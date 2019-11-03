Better Than Expected: U.S. October Jobs Report Comes In Strong

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Senior Investment Strategist Paul Eitelman and Head of AIS Business Solutions Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the latest U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) rate cut, third-quarter earnings season and the October U.S. employment report.

Fed cuts rates for third time this year, but pause looks likely

Fresh off the heels of 25 basis-point rate cuts in July and September, the Fed lowered borrowing costs by another quarter of a percentage point on Oct. 30, dropping its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.50% to 1.75%. "The Fed has really been pushing back against the global economic slowdown driven by trade uncertainty between the U.S. and China," Eitelman remarked, "and with this latest cut, it's clear the central bank now feels it's provided enough accommodation to counter-balance these risks." Going forward, the hurdle for additional rate cuts is likely to be much higher, he said.

Eitelman and the team of Russell Investments strategists' baseline view heading into 2020 is that the Fed will embark on a prolonged pause, leaving monetary policy unchanged for the next several months. However, if the central bank does decide to take action again, it will likely be to cut - rather than raise - rates, he said. This is because inflation remains relatively muted and generally below the Fed's 2% target, Eitelman explained.

"Because there's very little evidence of economic overheating or inflationary pressures, it's difficult to envision the Fed raising rates anytime soon," he stated. On the flip side, additional slowing in global growth could prompt a rate cut, Eitelman added. With uncertainty still on the table, he concluded by emphasizing the important role that bonds can play today in diversifying multi-asset portfolios.

Q3 earnings season continues to beat expectations

Shifting gears to third-quarter earnings season, Eitelman said that with two-thirds of S&P 500 companies reporting, overall results have largely been better than feared. "Over 70% of companies are beating expectations, which is a bit better than normal," he stated. However, Eitelman cautioned that at a high level, the results are still fairly lackluster.

"In the U.S., earnings growth is tracking somewhere between -1% and -3%, as companies continue to struggle against a backdrop of weakening revenue growth as well as sluggish economic growth," he said, adding that the same story is also playing out in Europe. Regardless, the fact that earnings growth continues to beat expectations has certainly helped drive markets upward over the past few weeks, Eitelman said. While the general consensus view among analysts is that earnings growth will re-accelerate in 2020, Eitelman and the team of strategists believe a slew of downside risks - such as continued trade uncertainty - may lead to more muted growth than expected in the year ahead.

U.S. adds 128,000 jobs as unemployment rate stays low

On Oct. 30, the U.S. Commerce Department announced that GDP (gross domestic product) for the July-September period grew at a rate of 1.9%, year-over-year. This was indicative of continued strength in consumer spending as well as the housing market, Eitelman said. "The U.S. consumer continues to be backed by healthy wage gains and a strong labor market," he explained, "as further evidenced by the 128,000 jobs the nation added in October - versus consensus expectations of 75,000."

Both third-quarter GDP and the recently released October employment report point to a tale of two economies, he said: Manufacturing weakness versus consumer strength. Eitelman said that the October job gains were quite impressive, especially since roughly 50,000 jobs were likely lost due to the General Motors (NYSE:GM) strike. "The October employment report, highlighted by a strengthening labor market and continued near-record low unemployment, shows that the story of a strong U.S. consumer may remain in place for a while," he concluded.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2019. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-11558

Original post