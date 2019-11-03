Third Fed Rate Cut Could Be The Last In 2019

The bond market, which had been pricing in a 25% chance of a cut in December, reduced the odds of another cut in 2019 to nearly zero. However, it increased the odds of additional cuts in 2020.

Changes in the text of the Federal Open Market Committee statement, as well as information provided in the press conference, indicate that the Fed believes it is done cutting interest rates unless economic conditions continue to soften.

As expected, the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut the federal funds rate band by 25 basis points from 1.75%-2.00% to 1.50%­-1.75%.1 Changes in the text of the Federal Open Market Committee statement, as well as information provided in the press conference, indicate that the Fed believes it is done cutting interest rates unless economic conditions continue to soften. It has now cut interest rates three times this year, making this mini cutting cycle consistent with the shorter cutting cycles of 1996 and 1998. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the threshold for the Fed to hike interest rates in the future is quite high.

Invesco Fixed Income believes the near-term path of the federal funds rate is likely to be dictated by the performance of economic data and progress on US-China trade talks. We believe the pace of economic growth in the US will continue to slow over the next several months, but it is not clear whether activity will slow quickly enough for the Fed to resume cutting. The Fed has not indicated how much economic activity will need to decline for it to begin easing again.

The bond market, which had been pricing in a 25% chance of a cut in December, reduced the odds of another cut in 2019 to nearly zero.2 However, it increased the odds of additional cuts in 2020.2 Risky markets such as equities performed well.3 The dollar softened against other currencies. We believe that longer-dated interest rates will begin to rise as the market prices in stronger global growth in the first half of 2020. We expect the dollar to continue to depreciate.

