Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Uber (UBER), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) on November 4; Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), Match (NASDAQ:MTCH), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) on November 5; Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Square (NYSE:SQ), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on November 6; Disney (NYSE:DIS), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) on November 7; Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on November 8.

IPO watch: GFL Environmental (GFL), Galera Therapeutics (GRTX), 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) and Silvergate Capital (SI) are all expected to price their IPOs on November 6. Quiet periods expire for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT), Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on November 5. IPO share lockup expiration dates hit for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) on November 4, as well as HeadHunter (NASDAQ:HHR), Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC), Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST), Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX), NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC), Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) on November 5 and Uber (UBER), Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) on November 6.

Projected dividend changes: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to $0.42 from $0.40, ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) to $0.86 from $0.79, Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to $0.65 from $0.60, Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to $0.565 from $0.525, Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to $0.495 from $0.49, Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to $0.495 from $0.475, Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) to $1.00 from $0.86, Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) to $0.3665 from $0.3660, Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) to $0.58 from $0.55, Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) to $1.09 from $0.95, Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) to $0.04 from $0.035, Aaon (NASDAQ:AAON) to $0.19 from $0.16, Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI) to $0.64 from $0.62, Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to $0.12 from $0.11, Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to $0.51 from $0.50, Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to $0.32 from $0.275, National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) to $0.21 from $0.19, National Storage (NYSE:NSA) to $0.33 from $0.32, Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) to $0.39 from 14, Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) to $0.45 from $0.44, Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to $0.23 from $0.22 and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to $0.18 from $0.17

M&A tidbits: Shareholders are due to vote on the merger between Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) on November 4. M&A talk could continue on Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) and Fiat Chrysler automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Analyst and investor day events: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will review the company's business momentum, opportunities and strategy at a financial analysts meeting set for November 4. Adobe is expected to announce the launch of the Illustrator app for the next iPad at the event. Meanwhile, Kroger (NYSE:KR) hosts an analyst day event on November 5. Oppenheimer says areas of interest for Kroger investors include management' commentary on alternative revenue profit streams, real estate, pharmacy strategy, fuel profitability, costs saving, the Ocado rollout and capital allocation. Shares of Kroger are down 9% YTD. Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) also has an investor day scheduled for November 6.

Restaurant chains play chicken: Popeyes' chicken sandwich will return to locations across the U.S. on November 3 after the chain sold out of the new menu item in August. The blazing-hot debut of the Popeyes chicken sandwich rattled chains like Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), KFC (NYSE:YUM) and Chick-fil-A. Popeyes has been a property of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) since 2017.

Microsoft Ignite: Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella delivers the vision keynote at the innovation and tech event in Orlando, Florida from November 4-8.

Sports betting in focus: A huge sports betting conference takes place on November 4-6 in New York City. Politicians, institutional investors, private equity firms and industry experts will all meet for panel discussions and networking. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are some of the notable casino-related players that will be in attendance along with media execs from Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), ESPN (DIS) and CBS Sports (NYSE:CBS). League officials from the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, PGA and NASCAR will also be in the house. On the other side of the country, voters in Colorado will decide if sports betting should be legal in the state. PointsBet, Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) all have casino/betting interests in Colorado.

Financials in focus:Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference: One of the bigger banking conferences takes place next week in New York City from November 5-6. Presenting companies include American Express (NYSE:AXP), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Evercore (NYSE:EVR), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Heading into the conference, BAML has Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) lined up as its best large-cap bank idea and (NASDAQ:EWBC) as its best mid-cap bank idea.

Auto sector watch: G.research will host the 43rd Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4 in Las Vegas. The research meeting will focus on industry dynamics, technical innovation, EV, and macroeconomic trends. Participants expected include AutoNation (NYSE:AN), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Lear (NYSE:LEA), Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), Navistar International (NYSE:NAV), O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), Rush Enterprises(NASDAQ:RUSHA), Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP), Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI),Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN).

Drug presentations: The American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week runs from November 3-9, with Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ELOX), FibroGen(NASDAQ:FGEN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals some of the companies due to present. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting takes place from November 6-10, with Gritstone Oncology(NASDAQ:GRTS), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) on the agenda for presentations.

Data watch: Monthly sales reports are due out from retailers Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Buckle (NYSE:BKE) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Airline companies are due to post their monthly traffic reports next week and could update revenue forecasts for Q4. Heading into the new round of reports, there's also the delicate art of forecasting what the impact of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max coming back into service will be on costs and capacity growth. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Azul (NYSE:AZUL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Spirit Airline (NYSE:SAVE), Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Volaris (NYSE:VLRS), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) will all be closely watched.

Industrials on display: A huge number of industrial powerhouses will present at the 2019 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 6. Notable speakers include American Airlines Group (AAL) CEO Doug Parker, Boeing (BA) CFO Greg Smith and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CEO Thomas Kennedy. Other companies participating include CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), Toro (NYSE:TTC), Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), Tenneco (TEN), Valmont (NYSE:VMI), Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Donaldson (DCI), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Timken (NYSE:TKR), Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI), Snap-On (SNA) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Box office: Paramount's (NASDAQ:VIA) Terminator: Dark Fate is forecast to debut with $38M for the weekend as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunite on the big screen. Disney's (DIS) Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Joker are both expected to churn up another $11M during the weekend.

Barron's mentions: Investors are recommended to take the long view on China in a roundtable discussion that covers companies with interesting potential in the world's second-largest economy. AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology, Anta Sports Products (OTCPK:ANPDY), Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), Match (MTCH), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Huya (NYSE:HUYA) and Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) are some of the stocks mentioned. Barron's also has its eyes on five stocks that should gain from the falling cost of renewable energy. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), LG Chem, (OTC:LGCEY) Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB); and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) all make the short list. Also this week, a search by the publication for high-yield stocks whose payouts look sustainable turns up AT&T(NYSE:T), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).

