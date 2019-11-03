Platinum Weekly: PLTM Boosted By Monetary Demand

We expect more upside for PLTM into year-end. Our Q4-19 target is unchanged at $10.00 per share.

ETF investors remain steady buyers of platinum, taking advantage of its value proposition. ETF buyers tend to hold positions over longer-term horizon.

Despite the surge in speculative buying in Nymex platinum, the speculative positioning is far from being stretched on the long side.

Although PLTM posted a solid performance of nearly 4% in October, it failed to reach our target of $10.00 per share.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Although PLTM rebounded well in October (+4%) after a terrible performance in September (-5.5%), it did not reach our very bullish target of $10.00 per share.

With platinum spot prices remaining underpriced compared to palladium spot prices, we believe that the monetary demand for platinum will continue to grow. As spec positioning is far from being stretched on the long side, we see plenty of upside for platinum prices in this friendly macro backdrop for the precious metals complex.

Against this backdrop, we maintain our bullish target of $10 per share for PLTM in Q4-19.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted slightly their net long positions in Nymex platinum over the latest reporting period (October 15-22), for a third week in a row.

The speculative community has lifted its net long exposure to Nymex platinum by a substantial 1.163 million ounces since the start of the year. This represents around 27% of OI or 14% of annual physical consumption.

However, platinum’s spec positioning is not stretched on the long side, with the net spec length at 41% of OI, still below its historical high of 74% of OI. In this regard, we argue that there is more dry powder to deploy on the long side among the speculative community.

This suggests that the rebound in the platinum spot price from early Q4 could hold.

Implications for PLTM: As speculative flows should remain positive for Nymex platinum in the final months of the year, we expect an increase in the platinum spot price, which in turn will boost PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted their platinum holdings by 32 koz last week, resulting in a monthly pace of buying to the tune of 74 koz.

So far this year, ETF investors have accumulated around 934 koz of platinum, which represents 12% of annual physical consumption and a 42% increase in platinum ETF holdings. This reflects an extremely positive sentiment toward the precious metal.

In a recent publication produced by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), the analysts show that the ETFs, which were responsible for the substantial year-to-date platinum buying, tend to hold the positions for 2 to 3 years.

Source: WPIC

They conclude:

Consequently, we believe this tighter market increases the relevance of fundamentals to price. With the platinum price at historically large discounts to both gold ($577/oz discount) and to palladium ($723/oz discount) we expect further growth in investment demand for the remainder of this year as investors continue to factor platinum’s relatively low price and improving supply-demand outlook.

We agree with WPIC’s analysis and expect more inflows into ETF holdings into year-end.

Implications for PLTM: Although the platinum market is likely to remain in surplus this year, the noticeable surge in investment demand for platinum should have a positive impact on platinum prices in near term. This will therefore exert solid upward pressure on PLTM.

Closing thoughts

We expect the rebound in PLTM to steepen into year-end, principally boosted by monetary demand as both speculators and ETF investors take advantage of platinum’s relative value proposition. On the supply side, a potential strike in South Africa is absolutely not priced in, which leads us to believe that a powerful rally would occur should a strike materialize.

Our Q4-19 target is at $10.00 per share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.