Radian:  Good News Piles Up, But The Stock Is Flat.  Buy And Wait For $40.

Adding up those parts gives me a $40 value for Radian. That's up more than 50%.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation adds net cash, the existing $227 billion of insurance in force and its $50-70 billion mortgage insurance origination franchise.

Why do I keep writing about mortgage insurance (MI) companies? Because you won’t buy the gosh-darned stocks despite mountains of good news!

On October 14 I published a Seeking Alpha post called “One More Time. Buy the Super-Cheap, Super Safe, Free Cash Flowing Mortgage Insurance Stocks Before Q3 Earnings.” And one more time it appears I was too optimistic. Mortgage insurer (MI) Radian, which reported its Q3 EPS last week, is up a mere 6% since October 11.

Now 6% isn’t awful; it takes nearly four years to accumulate that amount from a 10-year Treasury bond. But come on, people. With all the good news that’s poured in for Radian and its fellow MIs? And their bottom-of-the barrel valuations? Something has to change, people, and clearly it’s not going to be stubborn me.

The good news that’s piled up for Radian and the MI industry.

Ten positive items, in fact:

Radian was expected to earn $0.73 per share for Q3. Operating EPS came in at $0.81. That’s better, right?

Wall Street analysts grudgingly nudged their 2020 EPS estimates up 4¢ to $3.18. After an 8¢ one quarter beat! I have $50 here that says Radian’s EPS next year comes in north of $3.30.

Credit quality remains outstanding. Radian’s “incurred losses” (an estimate of loss on newly defaulted loans) was only $33 million during Q3, or only 10% of MI revenues. And only half of the incurred losses came from insurance issued after 2008, the last housing bubble year. So the 95% of their insured loans that were written since ’08 are pristine.

Book value of $19.40 grew by 24% from a year ago. 24%! And its Q3 operating return on equity (ROE) was 17%. Very few financial companies exceeded these results.

Radian’s insurance in force grew by 9% year-over year. How many financials – or other companies for that matter – grew their business by more than 9% over the past year?

Radian’s earnings are now clearly translating into cash flow for shareholders. Radian has only a token dividend, but it bought back 5½% of its shares this year to date through October. And its current remaining $150 million buyback authority represents another 3% of shares, which I expect management to largely use before the year is up. Cash returned to shareholders will exceed $300 million this year, or about $1.50 a share. Next year? More than that.

From Radian’s Q3 conference call: “On October 17, 2019, Moody's Investors services upgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of Radian Group to BA1 with a stable outlook. Moody's cited expectations for continued strong profitability for mortgage insurers due to favorable U.S. housing market fundamentals as well as Radian's recent actions to reduce its financial leverage…”

Again from the conference call: “HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, also spoke to the group and with respect to FHA [the MIs’ government competitor] pricing, he communicated a strong desire to continue to increase FHA's financial strength…As a result, we believe a reduction in FHA pricing is unlikely.”

In the big picture, the October 31, 2019 New York Times said that “The typical home buyer today has a FICO credit score of 741, compared with 700 before the housing crisis, according to data from the Urban Institute. Hardly any buyers have a score below 650.” Tight standards = fewer defaults.

The Census Bureau just recently released its latest housing stock survey. This chart shows that housing supply/demand remains in excellent shape:

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

A housing shortage = higher home prices.

That’s a heap of goods news. The reward? A 7.8 P/E ratio, which puts Radian firmly in the bottom decile of the S&P 500. Seriously?

Radian is worth $40 a share sum of the parts. That’s more than 50% above the current price.

Hard to believe? Well believe it. Let’s go to the parts.

Part 1: $23 per share in net cash on the balance sheet. As of the end of Q3, Radian had $4.6 billion of investments less debt. The investments are in relatively short-dated corporate and asset-backed securities. As of the end of Q2, the portfolio had a mark-to-market net gain, so that $23 per share looks money-good.

Part 2: $7 per share in insurance on the books. Radian has $227 billion of mortgage insurance in force. It’s got to be worth something, right? It’s outstanding credit quality means that only a significant near-term recession will change its likely cash flow as it pays down. Over the next year it should generate nearly $3 of EPS, and still over $1 a share four years from now.

Part 3: $9 per share for its MI origination business. Radian will originate nearly $70 billion of new MI this year, and at least $50 billion a year going forward. Assuming a 10% ROE on the new business – way below the current 17% - and a high 12% discount rate, I arrive at a $9 per share present value of the origination business. Assuming a 12% ROE adds another $2 a share in value.

Part 4: $1 For capital management. My estimates above assume that Radian dividends out its earnings. But what if it continues to buy back stock at $25, which is below liquidation value and way below franchise value? At least another $1 a share in value.

For those geeks among you, here’s a summary of my net present value estimates:

Summing up. All this good news has to be recognized someday. When? Don’t ask me, I keep getting the timing wrong. But the Wall Street weighing machine will one day get Radian right. And I believe that “right” is $40 per share.

