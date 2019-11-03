Week 45 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Piotroski-Graham enhanced value picks for Nov. have been released; the September portfolio gained +9.93% with six of eight stocks up 10% or more.

The Federal Reserve cut rates 25 bps and conducted its second largest "organic easing" in over a year adding $14.1 billion in addition to the record $20.9 billion last week.

The Momentum Gauge signals turned positive again on October 15th and closed high positive 73 and negative 17 on Friday. See the charts below.

The streak missed, with EGO gaining +9.88%, just short of the 10% measure in a four- or five-day trading week. 105 out of 129 trading weeks (81.40%).

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 45 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 129 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017 the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 105 out of 129 weeks (81.40%). The top pick EGO just missed the 10% measure with a 9.88% gain for the week. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5 day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +90.06% worst case, buy/hold and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +4.50% with high a volatility week that included a Fed rate cut and FOMC uncertainty.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has resulted in a substantial increase in total gains over 120% since inception.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The signals turned highly positive again on October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these four events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns.

Additionally we are seeing significant increases in the frequency of Momentum Gauge topping signals in the past year. This could be a much longer-term warning signal that the markets are looking for another retest of their 200-day moving average last seen since December 2018.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than five days with 35 out of 44 weeks producing average top returns above 5% for a total of +7.48% top gains. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best-case and worst-case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

Be on the lookout for significant volatility changes for the second half of 2019 as discussed in my July article ("S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears") as we continue well below the 10-year average YTD:

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample of additional picks from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum are:

TechTarget (TTGT) +75.35%

FormFactor (FORM) +54.68%

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +25.30%

Xunlei LTD (XNET) +107.76%

YETI Holdings (YETI) +37.83%

eHealth (EHTH) +21.74%

TAL Education Group (TAL) +11.10%

KEMET Corp (KEM) +20.29%

Lannett Company (LCI) +53.78%

uniQure (QURE) +7.41%

NovaGold Resources (NG) +78.91%

Zymeworks (ZYME) +60.03%

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) +25.33%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) +58.20%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +48.70%

Market Conditions into Week 45

The Fed cut rates another 25 bps as expected yesterday and extended guidance for continued monetary easing into Q2 of 2020. Additionally the Fed eased by adding another $14.1 billion to its balance sheet this week. Last Wednesday was the largest liquidity easing we have seen from the Federal Reserve in over a year adding a very positive liquidity easing event ("organic QE") of $20.88 billion. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since it started in 2009. The SOMA page is typically updated after the Thursday close. The October jobs report was a significantly positive beat above consensus estimates and both August and September employment figures were revised upwards substantially.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct. 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last two weeks reflect the highest levels of "organic QE" in over a year and a very positive liquidity conditions that may drive market indexes higher.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge below is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 73 Positive and 17 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 1: S&P 500 Higher Premarket As October Economic Reports Are Due Out Today

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 31: S&P 500 Above 3,030 But Markets Down On More US-China Trade Doubts

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 30: S&P 500 Flat Ahead Of The Fed Rate Decision And Guidance At 2pm ET.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 29: S&P 500 Hit New Record Highs Yesterday - The Fed Meeting Begins On Next Rate Decision.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 28: Q3 Earnings Continue Pushing Market Higher With DJIA Testing 27k And S&P 500 Near 3030.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 45 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 45 stocks consist of two Healthcare, one Basic Materials, and one Industrial Goods sector stocks. These stocks were again released early for members on Friday to catch as much gains from the favorable Friday anomaly that has produced outsized gains for the S&P 500 YTD. These selections are already up an average +4.09% since the advance release to members.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) - Industrial Goods / Manufactured Housing

Aerie Pharmaceuticals - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 35.00

(Source: FinViz)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Skyline Champion Corp. - Industrial Goods / Manufactured Housing

Price Target: 35.00

(Source: FinViz)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 45

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Dow Inc. (DOW) remain strong positive breakout selections from prior weeks now up more than 20% for CAT and 15% for DOW for the month. Goldman Sachs (GS) +1.4% continues in strong positive breakout conditions from last week as well.

This week the Dow 30 stock that is showing strong potential:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens had a strong Q3 earnings beat this week and is poised to break out above key resistance levels back to April on strong technical indicators. Longer-term price target is $70/share with excellent conditions for a large move next week.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce / Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce / Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio. The Premium Portfolio is up +23.84% YTD.

The November Piotroski-Graham portfolio was just released and the September portfolio is up +9.93% with six of eight stocks gaining over 10%

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AERI SKY WBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.