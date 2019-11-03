Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 3

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 12/11 12/26 0.28 0.3 7.14% 2.45% 9 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 11/14 12/2 0.29 0.3 3.45% 8.52% 8 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 11/29 12/16 0.17 0.18 5.88% 3.49% 8 CDW Corp. (CDW) 11/22 12/10 0.295 0.38 28.81% 1.16% 7 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 11/14 11/29 0.4125 0.415 0.61% 3.39% 5 Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) 12/5 1/3 0.543333 0.581 6.93% 0.45% 9 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 11/29 12/10 8 9 12.50% 6.23% 6 Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) 11/27 12/16 0.43 0.48 11.63% 1.03% 10 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 11/14 11/29 0.66 0.67 1.52% 8.00% 5 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 12/16 12/31 0.31 0.33 6.45% 2.84% 8 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 11/7 11/22 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.27% 6 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 12/13 1/2 0.611 0.6185 1.23% 7.38% 10 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 1/9 2/1 0.37 0.4 8.11% 2.76% 10 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 11/27 12/13 0.26 0.27 3.85% 2.71% 7 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 11/15 12/2 0.27 0.3 11.11% 1.37% 7 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 11/13 11/26 0.515 0.52 0.97% 9.82% 6 Rockwell Automation (ROK) 11/8 12/10 0.97 1.02 5.15% 2.30% 10 Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) 11/13 12/2 0.27 0.29 7.41% 0.90% 7 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 11/14 12/2 0.2 0.23 15.00% 1.33% 6 Waste Connections (WCN) 11/8 11/26 0.16 0.185 15.63% 0.80% 10 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 11/8 11/26 0.4579 0.4646 1.46% 8.10% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 4 (Ex-Div 11/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 11/20 0.28 39.96 2.80% 9 Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) 11/15 0.18 22.78 3.16% 6 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 11/25 0.18 26 2.77% 6 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 11/14 0.5175 52.74 3.92% 6 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 11/20 0.11 17 2.59% 7 Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 11/29 0.07 20.97 1.34% 7 West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 11/20 0.21 23.92 3.51% 9

Tuesday November 5 (Ex-Div 11/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/2 0.93 119.66 3.11% 5 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 11/21 0.1 28.01 1.43% 9 Intel Corp. (INTC) 12/1 0.315 56.51 2.23% 5 Matson Inc. (MATX) 12/5 0.22 38.83 2.27% 8 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/12 0.39 147.43 1.06% 8 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 11/21 0.14 36.32 1.54% 7 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 11/21 0.28 38.17 2.93% 7 WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 11/21 0.12 42.5 1.13% 6 Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 11/21 0.25 65.49 1.53% 6

Wednesday November 6 (Ex-Div 11/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/14 0.77 255.82 1.20% 8 American Campus Communities (ACC) 11/22 0.47 50 3.76% 7 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 11/22 0.25 37.53 2.66% 9 Boeing Company (BA) 12/6 2.055 345.19 2.38% 8 BB&T Corp. (BBT) 12/2 0.45 54.1 3.33% 9 Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK:BORT) 11/15 0.16 29 2.21% 7 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) 11/22 0.12 11.47 4.18% 7 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 11/22 0.1 51.68 0.77% 7 German American Bancorp (GABC) 11/20 0.17 33.32 2.04% 7 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) 11/13 0.55 20.14 10.92% 6 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 11/22 0.22 38.85 2.27% 6 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 11/25 0.11 12.06 3.65% 8 Macerich Company (MAC) 12/3 0.75 28.19 10.64% 10 Moelis & Company (MC) 12/13 0.5 35.18 5.69% 6 Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 12/10 0.1 13.51 2.96% 5 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 12/4 0.11 57.72 0.76% 7 National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 12/2 0.25 42.64 2.35% 6 Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 11/22 0.45 97.7 1.84% 7 Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 12/3 0.41 50.69 3.24% 9 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/2 0.36 38.39 3.75% 9 SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 11/20 0.095 17.12 2.22% 7 South State Corp. (SSB) 11/15 0.46 80.5 2.29% 8 SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 11/18 0.56 69.89 3.21% 9 Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 11/22 0.75 191 1.57% 5 Terex Corp. (TEX) 12/19 0.11 28.61 1.54% 7 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 11/22 0.21 36.71 2.29% 9 Woodlands Financial Services Co. (OTCPK:WDFN) 11/22 0.26 31 3.35% 6 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 12/1 0.51 52.18 3.91% 9

Thursday November 7 (Ex-Div 11/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 11/26 0.36 41.96 3.43% 8 Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 12/2 0.12 21.85 2.20% 8 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 12/3 0.1375 11.7 4.70% 6 Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 11/27 0.07 10.54 2.66% 6 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 12/2 0.5 92.27 2.17% 6 PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 12/3 0.32 78.05 1.64% 9 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 11/22 0.585 67.09 3.49% 6 Standex International Corp. (SXI) 11/26 0.22 77.72 1.13% 9 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 11/26 0.4 45.63 3.51% 9 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 11/26 0.4646 22.93 8.10% 6

Friday November 8 (Ex-Div 11/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 11/29 0.13 63.45 0.82% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 11/5 0.175 1.84% American Express Company (AXP) 11/8 0.43 1.44% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 11/8 0.31 2.63% Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 11/8 0.14 3.84% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/7 0.23 1.00% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 11/5 0.3 2.55% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 11/8 0.33 0.47% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 11/5 1.15 3.09% Star Group LP (SGU) 11/5 0.125 5.35% United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) 11/8 0.08 2.76% Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 11/7 0.31 3.68% Value Line Inc. (VALU) 11/8 0.2 3.84%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

