Buy L3Harris Technologies: An Undervalued Total Return And Growing Income Investment

L3Harris is extremely well diversified in the military and commercial electronic system field, with new products leading the way.

L3Harris has increased its dividend for 18 years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.5%, which is below average.

L3Harris’s total return outperformed the Dow average for my 57-month test period by 154.34%, which is fantastic for a company that is a function of the defense budget.

L3Harris (LHX) is a buy for the total return and dividend growth investor. L3Harris is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of electronic warfare, wireless, and computer communications systems for the defense industry and commercial customers.

L3Harris is being reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies, develop new electronic systems, and increase the dividend each year.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, L3Harris has a great chart going up and to the right for the five years in a strong solid pattern. This is the kind of chart you want to see.

L3Harris is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. L3Harris beat against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great L3Harris total return of 204.56% compared to the Dow base of 50.22% makes L3Harris a good investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $33,000 today. This gain makes L3Harris a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign defense budgets continue to grow.

Dow's 57-Month total return baseline is 50.22%

Company name 57-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage L3Harris 204.56% 154.34% 1.5%

L3Harris does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. L3Harris has a below-average dividend yield of 1.5% but has had increases for 18 years, making L3Harris a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in August 2019 for an increase from 0.685/Qtr to 0.75/Qtr or an 11% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in August 2020 to $0.825/Qtr. or a 10% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 51%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and new system development.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 billion. L3Harris easily passes my rule. L3Harris is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $45 billion. L3Harris 2019 projected operating cash flow at $1.6 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like L3Harris have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and overcome any storms that might come along.

L3Harris S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $230. L3Harris's price is below the target by 11% and has a moderate forward PE of 18, making it a good buy at this entry point.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 30, 2019, L3Harris reported earnings that beat expected earnings by $0.19 at $2.58, compared to last year at $1.78. Total revenue was higher at $4.41 billion more than a year ago by 10% year over year and missed expected revenue by a small $20 million. This was a good report with bottom-line and top-line beating expected values and an increase of both over last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2020 and is expected to be $2.76 compared to last year at $1.88, a good increase. The good third-quarter earnings report with increases shows the growth for the company and makes L3Harris a buy. The graphic below gives a summary of the third quarter’s earnings data.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 16% beats my guideline requirement by a mile. This future growth for L3Harris can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States defense budgets. The Space and Airborne sector of the company are growing strong, as shown in the graphic below.

The above-average growing dividend makes L3Harris a good business to own for income, and the future estimated growth easily beats my requirement of 7%. My portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business, and also generate a good income stream. Most of all, what makes L3Harris interesting is the long-term history of 18 years of growing dividends and the strong growth of the defense business as government budgets are increased.

Company Business

L3Harris is one of the largest developers and distributors of electronic warfare, wireless, and computer communications systems in the United States.

As per paraphrase from Reuters:

L3Harris Technologies is a technology company that provides products, systems, and services that have defense and civil government applications, as well as commercial applications. It operates in four segments: Communication Systems, which serves markets in tactical communications and defense, and public safety networks; Space and Intelligence Systems, which provides complete Earth observation, and intelligence solutions from advanced sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics; Electronic Systems, which offers a portfolio of solutions in electronic warfare, wireless and technology, among others, and Critical Networks. As well as information technology (IT) and engineering services.

Overall, L3Harris is a good business with a great CAGR of 16% projected growth as the economy grows going forward and the defense budgets keep increasing. The good earnings, revenue growth, and positive cash flow give LHX the capability to continue its growth and have enough cash to increase the dividend each year and expand the business. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, L3Harris products are still needed to satisfy our military defense requirements.

The paraphrase below from the 3rd quarter earnings call indicates steady growth for the company's military defense-related products.

Funded book-to-bill was 1.13 for the quarter and 1.10 year-to-date, driving funded backlog growth of 10% versus last year, and setting us up for a strong finish to the year. So we're off to a great start as a new combined company, and we're executing well against our strategic priorities. The company invested smartly and aggressively in technology to grow revenue. While it's still early, I'm encouraged by our progress and recent success in capturing potential revenue synergies. In just 120 days since the merger, we've already submitted 14 revenue synergy-type proposals primarily in electronic warfare and space sensing domains, with a potential lifetime value of about $3 billion. One proposal is for the U.S. Air Force F-16 electronic warfare modernization program, supporting a fleet-wide 15-year upgrade cycle. In the third quarter, the company returned $922 million to shareholders, including $750 million in share repurchases, which keeps us on track to buyback $1.5 billion of shares in the second half of the calendar 2019.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong growth of L3Harris' business with an increase in future growth. L3Harris has good constant growth which will continue as the United States and foreign defense budgets grow. The cash flow is sufficient to allow company growth, increase of the yearly dividend, and to buy back shares.

Conclusions

L3Harris is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its growing dividend for 18 years and a great investment for the total return investor with projected growth of 16%. L3Harris will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio whenever cash is available. The portfolio already owns Boeing (BA) and Lockheed (LMT), with LHX to be added to the military defense positions in the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income in a military defense business, LHX is the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term with a yearly gain potential of 16% possible going forward.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.4% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share September $145). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share, making $1.65/share in one month. I intend to continue writing covered calls on the DHR position when the next upswing occurs.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter. From the latest earnings call, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the end of the year. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.46%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA as a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled, “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

