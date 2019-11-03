Why I Bought HMS Holdings At $27

I bought shares at $27 after selling at $39 in August. Revenue growth will recover and shares could easily appreciate 25% in the short term. Longer term, policy risks remain.

That said, the company actually boosted full year net income guidance by 5% and net income for the quarter was up 13%.

Thesis

HMS Holdings (HMSY) shares tanked nearly 20% after reporting disappointing Q3-19 revenue figures and issuing reduced revenue guidance for the year.

The main problem was with the company's Coordination of Benefits (NASDAQ:COB) business, which comprises 70% of company revenue. Sales fell 10%. The shortfall was due to two issues, notably the lumpiness of COB revenue generation and a tough comp to Q3-18, when COB revenue was up 17%.

I think the selloff is an overreaction, which has been common to both the upside and downside in recent HMS quarters. With shares off nearly 20% in one day, I bought at $27. I sold my position at $39 in August under the belief that share price, which was at an all-time high, had simply gotten ahead of itself.

With full year revenue guidance reduced, I think the company is likely to exceed guidance next quarter or in Q1-20. Shares could easily appreciate 25% in the next six months. Today, HMS Holdings is undervalued. It is a niche player with limited competition and deserves a valuation premium. Longer-term, risks remain, largely due to policy uncertainty--which is likely to weigh on the share price heading into the 2020 election.

Q3: HMS' Bread And Butter Comes Up Short

HMS Holdings is not a health insurer but rather a company that helps health insurers contain costs. Approximately 70% of HMS Holdings revenue is derived from its COB business, a market in which HMS Holdings has an iron grip and no major competitors. COB is sold primarily to State Medicaid agencies and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations ((MCOs)).

COB consists of HMS Holdings reviewing Medicaid claims to verify that another health insurer is not responsible for the claim. Medicaid is payer of last resort, and Medicaid recipients sometimes have access to other forms of health coverage that are liable for the claim. The typical COB contract is contingency-based.

In Q3, HMS' COB revenue fell 10%. The company attributed this to two issues. The first is the lumpiness of COB revenue. HMS Holdings bills a health insurer when it--not Medicaid--is liable for a health claim for somebody enrolled in Medicaid. The billing process to insurers can take time, and in some quarters payments from insurers are delayed a quarter or more. That's what the company said happened this quarter. Additionally, the COB unit was working against a tough comparable of Q3-18, when revenue was up more than 17%, an uncharacteristically high revenue growth rate for COB.

In addition to the COB shortfall, the company saw growth slowdown--nearly 8% growth, no contraction--in its Population Health Management (NYSE:PHM) business. This is a newer business that the company entered via acquisition in recent years. The company is reforming its sales team to strengthen revenue growth in PHM. The PHM solution has been something HMS has been selling to Medicaid MCOs, health plans contracted by state Medicaid agencies to manage the health of a portion of their Medicaid populations. Some states are 100% managed care. Many are not--many still have Fee For Service (FFS) populations and it is the state, not an MCO, that pays medical claims for FFS. HMS is talking with some of these Medicaid agencies to potentially use its PHM solution in the FFS population.

Share Buybacks

The company announced a $50-million share repurchase program on the earnings call. The share repurchase program expires in two years. I wouldn't be surprised to the see the company use at least a portion of the plan to repurchase shares in Q4. The stock price is near 52-week lows after touching all-time highs just months ago and is trading at an attractive valuation.

Long-Term Policy Risks Remain

I have followed HMS Holdings for years. As I have stated in my previous articles about the company, it is a niche provider of cost containment services with limited competition, notably in Medicaid COB. The company is almost entirely dependent on the existence of Medicaid, and has benefited from the expansion of Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act. If the ACA is repealed, HMS' business could take a hit as the COB revenue has been boosted by expanded Medicaid enrollment. Additionally, a Medicare-For-All scenario, though unlikely, could potentially threaten HMS' business model entirely as Medicaid as we know it would likely cease to exist.

Valuation And Conclusion

The company was enjoying a stellar year, having consistently grown revenue and EPS. And after one revenue shortfall hiccup, the stock now sits at $27 compared to a 52-week high (and all-time high) of $41 just months ago.

As I stated in my first article about HMS last year, the company has turned a corner and likely has years of growth ahead of it--absent a policy shift--thanks to focus on dramatically boosting sales efforts to Medicaid MCOs and entering the PHM space via an acquisition. The company also continues to assess potential acquisitions to help grow the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM), which by company estimates is already pegged to be worth tens of billions of dollars vs. HMS 2019 revenue expectation of <$700M. With an iron grip on the COB market, the company has a strong source of recurring revenue. Organic revenue growth has been, and will likely remain, strong.

Given these factors, HMS deserves a premium valuation. I suspect the company will once again exceed growth estimates in coming quarters and the share price will rise accordingly. That said, valuation may face additional pressure due to policy uncertainty. That's a risk that the company cannot control. The Q3 selloff wiped out a lot of potential downside and I view HMS, at $27 per share, a good value play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.