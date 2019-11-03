Impeachment In Times Of Irrational Exuberance

2019 has many parallels. In this article, I discuss whether an impeachment matters in times of irrational exuberance.

Economic signals were ignored; if only market players had paid attention, they would have exited before the crash.

The stock market in the late 1990s was floating in the dotcom bubble. Irrational exuberance kept the market charged up despite overvalued assets and an impeachment.

Ignoring the signs is a good way to end up at the wrong destination. ~ Unknown

The stock market in the late 1990s was high on dotcom weed. Crazy tech valuations, whacked out ideas, unnecessary euphoria, and slow Internet speeds ruled as the market kept charging ahead. It was not an environment that would give a damn about impeachment.

2019 is not much different. Stock markets are near highs, economic indicators are bullish but have started drooping, and tech stocks have grown massively big along with their market valuations. Of course, there’s an impeachment around the corner.

What does Clinton’s impeachment teach investors of the Trump era? What should they focus on? What signs should they pay heed to? These questions are answered below:

A Market-Related Timeline of Clinton’s Impeachment and the Dotcom Bust

Sep 1998: Evidence of wrongdoing placed

Oct 1998: House approves impeachment

Jan 1999: Trial begins

Feb 1999: Clinton acquitted by Senate

Mar 2000: Dotcom bubble starts deflating

How Stock Markets Moved before Clinton’s Impeachment and the Dotcom Bust

Having tasted blood since 1995, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) kept vaping on venture capital flows till late 1998 when the news of Clinton’s impeachment hit the shores. It did react to some extent, but the money that flowed into dotcom ventures those days was just too much to bother about reality. Stocks quickly rebounded and indices went on to hit a new high till Mar 2000.

After hitting a high in Mar 2000, the S&P 500 meandered for the next few months until reality stared it in the face in Sep 2000. But the bulls were still hopeful, though Internet companies had lousy fundamentals such as negative operational cash flows and sky high valuations.

The market kept making lower lows in the next few months, and then started crashing.

How Stock Markets are Moving before Trump’s Impeachment

The US stock markets have been in bull territory since the last decade. A speed breaker appeared in Dec 2018 when the yield curve inverted, sparking recession fears. The Fed quickly intervened by cutting rates and things normalized.

The economic data are getting duller as I write this article (23 Oct 2019):

The PMI for Sep 2019 fell to 47.8 from 49.1 in the previous month.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) fell 0.1% in Sep 2019. In the previous month, it had declined by 0.2%. The decline was because of underperformance in the manufacturing sector and it reflects an uncertain business outlook.

The U.S.–China trade war is like a love–hate relationship – no one knows how it’s going to end but everyone knows it’s going to come at a heavy cost. Every trade war announcement creates volatility in the stock markets, and while the costs continue to mount, the market keeps moving up, hoping for an optimistic outcome.

Real consumer spending is dropping and that’s a big thing because it makes for 68% of the GDP. It is still early days to tell if the decline will continue, but this is one key trend to track.

The Brexit deal too has been delayed and it is uncertain how it will play out. The uncertainty is impacting global trade and currencies, and the U.S. is not immune.

The situation today is that after a decade of expansion, economic indicators have started flagging off a bit. Trump’s impeachment is now thrown in the middle of these declining signals.

If Trump is removed from office, then it should hit the markets hard because Trump’s reduced taxes are responsible for lifting corporate bottomlines.

Stock markets of both the eras are behaving similarly. We know what happened when the dotcom bubble burst, and we will one day find out how the factors above, along with the impeachment, played out.

The Bond Markets

During Clinton’s impeachment, bond yields rose from 4.6% in Oct 1998 to 6.28% in May 2000. Around this time many Internet companies started falling by the wayside, and bond yields started falling, implying a fight to safety.

As of late Oct 19, the 10YR Treasury bond yields are 1.724%, their 2YR high being 3.149% in Oct 2018 when the Fed kept projecting steady growth and raising rates. It was only after political prodding and the U.S.–China trade war impact that the Fed started cutting rates in 2019.

From available indications, the Fed will continue cutting rates till 0% or near about. With falling yields, U.S. bond prices are in a bull run.

Gold Prices

Before Clinton’s Impeachment–Dotcom Bust, investors ditched gold too, just like they ditched bonds, to invest in the stock market. The precious metal’s price was unaffected by Clinton’s impeachment and it dropped from $453 in Sep 1998 to $378 in Apr 2001.

It was then that investors, hit by the stock market crash, jumped into gold. This was followed by Afghan and Iraq wars, and gold went on to hit a new high till 2011, but that’s another story.

After peaking out in 2011, gold prices started dropping as the stock market started looking attractive once the impact of the 2008 global recession started receding. Gold prices kept dropping till Sep 2018 (coinciding with Fed’s rate hikes). The metal found favor once again after Fed said it will stop increasing rates, and later when tensions flared up in the Middle-East.

Summing Up

Here are the conclusions we can draw out of the Clinton impeachment event and the irrational dotcom exuberance of those times:

A 1999 paper stated that the America’s vulnerabilities were high stock valuations, growing inflation concerns, declining household savings and a large current account deficit. We are in similar territory today. In 2019, even the leading economic indicators have started falling slightly.

When money ditches traditional safe assets such as bonds and precious metals and flows into stock markets, it implies that a bubble may be building up. It may take years to burst, but what is important is that the investor understands that he is investing in euphoria, and that he must be cautious. This holds true for both the eras.

Does the 2019 tech stock boom (FAANG – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) resemble the dotcom exuberance of the 1990s? Given the monopoly these five stocks enjoy, and the crazy valuations of new entrants such as Paypal and Square, it seems possible.

Like the war in Afghanistan and Iraq broke out in the early 2000s, we are now facing a situation where the U.S. may get suckered into a conflict with the Saudis against Iran. Again, this may not happen, but we do have a lot of trouble happening in the Middle-East along with a trade war with China. How these situations will play out is yet unknown.

Of course, just like in Clinton’s time, we have an impeachment around the corner.

It took 7 years for the S&P 500 (US500) to reclaim its 2000 highs – therefore, know that when trouble hits, a time correction sets in and the market wallows in grief until the fundamentals catch up.

Impeachment chances in 2019–2020 are high, but it cannot be predicted whether Trump will be acquitted or not. All that can be said is that stock market is near all-time highs, global economic growth is stalling, nations are resorting to protectionism, the future seems dicey, and an impeachment coming up.

Therefore, investors must play safe or invest in diversified assets with potential.

