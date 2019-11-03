All About PPL's Merger With Avangrid And Why Grandpa Is Buying For His Retirement Portfolio

Avangrid, which the Financial Times reports is in merger talks with PPL, is one of the few U.S. utilities that may have an appetite for PPL. Citing the potential tax hit, PPL has been reluctant to spin off U.K. utility Western Power Distribution, despite depressed valuations. Avangrid’s parent company, Spain's Iberdrola, already operates in the U.K.

My Thesis

PPL(PPL) is weighed down by unknowns surrounding the regulatory framework for its U.K. electric-distribution utility beginning in April 2023, as well as Brexit and potential re-nationalization risks. This could increase pressure for a strategic review as its valuation discount persists. With about 50% of EPS from the U.K., PPL's shares have trailed the S&P 500 utility index since the June 2016 Brexit vote, pushing its 2020 P/E multiple to about eight turns lower and dividend yield to more than 200 bps higher than peer medians. The high yield and payout ratio could limit PPL's dividend growth.

However, PPL remains an excellent stock that qualifies for "Grandpa's retirement portfolio" by a considerable margin. This article aims to explain why Grandpa is buying while considering the merger potential.

The merger

Avangrid (AGR), which is a subsidiary of Spain's Iberdrola's (OTCPK:IBDSF)(OTCPK:IBDRY), is a logical merger partner for PPL. Yet, a potential deal, reported by the Financial Times, may face antitrust challenges. Iberdrola and PPL together own three of the U.K.'s nine power distributors. PPL could spin off its U.K. unit to attract U.S.-focused utilities, but hurdles are high due to a potential tax hit.

This leaves Spain-based Iberdrola's Avangrid unit and U.K.-based National Grid's U.S. subsidiary as best-positioned to be potential merger partners. A deal with either one would likely face antitrust scrutiny due to their ownership of U.K. power distributors but would be of great benefit to shareholders.

U.S. utilities have divested offshore businesses in recent years to focus on less-risky, faster-growing domestic utilities. Duke sold its international business in 2016, and Sempra is exiting South America with the $2.23B sale of its Chilean businesses.

In my view, PPL may need to spin off its U.K. unit to aid valuations and make itself an appealing target for U.S.-focused utilities seeking growth. Yet the transaction would likely trigger a significant tax liability. PPL trades at 12-13x 2020 EPS consensus due to political and regulatory uncertainties in the U.K., below the median multiples of about 15x for European utility-network companies and 20.5x for U.S. electric utilities.

This implies a theoretical value of about $24 a share for the U.S. operation and $21 a share for the U.K. subsidiary in a sum-of-parts analysis based on PPL’s 2020 EPS consensus of $2.52, assuming no currency risks and excluding potential tax leakage. Both could be significant. PPL has said that a spinoff or divestiture of WPD wouldn't be in shareholders’ best interest due to the potential tax hit.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Any potential merger between U.S.-listed utilities Avangrid and PPL would likely depend on Spain-based Iberdrola, gaining a majority stake in the combined entity. This would allow the latter to continue to consolidate its U.S. operations fully. To achieve that, they may need to offer PPL shareholders cash on top of Avangrid shares like it did when acquiring UIL in 2015. Assuming that Iberdrola finances its cash offer through new debt rather than equity, and depending on the premium paid to PPL's investors, I believe the deal could increase Iberdrola's net debt-to-forward Ebitda ratio to 4.5x-5x from 3.7x. The data below shows that the net debt-to-forward Ebitda ratio is already at 5.3, which would significantly impact Iberdrola's balance sheet. Source: Bloomberg

The potential combination of PPL and Avangrid may allow the combined entity to achieve some synergies in U.S. electricity transmission and distribution. In the first few years, any potential savings may be negated by transaction fees and integration costs. PPL's coal and gas-fired power fleet and little exposure to wind and solar will limit synergies in renewables and increase the carbon intensity of Iberdrola. My concern is that antitrust approvals might not be easy to secure given Iberdrola and PPL own three of the U.K.'s nine power-distribution.

Source: Energy networks

In my view, a merger between Avangrid and PPL could slow earnings and rate-base growth for the former company and its parent, Iberdrola. Avangrid and Iberdrola plan to expand their rate bases annually by 9% and 7.3%, respectively, through 2022 vs. just 4.7% for PPL. Similarly, PPL's earnings per share are expected to rise only 1% a year in 2019-21, compared with 7% for Avangrid and 6% for Iberdrola. This is partly due to the more significant share of renewables in the asset mix of the Spanish utility and its U.S. subsidiary.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The potential PPL-Avangrid merger would increase the share of U.K. and U.S. regulated networks in Iberdrola's net income to about 21% (from 11% before the transaction) and 14% (from 10%), respectively, while slightly decreasing the share of U.S. renewables to 2% (from 3%). This assumes that the Spanish utility would gain a majority share in the combined entity. For PPL, the U.K. networks account for more than 30% of revenue, as shown below. Renewables represent just 1% of the power-generation capacity mix (dominated by coal and gas) for the Pennsylvania-based company, compared with 89% for Avangrid and 63% for Iberdrola.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Pressure for a strategic review may mount as PPL's stock performance, and valuation trail peers amid political and regulatory uncertainties in the U.K. PPL, AES, Sempra, and UGI are among the few U.S. utility holding companies with international operations.

