Behind The Idea: Jupiter Mines - A Complicated Ownership Structure Creates Opportunities

Jupiter Mines is priced very attractively both on P/E and P/FCF once you are able to cut through the clutter and see the underlying performance of the operating asset.

Although this mine is very profitable, Jupiter Mines has issues to signal this to the market as it's not allowed to consolidate the operating subsidiary.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

The Investment Doctor: I’m making a case for Jupiter Mines which owns the largest possible minority stake (49.9%) in the Tshipi manganese mine in South Africa. The local South African operating subsidiary is a debt-free company which basically sends its entire profit to its shareholders in the form of dividends.

The problem for Jupiter Mines – which also is the investment opportunity here – is that due to the fact it owns a minority stake in the operating subsidiary, Jupiter is not allowed to consolidate the results of the operating subsidiary. This means that Jupiter’s revenue is just a few million dollars (from its marketing subsidiary which markets a part of the manganese ore) and the attributable net income from the 49.9% owned subsidiary is reported as an accounting income from investees. Although the operating income has already been taxed in South Africa, Jupiter Mines needs to allocate an additional deferred tax on this net income. A deferred tax that will only become payable once Jupiter sells its stake in the operating subsidiary – which is not something Jupiter is intending to do.

The cash flow statement is also impacted as the incoming cash flow has to be reported as an incoming finance cash flow and not as an operating cash flow.

SA: Can you discuss the recent half-year results, whether this is already priced in and where you see the next set of half-year results landing?

ID: The H1 results were generally expected to stay strong and although the manganese price had already dropped by 15% (to an average of $5.5/dmtu, coming from $6.52/dmtu) and although the sales volumes decreased by approximately 10% due to the mining sequence of the open pits which meant the Tshipi mine had to deal with a ‘difficult’ cut while maintenance on some excavators also had a negative impact, the total revenue (in ZAR) decreased by just 12%.

So if anything, it looks like Jupiter’s investee performed slightly ahead of the expectations on the revenue front. That being said, the attributable net income (and dividend that will be upstreamed to Jupiter Mines) decreased due to lower efficiencies due to the aforementioned reasons.

It will be more difficult to guesstimate where the financial results of the current semester will end up. The average manganese price will undoubtedly be lower so it will be up to the operating subsidiary to exercise its damage control plan. But the advantage of the Tshipi mine is that its currently estimated 40-50 year mine life will encounter multiple cycles. And as its production cost structure is quite low and the operating subsidiary has no debt to speak of on its balance sheet, there will be no pressure on the mine to curtail production. Other, higher cost mines will have to shut down first should the manganese price remain weak.

But that would be a worst-case scenario. I don’t think the manganese price will remain at the current levels for a prolonged period of time. We likely won’t see the $6+/dmtu back for a while, but at the normalized price range between $4-5/dmtu, the Tshipi mine should still be making plenty of money.

SA: Can you discuss how the market for manganese ore is similar and different from the uranium market as they both seem to be attractive if the supply problems are solved by high-cost producers exiting?

ID: There are some similarities. Both commodities have spot prices and benchmark prices, but most of the manganese (and uranium) trading happens into long-term contracts where the exact details (even the price) are kept confidential. Jupiter Mines (and the operating subsidiary) have those long-term contracts in place and although there will undoubtedly be a pricing component that depends on the spot price, Jupiter Mines always emphasizes the average manganese price shown on the website does not necessarily reflect the price the Tshipi mine effectively receives.

So just like the uranium market, the manganese sales and longer-term contracts are equally intransparent and although the current manganese price is trading at multi-year lows this doesn’t mean that’s the price Jupiter Mines’ operating subsidiary will receive.

SA: Do you see this as a stealth going private play if it keeps buying back stock at depressed levels? Do you see the recently large buybacks and dividends changing given the current low prices for manganese ore? If so, by how much?

ID: Jupiter Mines actually has an interesting history as the company already went private in 2014 (as the main shareholder, the Pallinghurst Group, controlled 83% of the Jupiter shares and pushed a going private transaction through without squeezing out the minority shareholders) and some retail shareholders remained stuck with the shares. Jupiter continued to do business as a private company and also continued to pay dividends to its shareholders.

So while Jupiter Mines has experience with going private, it probably won’t be under an impulse of the Pallinghurst Group as that group has been reducing its stake in Jupiter Mines (probably because it has committed to help fund Nemaska Lithium to the tune of C$600M while it also invested in graphite developer Nouveau Monde Graphite. It looks like Pallinghurst is focusing on battery-related mining companies now while reducing its exposure to manganese.)

So while going private may not be the most likely scenario right now, it’s not unthinkable a large Asian group steps up the plate. After all, even if it would pay a 50% premium to acquire full ownership of Jupiter Mines, it would secure an attributable manganese production of 1.5-1.8 million tonnes per year for the next 4-5 decades for just A$1B while it would cut the purchase price of the attributable manganese ore by around 50% as it would be able to obtain the manganese at cost (and not at market price).

So I think a strategic acquisition by a steelmaker could probably be a more realistic scenario in the current market circumstances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JUPITER MINES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.