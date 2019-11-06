Why I'm Not Buying Energy Transfer And Its 'Safe' 9% Yield

Energy Transfer (ET) has managed an incredible feat: gain and maintain incredible popularity among investors on this site. It appears that their high distribution yield and high associated distributed coverage have contributed greatly to this effect. I show why I am going against the grain and not buying this deeply discounted name: the investment case isn’t as clear as the typical story makes it out to be. You know the saying: “there’s a reason why a stock has such a high yield” or something like that - ET is no exception to this rule.

Public Consensus: “The Safest 9% Yield”

ET is a master limited partnership (‘MLP’) which possesses one of the largest infrastructure footprints in the energy space:

(2019 September Presentation)

Its large asset base is entrenched in the most important markets, giving it extensive investment opportunities. Further, its distribution is covered by around 2 times by distributable cash flow (‘DCF’), which is the MLP term for free cash flow prior to growth capital expenditure spending:

(2019 September Presentation)

The high distribution coverage may puzzle many investors considering that ET trades at a wide discount to peers:

(2019 September Presentation)

For many this is the jackpot: a high 9% distribution yield plus high distribution coverage means “safe” distribution and a high likelihood of strong returns, right? This straight forward thinking had many readers asking why I recently called Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) the best of breed in midstream instead of ET.

Authors on Seeking Alpha seemingly have been bullish on ET and its previous entities for many years - in the last 15 articles alone there have been 13 positive articles:

(Seeking Alpha)

That’s a lot of bullishness which should scream danger: there’s nothing more dangerous than not knowing what the potential bear thesis is. I won’t focus on the arguably justified skepticism of their corporate governance - SL Advisors has written a great report on that which I highly recommend for a great read. A management team with a history of self-dealing raises red flags which probably are already enough to warrant an “avoid” rating, especially due to the less shareholder protection that owners of ET possess due to the MLP structure. This report instead explains additional reasons why ET trades at such a low valuation - this isn’t the easy money that some might make it out to be.

Execution Risk #1: Lower Profitability

When I analyze MLPs, I place heavy emphasis on the history of execution. MLPs tend to reinvest heavy amounts of capital into growing their assets - this inherently lends itself to significant execution risk. This high level of investment in growth projects means that simply looking at DCF trends is insufficient because poor execution can be masked by the growth from such investment, blinding unsuspecting shareholders. The companies which have stood out above the rest are arguably the companies led by management teams which consistently deliver on growth projects - think EPD or Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). Great stewards of capital will see profitability remain constantly high in spite of an increasing asset base. I personally look at the DCF return on assets (‘DCF ROA’) to measure this profitability which is defined as DCF divided by total assets.

Because ET for many years was known as Energy Transfer Equity and mainly served as the general partner for many limited partnerships, we unfortunately can’t show the historical DCF ROA of ET as a whole. However, we can instead look at the DCF ROA of the operations which makes up the majority of their current assets that which being Energy Transfer Partners, a firm which I suspect many readers are very familiar with as it was a popular dividend stock on Seeking Alpha up until it merged with the ET we now know today last year.

We can see below that the DCF ROA for Energy Transfer Partners had been subpar around 6%:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Energy Transfer Partners 10-K)

I note that ET reported a DCF ROA of 7.45% in 2018 and an 8.4% figure year to date based on consolidated distributable cash flows. While the trend is positive, this metric is nonetheless quite low. For reference, I showed in my EPD article that best of breed peer EPD on the other hand has a DCF ROA of around 11%, indicating that EPD has done a better job of maintaining the profitability of their assets even as they have also aggressively grown their asset base.

A related note: the lower DCF ROA at ET helps to explain their relatively higher leverage ratio (~4.5 times debt to EBITDA) during a time of booming cash flows for ET and EPD. EPD on the other hand has seen leverage decline from around 4.2 times debt to EBITDA down to a 3.3 multiple.

One quick way to judge a firm’s execution track record is to check their leverage as compared to peers - higher leverage suggests that much debt has been issued for prior growth projects and/or acquisitions without all of the expected returns. ET certainly isn’t the most highly levered among peers, but its significantly higher leverage and lower DCF ROA as compared to EPD show very clearly the difference in track record between the management teams. If anything, this is the main reason why ET trades at such a pronounced discount to EPD.