Source: Bloomberg

PPL's valuation is likely to continue to trail utility peers due to the U.K. electric-distribution business, which contributes about half of the earnings. PPL's 2020 P/E multiple is more than eight turns lower than the median for S&P 500 utilities. PPL is unique in that its foreign operation is regulated and concentrated in the U.K. The company has almost zero exposure to commodity-price swings after the 2015 merchant-power spinoff.

Uncertainty about Britain's exit from the EU, as well as the opposition Labour Party's proposal to re-nationalize large portions of the country's energy industry, pressurize the company's shares. This is even after the worst effects of Brexit have passed, with dollar-denominated annual EPS growth resuming in 2018.

Already producing the highest dividend yield among the S&P 500 utilities (more than 200 bps above the peer median), PPL cut its 2019 dividend growth to less than 1% -- lower than most peers' 5-7% -- from 4% in the past two years. A potentially lower-than-expected U.K. return starting in April 2023 may further test its dividend growth.

My concern is that PPL's UK segment may be subject to nationalization, which could turn out to be a huge loss and a hustle for the company. National Grid, SSE, and other U.K.-regulated power and gas utilities are at higher risk of being nationalized than water providers and wastewater processors. In England and Wales, water bills have been relatively unchanged in real terms since 1989, the year their water systems were privatized. Since then, supply interruptions have fallen by a factor of five, and sewer flooding has declined by eight, according to the industry lobby group Water UK. Water bills are likely to rise by 5% in 2020-25. In contrast, household energy bills have risen faster than water tariffs. The government may, as a result, find it easier to target electricity firms.

Source: Water.org.uk

Why Grandpa is buying

Many readers had recommended that I take a look at PPL and possibly consider it for my "Grandpa's retirement portfolio."

As always, our set of rules is consistent. PPL meets all of my demands:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20

A beta < 1

Being the highest yielding U.S. utility stock comes with a few characteristics which I certainly don't like, but the 5% dividend yield is hard to ignore. What is I care most about, though, is the shareholder yield, which is thankfully positive. I believe that this metric is critical in terms of a company's sustainability. A negative yield is never an optimistic sign and could lead to long-term troubles for any firm.

Source: Bloomberg

What could worry some investors is that PPL is running on negative free cash flow. I recently criticized Sempra Energy (SRE) on such grounds. However, I have to admit that I was not exactly right. Firms that are spending a lot of money on new assets to grow their business will often have negative free cash flows. This does not guarantee that their business model is always wrong. Quite the opposite might be the case. Most utilities are currently negative in producing free cash flow.

Cash flowing out of the company today, which is invested wisely - by this, one can consider earning a reasonable ROCE - should result in more cash flow coming into the business in the future. In this case, negative free cash flow might be seen as a sign of strength rather than a sign of weakness.

When it comes to utilities, the key thing to grasp about free cash flow is the relationship between the amount of money a company needs to spend to stay in business (known as maintenance Capex), and how much it is contributing to expanding its business (growth Capex). Therefore, as long as PPL can maintain its asset base and go negative to expand it, it should help the company grow in the long term. After all, PPL has a slow but steady overall growth in its income, which is expected to reach new all-time highs over the next couple of years.

Source: Bloomberg

However, there is a concern that investors should be aware of PPL's dividends concerning its free cash flow. The green bars depict the company's increases in capital stock over the past few years. As you can see, the yellow bars, which represent the dividends paid, increases by a faster margin than the actual dividends increase. This, of course, happens because, with each additional raise of capital, PPL also has to pay dividends on these newly issued shares. While the current rate is sustainable, PPL must be careful not to exceed share issuance at a level at which it fails to meet its dividend obligations. Source: Bloomberg

As the Brexit "deadline" has come and gone with no deal reached on the path forward, PPL continues to trade at a sizable discount to US utility peers. Yet, the discount is somewhat warranted with PPL, one of the few in our regulated group where earnings are not expected to grow materially near term and potentially decline longer term. With Brexit not resolved and Sterling stuck at £1.28/$ one on a spot basis, PPL has had to begin adding hedges for 2020, bringing down their average hedge price. The valuation discount is also illustrated in the two graphs below. When it comes to both its PE and its EV/EBITDA, PPL fails to reach its US peers, for the reasons discussed earlier. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

While the trajectory of UK party politics is opaque at best right now, there are still plausible scenarios that could result in an early election and/or a Labour-led government. Such a scenario would keep the specter of nationalization in the background, however much a tail risk this may be in practice. The way I see a PPL merger with Avangrid would be an excellent deal for PPL shareholders. The reason is that the company can finally trade at a higher valuation, by joining Avangrid's growth through increases in electricity rates. A more exceptional scenario would be for PPL to choose to spin-off its UK business to Avangrid, or anyone else really, as the other U.S. companies have done in the past. That would allow the firm to grow faster domestically and enjoy a higher valuation, perhaps. This way, PPL could avoid the concerns around the U.K.'s nationalization of utilities. It could again lead to a higher valuation, but the company would have to pay huge taxes. Even if a merger never happens, PPL's dividend yield is a healthy 5%+ income machine that Grandpa cannot ignore. I believe that the stock is an excellent retirement pick, regardless of the merger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.