IPO Update: 36Kr Holdings Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

While KRKR has grown sharply, the quality of that growth appears to be deteriorating, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

The firm provides digital content services to businesses in China.

36Kr Holdings (KRKR) has filed to raise $57.6 million in an IPO of its ADSs, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides a range of business services to what it calls ‘New Economy’ companies in China.

KRKR is growing but the quality of that growth is a question. The IPO appears highly priced and most recent Chinese U.S. IPO companies have performed poorly post-IPO.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based 36Kr was founded in 2010 to provide business services to Chinese companies serving the Internet, hardware and software technologies, consumer and retail and finance industries, which the company refers to as the ‘New Economy’.

Management is headed by CEO Dagang Feng, who has been with the firm since 2019 and is also the CEO of Beijing Duoke.

36Kr has developed a suite of business services that includes tailored online advertising and subscription services, as well as other enterprise value-added services.

The firm also provides services that help investors identify promising targets, source investment opportunities and connect with startups directly.

36Kr has developed a database covering over 800,000 enterprises, through which it is able to gain valuable insights into the New Economy by using data analysis on user and customer preferences and provide tailored services.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s business model:

Page Views - during the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Source: Company registration statement

Management says that as of the end of 2018, the company provided business services to 23 of the Global Fortune 100 companies and to 59 of the Top 100 ‘New Economy’ companies in China as measured by market capitalization and valuation, according to a 2019 China Insights Consultancy [CIC] report.

Additionally, since the launch of its institutional investors subscription services in Q1 2017, 36Kr has already covered 46 of the Top 200 institutional investors in China as of the end of 2018, as measured by assets under management, according to the CIC report.

Investors in 36Kr included China Merchants Capital, Ant Financial, Matrix Partners, Infinity Ventures, and e.ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its solutions through an in-house sales teams that consist of 217 employees as of the end of June, 2019, with knowledge and expertise of the New Economy sector.

They are tasked with understanding 36Kr’s customers' needs as well as to maintain a close relationship with them by providing support and customer services during the course of services.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 24.7% 2018 22.4% 2017 26.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 2.6 2018 2.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the IT services market in China had reached a total revenue of $159 billion in 2018, an increase of 6.2% year-over-year.

This represents a CAGR of 7.7% between 2013 and 2018.

36Kr operates in the business services subset of the IT services market.

The main factors driving forecast market growth is the increase in IT investments and the growth of China’s information sector.

The China IT services market accounts for about 20% of China's total IT investment, as compared to an average 40% share in other developed countries.

Financial Performance

KRKR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

High and accelerating topline revenue growth

Uneven gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 29,406,000 176.1% 2018 $ 43,567,000 142.2% 2017 $ 17,986,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 9,287,000 159.0% 2018 $ 23,128,000 159.3% 2017 $ 8,919,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 31.58% 2018 53.09% 2017 49.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (7,272,000) -24.7% 2018 $ 6,641,000 15.2% 2017 $ 1,643,000 9.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (6,627,000) 2018 $ 5,902,000 2017 $ 1,182,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (13,822,000) 2018 $ (6,643,000) 2017 $ (1,708)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $15.2 million in cash and $15.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($22.6 million).

IPO Details

KRKR intends to sell 3.6 million ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $57.6 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote, and the co-founders, who will hold Class B shares, will be entitled to 25 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $621 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.06%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering to further enhance our content offerings, expand our business service scope, client base and service depth, improve our data analytics and technological capabilities, and supplement our working capital and achieve other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, CICC, and AMTD.

Commentary

36kr is seeking U.S. investment capital at a difficult time for Chinese firms on U.S. markets.

Many Chinese IPOs have performed poorly for investors over the past few years and recent IPOs have only reinforced this activity.

KRKR’s financials show a firm that is growing well but now generating operating losses and reduced gross profit.

Cash used in operations is also increasing, perhaps necessitating the IPO as a source of cash.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but the sales & marketing efficiency ratio has been stable and reasonably robust.

KRKR essentially provides digital media exposure to companies of all sizes in China. This is primarily a paid-media approach, which is really just a form of advertising, albeit using key opinion leaders or other paid content producers.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

It is difficult to value KRKR’s business since there really isn’t a Western, publicly held comparable and the firm is just at breakeven on earnings (Trailing twelve months).

While KRKR is growing top-line revenue, gross profit appears to be plateauing.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 10x for its growth, yet the firm has swung to generating operating losses in the most recent six-month period and burning through operational cash flow at an increasing rate.

Given the challenging performance of most Chinese IPOs on U.S. markets, I’m concerned the firm will perform negatively along with its cohort and disappoint U.S. investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.