Execution Risk #2: High Level Of Impairments

Connected to the lower profitability metrics is an unusually high amount of impairment charges. We are talking in the billions:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from 2018 ET 10-K)

In layman’s terms, impairments happen when a company writes off the value of “goodwill” (when a company “overpays” for an acquisition, the difference between the fair value and the purchase price is booked on the balance sheet as goodwill) because they realize that it isn’t worth as much as they thought it was. Some may point out that impairments are non-cash charges and thus may even make the claim that we can just ignore them. While it is true that impairment charges do not immediately negatively impact the cash flow statement, they however are nonetheless still very important because they mean that the company expects to receive less cash flow from something that they paid material amounts of cash for in the past. Just check out their explanations for impairments over the past few years:

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Partnership recognized goodwill impairments of $378 million related to our Northeast operations within the midstream segment primarily due to changes in assumptions related to projected future revenues and cash flows from the dates the goodwill was originally recorded. These changes in assumptions reflect delays in the construction of third-party takeaway capacity in the Northeast. During 2018, Sunoco LP recognized a $30 million impairment charge on its contractual rights. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Partnership ... recognized goodwill impairments… of $262 million in the interstate transportation and storage segment, $79 million in the NGL and refined products transportation and services segment and $452 million in the all other segment primarily due to decreases in projected future revenues and cash flows driven by declines in commodity prices and changes in the markets that these assets serve. During the year 2017, Sunoco LP recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $102 million on its retail reporting unit. During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Partnership ... recognized goodwill impairments...of $638 million related to the interstate transportation and storage segment and $32 million related to the midstream segment. These impairments are primarily due to decreases in projected future revenues and cash flows driven by reduced volumes as a result of overall declining commodity prices and changes in the markets that these assets serve. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Sunoco LP recognized a goodwill impairment of $641 million in its retail reporting unit primarily due to changes in assumptions related to projected future revenues and cash flows from the dates this goodwill was originally recorded. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Sunoco LP also recognized a $32 million impairment on its Laredo Taco brand name intangible asset primarily due to changes in Sunoco LP’s construction plan for new-to-industry sites and decreases in sales volume in oil field producing regions where Sunoco LP has operations (2018 10-K, emphasis by Best of Breed).

These impairments are very significant in magnitude as they have totaled around $3 billion since 2015.

Many of the impairments took place at Energy Transfer Partners. We can see below that in the years 2015 through 2017, impairments made up an outsized proportion of distributable cash flow at Energy Transfer Partners:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Energy Transfer Partners 10-K)

Consider that best of breed EPD has around $350 million in cumulative impairment charges over the past 10 years. That’s a 10 times differential. The difference in impairment charges is striking.

Impairment charges suggest that not only has ET struggled to earn as much from their assets as EPD, but they also have had difficulty integrating their acquisitions. Investors should care because ET has a track record of being very acquisitive:

(2019 SemGroup Acquisition Presentation)

In fact, didn’t ET just make another acquisition?

Thoughts On SemGroup

With the previous two points in mind, we can finally discuss ET’s recent acquisition of SemGroup (SEMG). ET disclosed that they would use 40% debt and 60% equity to finance the acquisition. In glossing over the comment stream on Seeking Alpha, investors in ET appear optimistic. Who could blame them? ET themselves disclosed that the acquisition would have no material credit impact and has significant opportunities for synergies.

(2019 SemGroup Acquisition Presentation)

I however am skeptical. In regards to the note about not materially affecting their credit metrics, consider that according to Moody’s, SEMG has a B2 credit rating due to “elevated leverage and increased organizational complexity.” While it looks like their leverage ratios may not be significantly impacted as a result of the transaction, that appears mainly to be due to SEMG being so small in comparison with ET. It appears that significant synergies would be required to prove that this would not negatively impact ET’s credit metrics due to SEMG’s currently lower credit ratings.

Furthermore, based on my findings above, I think that investors would be justified in having a high degree of skepticism with regards to such M&A considering the high level of impairments in the past. With shares trading at 5.6 times trailing twelve months DCF per share of $2.35, one really has to wonder if this is the most optimal time to be taking on acquisitive complexity when significant shareholder value could apparently be more easily created through trying to make share repurchases possible. Given that they had hinted on their earnings call that they were very close to being able to execute share repurchases due to their high distribution coverage ratio and stabilizing leverage ratio, this decision to forego buying back stock trading at a 17.5% yield is puzzling and arguably not one which shareholders should just gloss over so quickly.

Conclusion

It’s not all bad for ET. The low interest rate environment suggests that ET may be able to drive DCF growth through reducing interest expenses. Perhaps their high DCF distribution coverage will eventually lead to distribution growth and unit repurchases. All of this is possible and I’m not saying otherwise. Instead, I showed why there’s more to this story than just a “safe 9% yield with 2 times coverage.” Those hoping for a “slam dunk” aren’t going to find it here due to the high uncertainties related to execution risk and some inconsistencies in regards to their capital allocation policies. Because my investing style is to focus on best of breed operators with clear cut stories, I have instead decided to pass on ET and invest solely in EPD.

Invest In Best Of Breed Best of Breed is the largest community of investors who invest in high quality companies known as “best of breed.” Subscribers get in-depth reports of deeply undervalued best of breed names and overall coverage of the best of breed universe. I focus on companies with strong balance sheets, best in class management teams, and secular growth stories. Subscribers get access to the Best of Breed Portfolio, a collection of the most undervalued best of breed names in the market. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.