Mounting Uncertainty Regarding Crude Oil Demand Prospects Continues To Weigh On The Complex

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL), our bearish stance on the complex has not materialized, as the ETF appreciated slightly, up 2.57% to $11.16 per share.

In spite of that, our bearish stance on OIL has marginally evolved, given that oil demand prospects are still weak, following the cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile later in December, where a preliminary trade deal between China and the U.S. should have been signed. Besides and although rumors indicate that Saudi Arabia is pushing for deeper crude supply cuts, Russia is not yet willing to do more.

While crude oil reserves posted a surprising decline last week, storage seasonality remains in a slim surplus, slightly pressuring OIL shares

According to the latest EIA report, covering the October 11-18 period, U.S. crude oil stockpiles declined surprisingly, down 0.39% (w/w) to $433.2m barrels, whereas Cushing reserves advanced robustly, up 3.51% (w/w) to $44.46m barrels.

With these opposite developments, crude storage seasonality reaches a slight surplus, establishing marginally above the five-year average, up 1.2% to 5 176k barrels and 2.5% or 10 364k barrels beyond 2018 stocks.

Besides, with this surprising withdrawal and given that the refining season is now behind us, refining demand for the black commodity should contribute to further weigh on crude oil stocks, which is positive for the crude complex and OIL shares.

Concomitantly, the U.S. import-export equilibrium tightened considerably on the corresponding week, following dipping crude oil imports, down 28.65% (w/w) to 2.17m barrels and climbing exports, up 13.39% (w/w) to 3.68m barrels. With that healthy appreciation of foreign demand for U.S. crude oil, the complex will somewhat benefit from this increase, even if exports volumes are still weak compared to American crude oil supply.

Speculative bets

During the week ending October 22, speculators lifted moderately their bets on Nymex crude oil futures, up 2.6% (w/w) to 366 172 contracts, the CFTC shows in its latest Commitment of Traders Report.

This second consecutive weekly advance is mostly attributable to long accretions, up 2.34% (w/w) to 548 951 contracts and is partly offset by fresh short accumulations, up 1.81% (w/w) to 182 779 contracts.

With these developments, the sentiment remains bullish for the time being, although short open short interest is slightly more skewed than long positioning compared to their respective 20-week average. Indeed, short accumulations posted their sixth consecutive weekly build this week, indicating that the downward forces on the crude oil complex are still robust.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length on crude oil futures moderated their (m/m) climb, up 32.09% or 88 961 contracts, whereas OIL’s YTD performance lifted 10.34% to $11.61 per share.

Although rumors suggest that Saudi Arabia is pushing toward deeper supply cuts at the December OPEC meeting, weak demand prospects for the black commodity will counterbalance it

Going forward, global macro developments are pointing toward further bearishness for crude oil markets, in spite of a slight amelioration witnessed recently. Indeed and even if President Trump reported that he expects to sign a part of the trade deal with China ahead of the schedule, Chile’s decision to cancel APEC summit in December, where Trump hoped to signed the preliminary trade deal. This puts investors into a wait and see stance, that continues to dim demand for the black commodity and weigh on the OIL complex.

Besides and while rumors indicate that Saudi Arabia is willing to cut further supply output at December OPEC meeting, Russian representatives continue to suggest that it might not be interested in doing more, raising uncertainty on an already excessive global crude oil supply.

Concomitantly, New York Fed cumulative weekly oil decomposition shows that demand prospects slightly ameliorated in the past weeks, but are still on a declining path, contributing to further stress crude oil futures.

In front of that, the backwardation pattern of WTI futures steepened marginally recently, indicating a higher roll yield for OIL shares, sustaining somewhat the ETF.

Closing thoughts

In this context, we maintain our bearish view on the complex and its proxy, OIL shares and believe that mounting worries on crude oil demand will continue to pressure the complex in the forthcoming weeks.

Indeed and even if crude stock declined marginally in the past week and that net speculative positioning advanced moderately, growing uncertainty regarding deeper OPEC supply cuts and upcoming trade deal signature comforts our bearish stance on OIL shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.