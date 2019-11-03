IPO Update: 36Kr Holdings Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

Quick Take
36Kr Holdings (KRKR) has filed to raise $57.6 million in an IPO of its ADSs, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.
The company provides a range of business services to what it calls ‘New Economy’ companies in China.
KRKR is growing but the quality of that growth is a question. The IPO appears highly priced and most recent Chinese U.S. IPO companies have performed poorly post-IPO.
Company & Technology
Beijing, China-based 36Kr was founded in 2010 to provide business services to Chinese companies serving the Internet, hardware and software technologies, consumer and retail and finance industries, which the company refers to as the ‘New Economy’.
Management is headed by CEO Dagang Feng, who has been with the firm since 2019 and is also the CEO of Beijing Duoke.
36Kr has developed a suite of business services that includes tailored online advertising and subscription services, as well as other enterprise value-added services.
The firm also provides services that help investors identify promising targets, source investment opportunities and connect with startups directly.
36Kr has developed a database covering over 800,000 enterprises, through which it is able to gain valuable insights into the New Economy by using data analysis on user and customer preferences and provide tailored services.
Below is an overview graphic of the company’s business model:
Page Views - during the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019.
Source: Company registration statement
Management says that as of the end of 2018, the company provided business services to 23 of the Global Fortune 100 companies and to 59 of the Top 100 ‘New Economy’ companies in China as measured by market capitalization and valuation, according to a 2019 China Insights Consultancy [CIC] report.
Additionally, since the launch of its institutional investors subscription services in Q1 2017, 36Kr has already covered 46 of the Top 200 institutional investors in China as of the end of 2018, as measured by assets under management, according to the CIC report.
Investors in 36Kr included China Merchants Capital, Ant Financial, Matrix Partners, Infinity Ventures, and e.ventures. Source: Crunchbase
Customer Acquisition
The firm markets its solutions through an in-house sales teams that consist of 217 employees as of the end of June, 2019, with knowledge and expertise of the New Economy sector.
They are tasked with understanding 36Kr’s customers' needs as well as to maintain a close relationship with them by providing support and customer services during the course of services.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
To June 30, 2019
|
24.7%
|
2018
|
22.4%
|
2017
|
26.8%
Source: Company registration statement
The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
To June 30, 2019
|
2.6
|
2018
|
2.6
Source: Company registration statement
Market
According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the IT services market in China had reached a total revenue of $159 billion in 2018, an increase of 6.2% year-over-year.
This represents a CAGR of 7.7% between 2013 and 2018.
36Kr operates in the business services subset of the IT services market.
The main factors driving forecast market growth is the increase in IT investments and the growth of China’s information sector.
The China IT services market accounts for about 20% of China's total IT investment, as compared to an average 40% share in other developed countries.
Financial Performance
KRKR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
High and accelerating topline revenue growth
Uneven gross profit and gross margin
A swing to operating loss
Increased cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To June 30, 2019
|
$ 29,406,000
|
176.1%
|
2018
|
$ 43,567,000
|
142.2%
|
2017
|
$ 17,986,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To June 30, 2019
|
$ 9,287,000
|
159.0%
|
2018
|
$ 23,128,000
|
159.3%
|
2017
|
$ 8,919,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
To June 30, 2019
|
31.58%
|
2018
|
53.09%
|
2017
|
49.59%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
To June 30, 2019
|
$ (7,272,000)
|
-24.7%
|
2018
|
$ 6,641,000
|
15.2%
|
2017
|
$ 1,643,000
|
9.1%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
To June 30, 2019
|
$ (6,627,000)
|
2018
|
$ 5,902,000
|
2017
|
$ 1,182,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
To June 30, 2019
|
$ (13,822,000)
|
2018
|
$ (6,643,000)
|
2017
|
$ (1,708)
Source: Company registration statement
As of June 30, 2019, the company had $15.2 million in cash and $15.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($22.6 million).
IPO Details
KRKR intends to sell 3.6 million ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $57.6 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote, and the co-founders, who will hold Class B shares, will be entitled to 25 votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $621 million.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.06%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering to further enhance our content offerings, expand our business service scope, client base and service depth, improve our data analytics and technological capabilities, and supplement our working capital and achieve other general corporate purposes.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, CICC, and AMTD.
Commentary
36kr is seeking U.S. investment capital at a difficult time for Chinese firms on U.S. markets.
Many Chinese IPOs have performed poorly for investors over the past few years and recent IPOs have only reinforced this activity.
KRKR’s financials show a firm that is growing well but now generating operating losses and reduced gross profit.
Cash used in operations is also increasing, perhaps necessitating the IPO as a source of cash.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but the sales & marketing efficiency ratio has been stable and reasonably robust.
KRKR essentially provides digital media exposure to companies of all sizes in China. This is primarily a paid-media approach, which is really just a form of advertising, albeit using key opinion leaders or other paid content producers.
On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.
This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.
It is difficult to value KRKR’s business since there really isn’t a Western, publicly held comparable and the firm is just at breakeven on earnings (Trailing twelve months).
While KRKR is growing top-line revenue, gross profit appears to be plateauing.
Management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 10x for its growth, yet the firm has swung to generating operating losses in the most recent six-month period and burning through operational cash flow at an increasing rate.
Given the challenging performance of most Chinese IPOs on U.S. markets, I’m concerned the firm will perform negatively along with its cohort and disappoint U.S. investors.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.
