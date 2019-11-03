Texas Roadhouse: Strong Q3

Shares shot up 20% on the Q3 news. Shares aren't the value they were pre-Q3, but long-term investors of Texas Roadhouse won't regret buying the business in the mid-$50s.

Thesis

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) posted a great quarter. The company exceeded both revenue and EPS growth estimates and margins improved.

I wrote in August that the company looked like a reasonable bet at $50 after a steep selloff this year largely due to rising labor costs. The recent earnings report pleased investors and led to a one-day upward correction of 20%.

In the mid-$50s, Texas Roadhouse still looks reasonably valued for long-term investors. The company is one of the best managed restaurant companies in the business.

Q3: Strength Across The Board

Revenue was up 9.4%, narrowly beating the consensus estimate. Foot traffic was up and comparable restaurant sales increased 4.4% in Q3 at 500+ company restaurants vs. the consensus estimate of 4.3%. Comparable sales were 3.2% higher at 70 domestic franchise locations. Including 25 international franchise locations, franchise same-store sales for all 95 locations were up 2.4% yoy. Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales improved 50 basis points to 16.7% of sales as menu price increases offset increased labor costs.

Same-store sales growth at the company's newer Bubba's 33 sports bar concept was a strong 8.8%. The company noted that 2.5% of that 8.8% was due to a lunch offering at five of the locations. Absent the lunch demo, same-store sales were up 6.3% for Bubba's. The company plans to open 30 restaurants next year, eight of which will be Bubba's 33.

Labor Costs and Menu Price Hikes

Despite the nice growth numbers and improved Q3 margins, the company does expect labor costs to rise again in 2020. This month, the company will raise menu prices 1.9% to counter rising labor costs. The company raised menu prices 1.5% on some parts of its menu in February to deal with rising labor costs.

This came on the heels of a 1.7% menu price increase in 2018. The 1.7% menu price increase from 2018 will roll off and be replaced by the new 1.9% menu price increase. It remains to be seen if the company's 1.5% price increase from early 2019 will be replaced by a new price increase in early 2020. Based on what CFO Tonya Robinson said on the Q3 call, the company is not yet planning on another Q1 price increase at this time.

Share Buybacks

In Q3, TXRH bought back $19 million in stock for an average purchase price of just under $53 per share. Year to date, the company has purchased $131 million in stock for an average purchase price of $53 per share. The company has $169 million remaining for its share repurchase program.

Valuation

After the strong Q3, the stock is still 15% off its 52-week high of $68. The company has justified its stock buybacks at ~$53 on a discounted free cash flow valuation. Per the data tracked by Seeking Alpha, the company is trading at a price/cash flow that is slightly above the industry average. It had been trailing the industry average prior to the Q3 report.

The shares aren't the value they were prior to Q3, but you're getting quality in Texas Roadhouse. Some investors pre-Q3 may have considered a $50 stock price too optimistic a price given the labor situation and increasing possibility of a recession that could hurt restaurants. That said, so far so good. And Texas Roadhouse in the mid-$50s looks like growth at a reasonable price.

Conclusion

Despite recent struggles with labor costs, Texas Roadhouse menu increases haven't hurt foot traffic or comparable sales growth. The company continues to perform well, has a history of consistent growth, even during economic downturns, and is still attractive in the mid-$50s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.