occurring, especially at market open when HPE gaps up. But now that pattern has dissipated, and the strongest action is seen on down gaps at the open, with plenty of dip buying.

Eighty-eight percent of down gaps at the open filled and led to daily gains. The other reliable price-action pattern is end-of-market buying on up days, occurring 69% of the time and essentially pointing to the beginning of sentiment-driven upward momentum that could easily become a pre-earnings drift phenomenon:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The pre-earnings drift phenomenon is one I have explained previously and is applicable to HPE, as pre-earnings drift tends to begin approximately one month prior to an earnings report (HPE is set to report earnings on December 3, after market close, and we might run an earnings play on this stock in Exposing Earnings).

We are exploiting the price action by buying when HPE opens with a down gap or at the end of the day when we see a white candlestick. This is a probabilistic trading strategy that can also be used by investors or dollar-cost-averaging fans to determine the best entry points. One additional interesting fact is that my lexical sentiment analysis on HPE, which I ran on earnings call transcripts and Seeking Alpha articles, is showing increased investor optimism, which is statistically correlated to excess returns, for reasons that should be apparent to those holding a psychological, human-based view of market movements.

Risk/Reward

Overall, the Sharpe ratio (as calculated by the difference between the expected return for the investment and the expected return for a “riskless” security, divided by the standard deviation of the investment) for a long position on HPE throughout the month of November is first class. The especially high risk/reward ratio stems in part from HPE's pattern of high excess returns when the stock borders on yearly highs. My backtests show that upward breakouts give average monthly returns of 7%, while pullbacks from yearly highs lead to 3% monthly losses, a ratio of over 2:1 in favor of the bulls; the probability of a breakout (versus a pullback), too, is above a 2:1 ratio.

The statistical risk is thus low. However, analysts and fundamental investors see a more qualitative risk in HPE’s income generation realignment process – i.e., its conversion to a subscription-based business. Many are concerned about this being a turning point for HPE, but I see this as HPE merely following a trend; tech companies across virtually all sectors are developing subscription-based revenue models as consumer and enterprise demands evolve toward a need for services more so than mere products.

In HPE’s 2020 guidance, the company expects lowered costs and heightened revenue, equating to higher profits, positive margins, and earnings growth – all clearly good for the stock. Large companies such as HPE are typically slow movers, making swinging with trends that have been proved profitable a difficult task. No doubt, long-time holders of HPE stock are concerned that a large change to the business structure will lead to a large change in stock returns, but the switch to a service-based model is clearly a calculated risk meant to keep HPE in the list of companies with top-of-the-line computing capabilities; HPE is a company that cannot sustain its position without innovating.

Technical Implications

On the technical side, the relative strength index (RSI) recently crossed 70, which a highly reliable reversal trend when upward momentum is slow (i.e., not showing an obvious rally), as is HPE’s case. This signal is thus implying the stock to be overbought, perhaps because the potential growth of the business model change is being priced into the stock too quickly. This could cause a $0.55 pullback to the next support level.

If this causes you concern, I suggest waiting for such a pullback before taking a long position. Other bearish technical signals exist. This includes the 200-day SMA, which has a habit of drawing HPE near it, as HPE is a stock with strong mean-reversion properties. Also, take note of the fast and slow stochastics, which are both above the 90 line, implying HPE to be heavily overbought:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

In the case of a pullback, the open gaps under HPE could fill. Yet I should mention that my backtest on these gaps presented a mere 30% probability for each of the gaps filling. Hence from a gap-trading perspective, the bullish position is the more reliable one.

The price to watch for an upside breakout is $16.70, as we see no strong resistance levels above that point. Few or no resistance levels assist in upward momentum and expedite rallies. The risk/reward profile for HPE at this point is ineffable, in my opinion.

Valuation

Analyst Mark Ashton believes that HPE’s fair value sits at $17.54, which is slightly above the average analyst target of $16.83. This valuation was calculated as per HPE’s 2020 EPS projections, which he correlated with speculative macro issues including the Sino-US trade war (which shows signs of improvement) and an economic slowdown (for which leading economic indicators seem to contradict). With this is mind, his upside for the stock is a mere $1.

I am not exaggerating when I say that I believe HPE to be highly underpriced. The discounted cash flow valuation alone is currently $21, and – if taken as HPE’s fair value – the actual upside is nearly three times that of Mr. Ashton’s estimate. However, creating a valuation for HPE based merely on EPS and future cash flows robs the stock of the potential changes to cash flow after the shift to a service-based business model.

A service-based model provides far more leverage and is one of the few methods for HPE to stay neck-to-neck with its competitors (who are winning in cloud services). The potential growth of revenue, margins, customer acquisition as well as retention far succeed the growth of a stable product-based business. While the transition implies risks, like most investments, that risk is paired with heightened reward.

Said reward is not being adequately priced into HPE’s stock. In this sense, I believe many are underestimating HPE’s true potential medium-term and long-term profitability. In my estimation, HPE is currently trading at under 80% of its fair value on a three-year time horizon – and this is a conservative estimate; I can easily see HPE’s stock doubling within three years, notwithstanding a recession down the line.

Conclusion

I am long on HPE initially due to my gap analysis of the candlestick charts. I have little fear of the downside due to the dip-buying behavior present in the price action. My prediction for HPE in November is an upward pre-earnings drift.

Before earnings, I intend to re-analyze HPE’s position within Exposing Earnings so as to either avoid an earnings selloff (sometimes due to profit-taking, even on strong earnings) or to restructure my long strategy to maximize gains on a bullish earnings prediction.

My statistical risk/reward ratios show that the payoff profile and probability both favor the bulls in the short term. That HPE is undergoing an important business transition to allow for better growth and to remain a modern competitor in its field makes the stock a strong long-term investment as well. Although a pullback is possible, the stock is bolstered by technical support levels and an already underpriced valuation to where the stock is trading nearly at a 1x price-to-book ratio, which could essentially create a floor for the stock price.

The main discussion on HPE should be focused on the upside. I respectfully disagree with Mr. Ashton’s $1 upside profit potential. Rather, I see the potential for a strong short-term upward breakout and a long-term upward momentum process. Do not gloss over the potential of a pullback for the technical reasons listed above, but ensure you do not squander an opportunity for a trade with a convex payoff curve, provided you have room for HPE in your portfolio.

