Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 3

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 11/15 12/1 0.505 0.535 5.94% 2.69% 49 Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 11/7 12/6 2.05 2.55 24.39% 0.95% 37 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12/13 1/15 0.945 1.0125 7.14% 3.19% 11 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 12/11 12/26 0.6275 0.63 0.40% 5.20% 33 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 12/9 1/2 0.3 0.31 3.33% 1.88% 28

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 4 (Ex-Div 11/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/20 0.51 366.14 0.56% 11 VSE Corp. (VSEC) 11/20 0.09 39 0.92% 16 Winmark Corp. (WINA) 12/2 0.25 180 0.56% 10

Tuesday November 5 (Ex-Div 11/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/21 0.51 79.7 2.56% 21 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 11/14 1.02 62.68 6.51% 19 MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 12/10 0.42 121.77 1.38% 48 Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB) 11/21 0.27 41.49 2.60% 25 Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 11/21 0.23 29.91 3.08% 10

Wednesday November 6 (Ex-Div 11/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 12/10 0.7 93.56 2.99% 10 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 11/22 0.2496 37.35 2.67% 27 Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 11/20 0.085 37.63 0.90% 26 Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 12/6 2.55 268.89 0.95% 37 California Water Service (CWT) 11/22 0.1975 56.1 1.41% 52 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 12/2 0.16 30.56 2.09% 25 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 11/19 0.31 42.92 2.89% 10 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.44 317.67 1.81% 48 Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 12/2 0.71 40.18 7.07% 47 International Business Machines (IBM) 12/10 1.62 135.53 4.78% 24 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 11/22 0.26 119.9 0.87% 16 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 11/22 0.3 159.77 0.75% 10 Lazard Limited (LAZ) 11/22 0.47 37.38 5.03% 12 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 12/6 0.88 195.9 1.80% 63 Rollins Inc. (ROL) 12/10 0.05 38.67 0.52% 17 SJW Group (SJW) 12/2 0.3 72 1.67% 52 Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 12/10 0.43 57.81 2.98% 37

Thursday November 7 (Ex-Div 11/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works (AWK) 12/4 0.5 122.78 1.63% 12 CCFNB Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:CCFN) 12/5 0.39 48.76 3.20% 22 Invesco Limited (IVZ) 12/2 0.31 17.21 7.21% 10 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 12/6 0.185 114.66 0.65% 15 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 11/26 0.75 75.34 3.98% 17 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 12/12 0.51 125.44 1.63% 48 Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) 12/10 0.14 14.85 3.77% 10 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 12/3 0.7 164.8 1.70% 11 Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 12/10 1.02 177.7 2.30% 10 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 11/26 0.185 92.01 0.80% 10 Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 12/3 0.37 92.71 1.60% 17 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 12/10 0.87 69.6 5.00% 37

Friday November 8 (Ex-Div 11/11)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/8 0.21 1.91% Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 11/5 1.3 3.33% Celanese Corp. (CE) 11/7 0.62 2.02% Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/6 0.16 1.39% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 11/6 0.55 1.95% Raytheon Company (RTN) 11/7 0.9425 1.74% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 11/8 0.4 2.46% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 11/6 0.16 0.43%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.